Andariya
Data analytics quantifying newsworthy online discourse
As a data-driven media company, Andariya has always valued understanding online conversations and reporting on digital phenomena for readers. One crucial digital issue Andariya set out to understand was the rise of hate speech and misinformation online since the onset of the Sudan War. Using Meltwater’s social listening solution, the company’s data journalists tracked a list of relevant keywords and phrases, identifying spikes in usage over time as well as the accounts behind them.
“A lot of people dismiss African countries by saying internet penetration is less than 50% so there's no way what happens online is affecting the offline, but we've seen firsthand how online spaces were used to mobilize communities, and to incite violence, as well,” says Marrian Gebreselassie, Project Manager at Andariya. “We are using Meltwater to capture these online sentiments and understand the narratives and trends that are related to social issues and phenomena that we see offline.”
With unlimited keyword searches, robust data analytics visualizations, and easy-to-use interfaces, Meltwater helps Andariya supercharge its research efficiency. With time and costs saved, its analysts and content creators deliver more in-depth, data-rich storytelling to readers in less time than they ever could before.
“The data that Meltwater allows us to access is valuable to our research and deciding what stories we want to take on. It is integral to our objectives as a business and as Andariya.”
— Salma Abdalla, Co-founder, Andariya
Always-on monitoring delivering strategic insights
While Andariya investigates digital trends, it also uses Meltwater to stay ahead of them. Instead of spending hours refreshing news sites or scrolling through individual social media feeds, the team uses Meltwater social listening dashboards to see at a glance which stories and narratives are top of mind for its audiences. Continuous monitoring lets the editorial team keep a finger on the pulse of online political discourse so it can know what topics and stories to dive into next. Meanwhile, spike alerts ensure they never miss important conversation surges as they happen.
“Meltwater has definitely made our social media listening exercises more time efficient with faster turnarounds,” says Gebreselassie. “We’re able to see a larger variety of accounts and posts and we can visualize trends without having to do additional grunt work and crunching numbers.”
With data-rich social listening and analytics, Andariya has the technological power it needs to produce rigorous journalism with real-life impact. The company uses Meltwater to push digital storytelling forward.