Data analytics quantifying newsworthy online discourse

As a data-driven media company, Andariya has always valued understanding online conversations and reporting on digital phenomena for readers. One crucial digital issue Andariya set out to understand was the rise of hate speech and misinformation online since the onset of the Sudan War. Using Meltwater’s social listening solution, the company’s data journalists tracked a list of relevant keywords and phrases, identifying spikes in usage over time as well as the accounts behind them.

“A lot of people dismiss African countries by saying internet penetration is less than 50% so there's no way what happens online is affecting the offline, but we've seen firsthand how online spaces were used to mobilize communities, and to incite violence, as well,” says Marrian Gebreselassie, Project Manager at Andariya. “We are using Meltwater to capture these online sentiments and understand the narratives and trends that are related to social issues and phenomena that we see offline.”

With unlimited keyword searches, robust data analytics visualizations, and easy-to-use interfaces, Meltwater helps Andariya supercharge its research efficiency. With time and costs saved, its analysts and content creators deliver more in-depth, data-rich storytelling to readers in less time than they ever could before.