Meltwater Helps American Indian College Fund

"I wanted to propose an article on why community college education is undervalued. I used Meltwater to target journalists and pitched my article featuring a student who coded for Google. I found just the right journalist and the piece she wrote will soon appear in a high-profile higher ed publication."

"The monitoring tool came in handy recently when I noticed a lot of social activity. I pulled up the report and realized our agency had placed ads in media that didn't support our messaging or our audience. Naturally we were getting a lot of blowback. I wouldn't have noticed so soon without Meltwater."

"My advice is to implement the strategies you learn from your business reviews with your personal Meltwater rep. After strategizing new ways to pitch our brand on social, we got huge placements in The Atlantic and The Chronicle of Higher Education."

— Dina Horwedel, Director of Public Education