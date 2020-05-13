Challenge

Shaping Discussions and Establishing Credibility

Progress requires education, and when your goal is a prosperous country, education becomes a priority. Todos pela Educação (TPE) is a leading advocate for universal education in Brazil, and they've targeted 2022— the bicentennial of Brazil's independence— as the year to achieve this.

Communication and public opinion are key tools in TPE's arsenal. Shaping the discussion leading to better policy and legislation requires accessing and sharing research grounded in facts and evidence. Capturing the latest data and reports to help TPE point the way forward was high on their wish list.

Monitoring their media mentions had become a time-consuming task, especially with the growth of social media. CommunicationsManager Bárbara Benatti says, "When we used to look for our name, we always saw a lot of irrelevant results that simply contained the word education."

The hours wasted on manual searches left too little time for strategizing, putting TPE's goals and timeline in jeopardy. They wanted to decrease the time spent finding and sorting documents and increase the opportunities to influence change. They knew that demonstrating their value with the help of metrics and analytics would help them grow their support and boost their fundraising.