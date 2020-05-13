Challenge

Communicating Effectively During Times of Crisis

Chileans inhabit a narrow stretch of land more than 2,500 miles long, squeezed by the Pacific Ocean and Andes mountains at each side. Flying to and from Chile includes many operational challenges. The country's location along the Pacific's Ring of Fire makes it susceptible to weather extremes and even occasional earthquakes. Service disruptions are infrequent but do happen.

Managing communications effectively during a service disruption can make or break an airline's fortunes. Before engaging Meltwater, Air France Chile lacked several important communication tools. They weren't properly equipped to fully monitor what was being reported about them or to measure the impact of major news on their reputation. Identifying and reaching out to local media and industry influencers to provide context and additional details was extremely difficult. A four-day pilots' strike in 2016 showed the communications team the downside of not being equipped with sufficient communication tools and being forced to do everything manually.

"We needed the ability to keep our travel agencies, sales channel, and customers fully informed when we have news about a crisis or an extraordinary situation," says Air France Chile's Marcela González.