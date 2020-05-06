Summary

Meltwater Helps AGS Transact Technologies To

1. Access Alerts in Real-Time

"Our favorite feature is the real-time alerts. It significantly reduces the time and energy put into manual tracking. "

2. Gain a Better Understanding of Brand Perception

"With Meltwater, we are able to understand what the perception is of our brand online across the world and what the perception of specific campaigns and messages are."

3. Better Response Time to Feedback and Complaints

"It has been a great advantage to be able to receive and respond to comments immediately. Finally, we can highlight good feedback from customers, and manage complaints before a crisis occurs. Meltwater's media monitoring tool has enabled us to have a better response time which has ultimately made us more efficient."