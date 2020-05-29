Meltwater Customer Story: African Bush Camps

Meltwater Enables African Bush Camps to

1. Expand on International Media



"With Meltwater, I am a step ahead in terms of seeing our media mentions and picking up on conversations globally. It's great to be able to say "Have you seen this in the news?" or "Did you pick up on this in social media?", and having this all-seeing eye in international media."



2. Build Relationships with Journalists



"My favourite Meltwater feature is the Influencer Contact Management Tool. It's great, especially in terms of international journalists. When we discuss coverage with our PR agencies abroad, I am up-to-date with their developments. It's also been beneficial to see when a journalist was last active and the articles they've been publishing."



3. Provide Google Analytics Data



"The Google Analytics feature has allowed me to better explain the importance of PR to others in the company by showing the value it brings across multiple channels.”