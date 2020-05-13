Challenge

Up-to-the-Minute Information

Aviation has generated headlines this year for some controversial events involving some of the world's largest airlines. Because customer experiences and perceptions play a large role in crafting communications, Aeromexico's media relations team wanted to be notified in real-time of any trending news relevant to their company and industry, so they could respond immediately if needed. Informed decision-making simply wasn't possible without comprehensive media monitoring. Tracking sentiment on the part of the public and the media without Meltwater was also impractical.

"Our current ad campaign Frontiers promotes inclusion," says Aeromexico's Barbrha Ibañez. "We want to be seen as a bridge and a means of uniting people. Timely media alerts are essential for this."

"Meltwater's database allows us to download all national and international mentions. We can capture and review everything." Barbrha Ibañez, Media Relations Director.