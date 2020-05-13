Aeromexico is a worldwide airline, with service in 3 continents and 93 global destinations. Reputation management and timely responses are vital to their efforts to add and satisfy more customers. In achieving these goals, Aeromexico relies on Meltwater for media monitoring and alerts.
Be alerted to any events requiring an immediate response
Monitor and measure media volume and sentiment
Uncover trends over time and fine tune their message
Aviation has generated headlines this year for some controversial events involving some of the world's largest airlines. Because customer experiences and perceptions play a large role in crafting communications, Aeromexico's media relations team wanted to be notified in real-time of any trending news relevant to their company and industry, so they could respond immediately if needed. Informed decision-making simply wasn't possible without comprehensive media monitoring. Tracking sentiment on the part of the public and the media without Meltwater was also impractical.
"Our current ad campaign Frontiers promotes inclusion," says Aeromexico's Barbrha Ibañez. "We want to be seen as a bridge and a means of uniting people. Timely media alerts are essential for this."
"Meltwater's database allows us to download all national and international mentions. We can capture and review everything." Barbrha Ibañez, Media Relations Director.
Today Aeromexico uses Meltwater's instant notifications and media monitoring to immediately notify their communications team of any incidents or statements that may impact them or their customers. Early access to information ensures better decision-making and more informed responses. Because Meltwater measures both the volume of traditional and social media as well as the underlying sentiment, Aeromexico is better equipped to create positive impressions of the airline. Metrics and analytics offer further insight into how the market is receiving their messaging and assists them in setting their goals.
"We just launched our Premier World service. Meltwater will help us track response and ensure a level of quality throughout our international destinations' network," says Aeromexico's Barbrha Ibañez.
"Meltwater makes it extremely easy to customize the tools to work the way you want them to." says Barbrha Ibañez, Media Relations Director.
"Our advertising was just awarded a top prize in Cannes Lions Festival. As communicators, it was useful to see in real-time how this was reported in trade publications as well as in national media. Meltwater's notifications allowed us to see the overall positive tone along with all the notes and mentions."
"For us to make the right decisions, we must know what's happening both on an industry level and as it relates to us. Meltwater is a tool we work with every day because it allows us to promptly respond to information requests and get the pulse on media coverage both locally and internationally."
"It's not only the amount of coverage that's important, but also the quality. Since Meltwater is a tool that measures these quantitative and qualitative impacts and allows us to see the tone of a story, we're more able to determine exactly what we must work on to maintain a positive perception of Aeromexico."
— Barbrha Ibañez, Media Relations Director, Aeromexico