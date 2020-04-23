Challenge

Defending market position

As of 6th April 2017, all employers in the UK with an annual pay bill over £3 million will have to make an investment in apprenticeships. With so much attention now being placed on apprenticeships, ACT are faced with the challenge of defending their leading market position. "My goal as Senior Marketing and PR Manager is to maintain our leader standing through awareness and engagement with employers."

Whilst the Apprenticeship Levy is welcomed by ACT, who believes apprenticeships are fundamental in securing a better economy, there's no doubt that the levy has also ruffled a few feathers among employers. "It's difficult for ACT to intelligently engage with employers without understanding the general sentiment around the levy. For example, which companies are championing it and why, and which companies are concerned and why." A media monitoring tool is needed to make sense of the conversations and get to grips with the murmur developing online.