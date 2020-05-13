Challenge

Researching and Sharing Campaign and Industry News

Their name in English means 'to set in motion,' a fitting name for a company whose infrastructure and renewable energy projects are typically massive ventures with many moving parts. Efficiency is in high demand, and the communications team is no exception. They wanted a media tool that would allow them to quickly search and locate articles on past campaigns and industry news, but were handcuffed by the clipping service they were using. Its functionality was limited, and because the PR team managed the service, acquiring information meant lodging requests and imposing on others.

Communications Coordinator Stefania Souza says, "The searches that interest us most are historic mentions of topics that suddenly have renewed value. A project we did five years ago can be very relevant to a project we're engaged in now. Oftentimes we learn something new from this earlier reporting."

In addition to searching retroactively, the communications team was also interested in monitoring current events within the various industry segments in which they operate. Following their media mentions was important. Sharing the information they uncover with senior management was also a priority, and of course time was of the essence.