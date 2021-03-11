Challenge

Traditional content approval processes are not conducive to the current digital marketing landscape. Agencies are creating content calendars months in advance while pushing content through internal, external, and legal approvals, which are often too slow to fit the speed of social media. Approvals between clients and the agency were previously completed through cumbersome email chains or spreadsheets, causing lost content, inaccurate approvals, and numerous other logistic challenges.

For reporting and analysis, manual labor from interns who would sit and index streams of data is inefficient and often too expensive to collect the amount of data required to fully understand the marketplace. Many of the most important metrics to determine a brand's reach and impact required day-by-day capturing of fan counts, posts by competitors, or manual counting of interactions in social media. These metrics are vastly valuable for day-over-day, week-over-week, or month-over-month analysis, but it's just not scalable long term.

Many agencies would become crippled over logistics rather than focusing on their core competency and purpose, to create strategic and engaging content for the brand objectives...not 360i.

360i sought a technology and software partner to alleviate their pains found within content creation, approvals, and capturing analytics. The process started with an exhaustive examination into SMMS providers and ended with Meltwater Social as the selected partner.