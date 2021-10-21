Repeat Infringer Policy

Meltwater News US Inc. and Meltwater News US1, Inc. (“Meltwater”) respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask you to do the same. Meltwater will terminate service and/or access to the Meltwater website (located at www.meltwater.com) and the services offered on and through the Meltwater website (the “Meltwater Services”) to users who repeatedly use the Meltwater Services to infringe third parties’ copyrights.

Notification

If you are a copyright owner or an agent thereof and believe that any material on the Meltwater Services infringes upon your copyrights, you may submit a notification pursuant to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) by sending the following information, in writing, to our designated agent (see 17 U.S.C. § 512(c)(3)):

A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed;

Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed, or, if multiple copyrighted works at a single online site are covered by a single notification, a representative list of such works at that site;

Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit Meltwater to locate the material;

Information reasonably sufficient to permit Meltwater to contact you, such as an address, telephone number, and, if available, an electronic mail address at which you may be contacted;

A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; and

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Meltwater’s designated agent to receive notifications of claimed infringement is:

Elizabeth Toben

Meltwater Global Headquarters

465 California St. Floor 11

San Francisco, CA 94104

email: copyright@www.meltwater.com

telephone: (415) 829 5900

facsimile: (415) 848 9190

You acknowledge that a notification of claimed infringement that does not comply with 17 U.S.C. § 512 may be invalid and that, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), any person who knowingly materially misrepresents that material or activity is infringing may be subject to liability.

Counter-Notification

If you believe that your material on the Meltwater Services that was removed (or to which access was disabled) is not infringing, you may send Meltwater a counter-notification. To be effective this counter-notification must be a written communication provided to our designated agent containing the following information (please consult your legal counsel and/or see 17 U.S.C. § 512(g)(3) to confirm these requirements):

Your physical or electronic signature;

Identification of the material that has been removed or to which access has been disabled and the location at which the material appeared before it was removed or access to it was disabled;

A statement under penalty of perjury that you have a good faith belief that the material was removed or disabled as a result of a mistake or misidentification of the material; and

Your name, address, telephone number, and, if available, an electronic mail address, and a statement that you consent to the jurisdiction of Federal District Court for the judicial district in which your address is located, or if your address is outside of the United States, for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and that you will accept service of process from the person who provided the notification of alleged infringement or an agent of such person.

Meltwater’s designated agent to receive such counter notifications is:

Elizabeth Toben

Meltwater Global Headquarters

465 California St. Floor 11

San Francisco, CA 94104

email: copyright@www.meltwater.com

telephone: (415) 829 5900

facsimile: (415) 848 9190

You acknowledge that a counter-notification that does not comply with 17 U.S.C. § 512 may be invalid and that, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), any person who knowingly materially misrepresents that material or activity was removed or disabled by mistake or misidentification may be subject to liability.

If a counter-notification is received by Meltwater’s designated agent, Meltwater may send a copy of the counter-notification to the original complaining party informing that person that it may replace the removed material or cease disabling it in ten (10) business days. Unless the copyright owner files an action seeking a court order against the provider of the material, member, or user, the removed material may be replaced, or access to it restored, in ten (10) to fourteen (14) business days or more after receipt of the counter-notification, at Meltwater’s sole discretion.