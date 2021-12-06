Meltwater’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Meltwater hosted our inaugural Capital Markets Day on Friday, November 19, 2021. During the event, the Meltwater executive team discussed our vision, strategy, and technology, and did a deep dive into our product roadmap, financial model, growth drivers and the value we deliver for our clients.

If you missed the event, you can find on-demand recordings of the sessions below.

If you would like to learn more about Meltwater, please visit our Investor Relations site.