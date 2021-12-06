Customer Stories
Meltwater’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Meltwater hosted our inaugural Capital Markets Day on Friday, November 19, 2021. During the event, the Meltwater executive team discussed our vision, strategy, and technology, and did a deep dive into our product roadmap, financial model, growth drivers and the value we deliver for our clients.

If you missed the event, you can find on-demand recordings of the sessions below.

If you would like to learn more about Meltwater, please visit our Investor Relations site.

Introduction

Alexandra Bjertnaes, CSO

Vision and Strategy

Jorn Lyseggen, Founder & Executive Chairman

John Box, CEO

Hosted by: Alexandra Bjertnaes, CSO

Technology & Product

Aditya Jami, CTO

Client Spotlight

Growth Drivers

John Box, CEO

People and Culture Spotlight

Financials

Lena Shishkina, CFO

Our Future

John Box, CEO

Lena Shishkina, CFO

Executive Q&A

Executive Chairman and Management
Hosted by: Investor Relations