For years, the goal of PR measurement has been to answer one deceptively simple question: Did our work make a difference?

At Meltwater Summit 2026, speakers across PR, communications, marketing, data, AI, reputation, and social intelligence made one thing clear: that question is changing. It’s no longer a simple matter of whether the PR team secured coverage and reached a large enough audience. It is whether communications helped the business make better decisions, protect trust, influence reputation, and show up accurately in the places where the audience's opinions are made, including AI-generated answers.

PR measurement is moving from retrospective reporting to real-time intelligence, moving beyond dashboards that simply visualize activity, to designing measurement around business outcomes. This means treating reputation as a measurable driver of growth, and increasingly, understanding how earned media shapes brand visibility in AI systems.

Contents

1. Measurement has to start with the business decision, not the report

2. Communications needs a new model, not just new metrics

3. Reputation can, and should, be measured as a business driver

4. Earned media is becoming a measurement input for AI visibility

5. Dashboards are evolving from reporting tools into decision systems

6. Sentiment is no longer enough

7. Data storytelling is part of measurement

8. AI can accelerate measurement, but only if the data is ready

What Meltwater Summit says about PR measurement

FAQ

Here are the biggest lessons we learned over two days of keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops at Meltwater Summit:

1. Measurement has to start with the business decision, not the report

One of the strongest messages from Summit was that measurement is most valuable when it is designed around the decisions an organization needs to make.

In the session “From Data to Decisions: How Modern Teams Make Insights Work,” Brittany Paxman, Managing Partner at Point600, argued that the most effective organizations begin with a clear hypothesis.

The organizations that have the best hypotheses for testing are the ones that see impact.

That is a meaningful reframing. Instead of beginning with, “What metrics should we report?” communicators should begin with, “What decision are we trying to improve?” That decision might be which audience to prioritize, which message to test, which reputational risk to mitigate, which influencer to partner with, or which business investment stakeholders expect to see.

This is a fundamental evolution. Measurement is no longer the final slide in a campaign recap, but an input that shapes strategy from the beginning.

2. Communications needs a new model, not just new metrics

The clearest articulation of this came from Sara Myles of McDonald’s during “Modernizing Communications: Building for a New Era.” Reflecting on her work building McDonald’s global communications measurement and insights function, she said the company did not simply need better reporting.

McDonald’s didn’t just need new metrics, it needed a new model, one that considered the insights connected to the strategy, but the operations that underpin it all.

Many comms teams have more data than ever, but data alone does not create influence. Teams need operating models that connect strategy, insights, planning, execution, optimization, and reporting.

Myles described communications measurement as something that should be used for learning, not just validation. Too often, she said, measurement becomes “a check box” or something teams use “to amplify your accomplishments,” rather than a discipline for improving decisions.

The model she outlined at McDonald’s centers on three accountabilities: reputation, issues and trends, and performance. That structure allows data to inform planning, identify risks, guide content development, and connect communications to enterprise priorities.

The lesson for PR leaders is clear: the future of measurement is organizational, not cosmetic. Adding a few new KPIs will not be enough if the broader communications function is still operating in silos.

3. Reputation can, and should, be measured as a business driver

One of the most important shifts discussed at Summit was the movement from reputation as an abstract concept to reputation as something that can be modeled against business outcomes.

Sara Myles gave a tangible example from McDonald’s. The company tracks reputation alongside outcomes such as whether local community leaders and governments would welcome McDonald’s into their communities. That allows the comms team to model how strengthening reputation can support business expansion.

Now you’ve moved the conversation from reputation as a concept to reputation as a true business driver.

For years, communications teams have been asked to prove their value in terms the business already understands, and Summit speakers showed that the answer is not to reduce PR to sales attribution alone. It is to connect reputation, trust, advocacy, employee retention, purchase consideration, risk, and stakeholder permission to operate.

Paul Wendel of Cisco made a related point in “Don’t Just Say It. Prove It.” Speaking about impact storytelling and trust, he described reputation as part of the foundation of business performance.

When price and quality are the same, it’s reputation that completes the stool and builds that foundation for your sales process.

This creates a stronger argument for investment in PR. Communications activity does more than generate awareness, it helps create the conditions for trust, resilience, and growth.

4. Earned media is becoming a measurement input for AI visibility

A major new theme at Summit was the rise of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and the role PR teams play in how brands appear in AI-generated answers.

In “GEO and PR ROI: How Leading Brands Measure Influence in the AI Era,” Amanda Coffee, CEO of Coffee Communications, put the shift plainly:

The comms team has been deputized, like almost overnight, with being a key stakeholder in AI, and that’s because AI reads earned media. Earned media is the crux of what shapes your brand reputation.

That creates a new measurement surface for PR teams which now need to understand whether earned media is influencing how AI systems summarize their brand, products, executives, issues, and competitors.

Christina Bennett, Head of Communications at Priceline, described AI and LLM strategy in reputation terms:

The way that I really look at it is that AI LLM strategy is a reputation engine.

That framing came up repeatedly. If people are asking ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, or Perplexity to explain a company, recommend a product, compare brands, or summarize an issue, then AI-generated answers are now part of reputation measurement.

The implication is significant: PR teams need to monitor not only what journalists and audiences say, but also what AI systems say. They need to understand which sources are shaping those answers, whether the answers are accurate, whether outdated narratives are resurfacing, and whether competitors are being positioned more favorably.

Several sessions challenged the traditional role of dashboards which, at their worst, can become static repositories of metrics that few people act on, while at their best, they help teams understand what changed, why it’s important, and what to do next.

Andy Revels, who leads product for analytics and dashboards at Meltwater, described this in “Reputation in Real Time and What’s New in Dashboards.” He explained that modern dashboards need to do more than visualize data, by helping teams interpret what is happening, prioritize risks and opportunities, and coordinate responses.

That’s the shift. From dashboards that visualize data to dashboards that help teams interpret what’s happening.

Measurement should not simply tell you how many mentions your brand got. It should answer questions such as: Which narratives are forming? Which are accelerating? Which sources are credible? Which audiences are amplifying the story? Is the momentum authentic? Is the issue moving from social to media to AI-generated answers? Does leadership need to act?

This is especially important in reputation and crisis work, where volume alone can be misleading. A thousand low-quality mentions may matter less than one credible story in a major outlet. A small narrative growing quickly may matter more than a large one already fading.

6. Sentiment is no longer enough

Summit speakers also challenged the limits of traditional sentiment analysis. Rob Key, Founder and CEO of Converseon, argued in “Beyond Sentiment: The 10 New AI NLP Models to Unlock Deeper Intelligence” that standard sentiment has become too shallow for modern communications measurement.

He noted that sentiment is often binary and document-level, which means it can miss the nuance inside conversations, articles, and stakeholder reactions. More advanced models, he argued, can identify attitudes, trust, risk, emotion, intensity, entities, and specific aspects of a brand experience.

The biggest takeaway was that trust should become a central PR measurement metric.

Trust is the North Star for what we need to do, what we need to understand.

Key also made the point that trust and sentiment are not the same. For example, somebody might like a product but not trust a company, or they might feel frustrated by a single experience without losing broader trust in the brand.

Measurement frameworks that rely too heavily on positive, neutral, and negative sentiment risk flattening the very signals PR teams need most.

7. Data storytelling is part of measurement

Another recurring insight: measurement only creates value when people understand and remember it.

In “Beyond the Numbers: Turning Data into Stories that Drive Action,” Duncan Clark of Canva and Flourish described the familiar workplace problem of dashboards being screenshotted into decks, discussed once, and forgotten.

Too often in the workplace, it actually feels quite depressing that all this time goes into making a static snapshot report and then it gets given once and no one really goes back to it.

This is an important reminder that measurement is about more than the technical side of tracking results, it is also a storytelling discipline.

A great PR measurement program does more than simply collect the right data, it translates that data into a narrative that executives, clients, and stakeholders can act on. That means emphasizing the “so what” using visuals to clarify complexity, and making insights shareable beyond the first meeting.

Clark urged communicators to think about the “second viewing” - the moment when a chart, stat, or insight is shared again in Slack, in a deck, on social media, or with leadership. The more memorable and portable the insight, the more likely it is to influence action.

8. AI can accelerate measurement, but only if the data is ready

AI was everywhere at Meltwater Summit, but speakers were careful not to present it as magic. The consistent message was that AI can accelerate analysis, reporting, and decision-making, but only when it is grounded in structured, trustworthy data.

Brittany Paxman emphasized that strong AI outputs depend on strong data foundations.

Well-structured data, she explained, means consistent labels, tags, categories, and relationships across datasets. Without that structure, inaccuracies can move up the chain and influence executive decisions.

Sara Myles made the same point from the comms-leadership perspective: if organizations want communications teams to use generative AI effectively, they need to invest in the data that powers those tools.

AI can help teams query large datasets, summarize coverage, identify emerging narratives, model reputation risk, and generate insights faster, but if the underlying data is messy, incomplete, or inconsistently tagged, AI will simply accelerate confusion.

What Meltwater Summit says about PR measurement

Taken together, the sessions at Meltwater Summit pointed to a new measurement mandate for communications.

PR measurement must become more strategic, accounting for the new ways reputation is formed, across earned media, social communities, creators, search, and AI-generated answers, moving beyond simple outputs and toward decision intelligence.That means asking better questions of the data, building measurement around business decisions and treating reputation and trust as measurable drivers of growth.

PR measurement can do far more than just show that the communications team performed a certain level of activity, it can prove that the communications team drove change.



FAQ

What was the main PR measurement takeaway from Meltwater Summit?

The main takeaway was that PR measurement must start with the business decision, not the report. Instead of asking what metrics to track after a campaign, communications teams should ask what decision the data needs to improve.

Why is reputation becoming more important in PR measurement?

Reputation is increasingly being treated as a measurable driver of growth, trust, resilience, stakeholder confidence, and business permission to operate. The Summit highlighted that reputation can be connected to outcomes such as expansion, purchase consideration, advocacy, and risk mitigation.

How is AI changing PR measurement?

AI is expanding what PR teams need to measure. Because AI tools draw on earned media and public information to generate answers about brands, communications teams now need to monitor how their brand appears in AI-generated responses, which sources shape those answers, and whether the information is accurate.

Are traditional PR metrics still useful?

Yes, but they are no longer enough on their own. Metrics such as reach, mentions, and sentiment still have value, but the future of PR measurement depends on deeper signals such as trust, narrative momentum, reputational risk, stakeholder attitudes, and business impact.



