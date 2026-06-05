8 Lessons on Crisis Comms from Meltwater Summit 2026

Crisis communications used to be something organizations prepared for as an exception a rare, high-stakes moment when an unexpected event might spin out of control, causing untold damage to the brand. At Meltwater Summit 2026, held in New York earlier this year, speakers made it clear that this mindset is outdated.

Today, communications professionals face ever present reputational risk. It can emerge from a Reddit thread, a geopolitical flashpoint, a synthetic video, a misunderstood legal filing, a polarized social issue, a customer community, or a narrative that is surreptitiously being shaped by inauthentic actors.

The modern comms team’s job is to understand these threats better, align earlier, and respond with clarity.

As McKenna Kelley, Content and Media Manager at Jabil, put it during her session on real-time crisis monitoring, “When I say crisis, sometimes I’m talking about those really bad things that can happen, but sometimes it’s just sensitive topics that we need to be aware of, or things that are impactful to our brand. It’s not always that the house is on fire.”

That broader definition of crisis ran through the event. Here is what we learned.

Contents

1. Crisis monitoring has to match how people actually talk

2. The best crisis response may be preventing the crisis altogether

3. Speed matters, but clarity matters more

4. AI has changed the threat landscape

5. Evidence-based communication is becoming the new crisis standard

6. Human tone still matters, especially when trust is damaged

7. Crisis communicators need to size the moment

8. Protecting the comms team is part of crisis readiness

The new crisis playbook

FAQ - Crisis communications in the AI era

1. Crisis monitoring has to match how people actually talk

One of the clearest lessons from Summit was that organizations cannot monitor for risk using only the language they use internally.

Kelley urged communicators to ask:

How is your brand actually being talked about online by real people? It may not be the way that your internal team talks about your brand.

For global companies, that means thinking beyond English-language keywords and official brand terms. Jabil operates in more than 25 countries, and Kelley explained that employees, community members and stakeholders may discuss the company in local languages, with misspellings, old brand names, slang, or even without naming the company at all.

Her advice: build monitoring around the real-world language of stakeholders, not just the corporate vocabulary of the brand. That includes local-language keywords, common misspellings, old brand terms, proximity searches and offline intelligence from people on the ground.

“Lots of things are online,” Kelley said, “but sometimes you do still have to talk to people in order to inform your crisis monitoring.”

The insight is simple but important: if your search terms do not reflect the way people actually talk, your crisis plan may never see the crisis coming.

2. The best crisis response may be preventing the crisis altogether

Several speakers emphasized that crisis communications is about more than what happens after something breaks. The relationships and systems that allow teams to spot issues early and prevent them from escalating are also important.

Kelley shared a Jabil example involving recurring media coverage around California Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) notices. The notices were being interpreted by reporters as layoffs, even though employees were simply taking holiday time off. Her team used media monitoring to show the issue, then worked with HR and legal to rewrite the notices so they clearly explained what was happening.

This successfully caused the recurring coverage to stop.

The key is stakeholder trust,” Kelley said. “Many crises can be prevented, or at least mitigated if PR teams or comms teams know more sooner.

That same theme appeared in Kiki Cloutier’s session on Turning Crisis into Opportunity. Cloutier, Director of Communications and Public Affairs at the Police Association of Ontario, said real-time alerts help her team identify issues before they spiral.

“As soon as stories broke, we were there,” she said. “We have our key phrases already loaded in for both media and social media. Our team is notified, so this allows us really to spot the issues early.”

Crisis readiness, in other words, extends beyond the communications team, and depends on trust with legal, HR, executives, regional teams, member organizations, sales, government affairs and frontline teams. The earlier those groups share context, the more options communicators have.

3. Speed matters, but clarity matters more

Across the Summit, speakers challenged the idea that the fastest brand always wins.

In a session on narrative attacks and disinformation, Wasim Khaled, CEO and co-founder of Blackbird.AI, warned that moving too quickly without understanding the dynamics of a situation can make things worse.

Just being loudest and fastest will get you into more trouble sometimes,

Khaled said. The goal, he argued, is to understand the signals, predict what may happen next and act “with the maximum amount of understanding.”

Dan Brahmy, co-founder and CEO of Cyabra, made a similar point in the “JARVIS” session. Using Iron Man’s AI assistant as a metaphor, he argued that brands need a calm voice in their ear before they react.

“He doesn’t just jump into it. He doesn’t respond. He doesn’t react first,” Brahmy said. “He acknowledges the situation, he understands, and only then he jumps into this.”

That is a useful model for crisis teams. Before issuing a statement, replying to a post, escalating to executives or correcting the record publicly, teams need to know what they are looking at.

Is this a real groundswell or manufactured amplification? Is it a bot attack, a customer issue, a media issue, an employee issue, a legal issue, or all of the above? Is the conversation still contained, or has it crossed into mainstream awareness? Is responding likely to clarify the issue, or amplify it?

Kelley suggested that before communicating internally about a crisis, communications professionals should ask four questions:

Who needs to know?

What do they need to know?

How often do they need updates?

What do they need to do?

“How you communicate in a crisis can be just as important as what you’re actually communicating,” she said.

4. AI has changed the threat landscape

The Summit’s crisis communications conversations repeatedly came back to AI, synthetic media and narrative manipulation.

In the “Trust Under Pressure” panel, Radhika Shah-Meade, Chief of Staff at Blackbird.AI, framed the new challenge clearly:

The question is no longer, what are people saying about us? The question is, what is real, what is being manufactured, what is moving and what should we do before our response makes it worse?

Khaled described narrative attacks as coordinated attempts to shape public perception. These attacks may use inauthentic coordination, generative AI, deepfakes or agentic swarms to push a narrative toward communities likely to act on it.

Charlie Baldwin, SVP, Insights and Analytics, North America Lead at WE Communications, warned that comms teams cannot treat artificial amplification as harmless simply because it is artificial.

“In some ways, it almost doesn’t matter,” Baldwin said, “because the perception is the reality, and that a swarm of bots can create the semblance of a true public groundswell.”

That means communicators need to evaluate both authenticity and impact. A fake account can still influence a real person, a synthetic video can still trigger genuine outrage, and a manufactured narrative can still create employee anxiety, investor concern, customer confusion or regulatory attention.

Michael McLoughlin, Senior Director, Corporate, External and Legal Affairs at Microsoft, described trust as something that is now “continuously computed, happening in almost real time.”

That changes the operating model for comms teams because trust can no longer be measured only through periodic surveys or post-crisis analysis. It must be monitored, interpreted and protected continuously.

5. Evidence-based communication is becoming the new crisis standard

A major Summit takeaway was that communications leaders need to bring evidence into the crisis room quickly.

Baldwin said every organization should be able to produce “within 30 minutes, a very clear, comprehensive, really importantly, non defensive, evidence based accounting of a situation.”

That does not mean waiting for perfect certainty, but rather grounding decisions in the best available facts: what is being said, who is saying it, where it is spreading, whether amplification looks authentic, which stakeholders are affected, and what level of business risk is emerging.

McLoughlin summarized the decision-making model as “both data driven… but also principle led.”

Data,” he said, “is the foundation for all these decisions that we make. But at the end of the day, we have to bring the data together with our principles in a way that creates clarity.

This is especially important when issues touch politics, social values, geopolitics, employees, customers or public trust. In those moments, data alone is not enough, and organizations also need pre-agreed principles that help them act consistently under pressure.

6. Human tone still matters, especially when trust is damaged

Technology may help teams detect issues faster, but speakers repeatedly emphasized that trust repair is human work.

In the session on reputation in real time, Heather Malec, Senior Director, Global Marketing Communications at Kaseya, shared lessons from navigating scrutiny and rebuilding trust in online communities, especially Reddit. Her warning was direct: “You can’t fake trust repair.”

She explained that when leadership asks comms to “fix this reputation problem,” there is often a deeper operational issue that must be addressed first. Communications can clarify, contextualize and humanize, but it cannot paper over unresolved stakeholder pain.

Heather also cautioned against defaulting to polished corporate language in community spaces. “A corporate response often doesn’t work,” she said.

We needed to be human and actually show that we cared… We weren’t just there to paper it over.

Cloutier made a similar argument from the perspective of high-stakes public-sector-adjacent communications. When a crisis breaks, she said, “clear, consistent and empathetic communications really do shine.”

In moments of scrutiny, audiences are not only evaluating the message. They are evaluating whether the organization understands the concern, respects the audience and is willing to act.

7. Crisis communicators need to size the moment

Not every negative post is a crisis, not every spike requires a statement, and not every angry comment deserves escalation.

Cloutier called crisis communications “a sizing exercise.” She described moments when a colleague might say something is a crisis, but the reality is “there’s one tweet online, by someone who has 12 followers.”

Over-response can amplify an issue, and under-response can allow misinformation to spread. The communicator’s role is to understand magnitude, audience, credibility, velocity and potential harm, then advise accordingly.

This is where data and experience work together because, as Cloutier put it, “while this is a science, it’s also an art. So really do trust your gut.”

Kelley echoed that balance: “Data is so important… but as Gwyneth Paltrow said yesterday, I would also add your intuition is important.”

8. Protecting the comms team is part of crisis readiness

One of the more human insights from Summit was that crisis work takes an emotional toll.

Heather from Kaseya spoke candidly about teams that spend day after day reading negative commentary.

If you have a team that’s focused on your crisis communications or your reputation, they feel it personally,” she said. “The brand is not you.

Cloutier offered a similar reminder at the start of her session, encouraging communicators to keep something grounding nearby for difficult days. “Behind every crisis, there’s a comms person hiding underneath the table,” she joked, a line that captured the pressure many communicators feel.

Crisis plans often include escalation paths, holding statements and stakeholder maps. They should also include sustainable team practices: rotations, breaks, role clarity, leadership support and permission to step away from the feed.

The new crisis playbook

The clearest message from Meltwater Summit was that crisis communications has become a continuous intelligence discipline.

The new playbook looks something like this:

Monitor how stakeholders actually speak. Build cross-functional trust before issues break. Use data to separate signal from noise. Understand whether a narrative is authentic, manipulated or both. Pause before responding. Move quickly, but not blindly. Communicate with evidence, empathy and clarity. Protect the people doing the work.

Or, as Shah-Meade summarized during the disinformation panel:

Trust is no longer assumed. It’s something that organizations have to actively detect, protect and defend.

In 2026, crisis comms is about building the intelligence, relationships and credibility that make the organization ready before the moment arrives.

FAQ - Crisis communications in the AI era

1. How has crisis communications changed in 2026?

Crisis communications has evolved from a reactive function to a continuous intelligence discipline. Organizations must monitor emerging risks in real time, including AI-generated misinformation, social media narratives, and stakeholder sentiment before issues escalate.

2. Why is crisis monitoring more important than ever?

Modern crises often begin with online conversations, community forums, or coordinated narrative attacks. Effective monitoring helps organizations detect issues early, understand how stakeholders are discussing the brand, and prevent small issues from becoming larger reputational threats.

3. What role does AI play in modern crisis communications?

AI has transformed both crisis detection and crisis risk. While AI-powered tools help communicators identify emerging threats faster, generative AI, deepfakes, and coordinated inauthentic behavior have also created new challenges that require organizations to verify what is real before responding.

4. What are the most important elements of an effective crisis response?

The most effective crisis responses combine real-time intelligence, evidence-based decision making, cross-functional collaboration, empathy, and clear communication. Organizations should focus on understanding the situation fully before reacting while maintaining stakeholder trust throughout the process.