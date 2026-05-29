At Meltwater Summit 2026, held in New York City at the beginning of May, over 1,400 communications leaders, marketers, technologists and brand strategists gathered to inspire and learn from each other. Across almost 40 insightful sessions, a broad range of topics were covered, but one big question was front and center for the entire event: what does PR and communications look like in the AI era?

When the event was over, one message came through loud and clear; AI is now reshaping how brands are discovered, how reputations are built, how crises unfold, how audiences consume information, and how communicators measure impact.

The future of communications belongs to organizations that combine AI-powered intelligence with human judgment, creativity and trust.

Here are the biggest themes and insights that emerged from Meltwater Summit 2026.

Contents

1. Your Audience is no Longer Just Human

Perhaps the clearest takeaway from the event was that communicators now have two audiences: people and AI systems.

Palmer Hutchins, VP Marketing at G2, used the analogy of finding a book in a library to explain how search behavior has changed:

The librarian would take you to a row and say, here's the historical fiction row. Go find what you need. Now we've changed that. The librarian is gone. We've got a personal AI assistant who's saying, ‘Here are the three books you need based off that prompt.’

Gina Kleiner, Senior Director, Product Marketing at LinkedIn,explained what that means for brand discovery:

LLMs are getting so good at answering users' questions that 60% of searches end in that chat. So that means people do not need to click off of that chat window to get more information.

For PR professionals, this change puts them at the heart of the customer journey. Success is no longer measured solely by whether a journalist covers your story or whether a prospect clicks a link, so brands now need to ensure they are represented accurately inside the answers generated by AI systems themselves.

2. Authority is Becoming the Most Valuable Communications Currency

LinkedIn's Gina Kleiner & Meltwater's Chris Hackney in conversation at Meltwater Summit 2026

If the SEO era rewarded keywords and backlinks, the AI era increasingly rewards expertise and authority.

One of the clearest messages from Summit was that AI models appear to prioritize credible experts over corporate messaging alone. During Authority Wins: LinkedIn, UGC & the New Rules of AI Search Visibility, Meltwater Chief Product Officer Chris Hackney shared research analyzing 9.5 million LLM responses across major AI platforms.

Most of the citations, three quarters of them, came from the creators. Not necessarily giant influencers, these are domain-expertise individuals.

LinkedIn's Gina Kleiner explained why individual expertise wins out in LLM citations:

This person is creating content based on their unique expertise. That content is going to be prioritized by an LLM more than content on a similar theme that's posted by someone who doesn't have that credibility and that expertise in that given space.

The implication for communications teams is significant. Executive thought leadership, employee advocacy and subject-matter expertise are no longer just reputation-building activities. They are becoming discoverability strategies.

Because AI systems increasingly determine which information gets surfaced, the brands that cultivate visible experts can build significant advantage over those that rely solely on corporate channels.

3. AI is Turning Communications Data into Strategic Intelligence

For years, communications teams have been measured by outputs: coverage volume, reach, frequency. But one of the clearest themes at Meltwater Summit was that AI is accelerating a shift toward something much more valuable: intelligence.

Speaking during Modernizing Communications: Building for a New Era, Sara Myles, Director of Communications Measurements and Insights at McDonald's, argued that data is becoming one of the communications function's most important strategic assets.

It moves us from comms as a way to amplify accomplishments, to using data as a strategic advantage.

As AI makes it easier to analyze vast volumes of media coverage, social conversation, customer feedback and market signals, communications teams are increasingly able to surface insights that influence business decisions, not just communications decisions.

Myles reinforced this point with a challenge to the industry:

"This is our time. This is the call to action to make the case for data. Don't be using these tools without data."

That perspective echoed throughout the Summit. AI's value isn't simply in helping teams create more content. Its real potential lies in helping organizations understand what customers, journalists, creators and stakeholders are saying—and what those conversations mean for the business.

As Meltwater’s Nate Pallen noted during Mastering LLM Visibility:

What people say about you online matters more than what you say about yourself.

In the AI era, communications leaders have a unique opportunity. They sit at the intersection of reputation, culture, customers and market perception. With the right data and AI-powered insights, they can move beyond storytelling and become strategic advisors to the business.

4. Communications Leaders are Becoming Business Strategists

Another recurring theme was the evolution of the communications function itself.

During Modernizing Communications: Building for a New Era, Sarah Elizabeth Graham, Head of Comms and Experiential Marketing for Patreon argued that communicators need to think beyond traditional outputs and focus on business outcomes:

Comms people should be some of the most influential people in an organization because we know what's happening across every single facet of the business.

The session repeatedly returned to a central idea, that communications teams must become more strategic, measurable and tied to organizational performance.

Sara Myles of McDonald's described how her career began in analytics and intelligence rather than traditional media relations:

While my peers were packing press kits or helping call press, I was helping Starbucks understand what was being said about them in the public domain so that they could shape its strategy.

That perspective reflects a broader trend across the industry. AI is generating more data, more signals and more opportunities to connect communications activity directly to business impact. There’s a real opportunity to rebuild the communications department as a strategic intelligence function, rather than simply a content production team.

5. Those Who Adapt Fastest Will Gain Advantage

Throughout Summit, speakers emphasized that AI is not replacing communications professionals, but rather changing the rules under which they operate. One statistic shared during Beyond the Algorithm: Mastering Your Brand's Identity in the Age of AI captured the pace of change:

According to the experts at McKinsey today, 50% of people use AI search, like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, to look up products and find brands.

The technologies will continue to develop, consumers will adapt their search behavior, and media consumption will evolve.

The brands that come out ahead won't necessarily be the ones with the biggest budgets or the largest communications teams, but those who are smart about adapting their strategies in the face of these changes.

The Big Takeaway

The common thread across every discussion at Summit was that AI is changing how influence is earned, and how reputation is safeguarded. The new mission of PR is to cultivate expertise, harness intelligence from data, and continually adapt to the ways people and AI systems discover, evaluate and trust information.

But the fundamentals of great communications remain unchanged: tell compelling stories, build trust and create value for audiences, even if the channels, intermediaries and decision-makers are changing rapidly.





