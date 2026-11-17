Unless otherwise stated, adoption figures refer to October 2026. Survey findings generally cover internet users aged 16 and older. Ecommerce and advertising values are estimates or projections for the 2026 calendar year.

Canada is a highly connected country, with 38.6 million internet users representing 95.2% of its 40.5 million residents.

According to the 2027 Global Digital Report: Canada, the country had 42.8 million cellular mobile connections as of October 2026, an increase of 684,000 from the previous year.

There were 38.6 million internet users, up 372,000 year over year. Social media also continued to expand, reaching 34.7 million user identities, an increase of 1.7 million. These identities may not represent unique people.

That connectivity is woven into everyday routines. A weather check helps someone plan their commute. A group chat keeps friends connected across provinces. A product review helps a shopper decide whether a purchase is worth making.

For marketers, understanding those moments is as important as knowing how many people are online. The 2027 Global Digital Report: Canada explores where Canadians spend their digital time and how they find information about brands. Here are the key statistics to inform your planning for 2027.

Table of contents:

Data source

The statistics in this article come from the Digital 2027: Canada report, published by DataReportal and co-presented by Meltwater and We Are Social.



The report brings together data from partners including:

GWI

Statista

Similarweb

Semrush

GSMA Intelligence

Ookla

Skai

Manochi

Most adoption figures describe October 2026. Survey findings largely come from Q2 2026, while ecommerce and advertising figures are estimates or projections for the full 2026 calendar year. Payment-method shares describe 2025.

All financial figures in this article are in U.S. dollars (USD). Growth rates come from the current report. Changes to sources and methods mean some figures cannot be compared directly with those published in earlier editions.

Population statistics in Canada

What is the population of Canada?

Canada had approximately 40.5 million residents in October 2026, an increase of 331,000, or 0.8%, from a year earlier. Women accounted for 50.3% of the population and men for 49.7%. The median age was 40.8 years.

According to the report’s urbanisation measure, 76.4% of the population lived in towns and cities. The national population density was 4.5 people per square kilometre.

Those figures give marketers useful context: a large urban audience exists within a geographically dispersed country. Local audience research can help brands understand how needs differ between communities.

The report also puts life expectancy at 83.1 years, average household size at 2.4 people, and adult literacy at 99%.

What are the largest age groups in Canada?

People aged 30–34 formed the largest five-year age group, with 2.90 million residents, followed by those aged 35–39, at 2.87 million. Each group represented approximately 7.1% of the population.

The 25–29 age group followed at 2.80 million, while 2.77 million people were aged 40–44. Older adults also represent substantial audiences: 2.67 million residents were aged 60–64.

For brands, that spread is a reason to look beyond a single generational label when planning campaigns. The relevant audience may span several age groups with different priorities.

Internet usage statistics in Canada

How many internet users are there in Canada?

Canada had 38.6 million internet users in October 2026, equivalent to 95.2% of its 40.5 million residents. The number increased by 372,000, or 1.0%, over the previous year.

Among internet users aged 16 and older, 89.9% accessed the internet through a mobile phone and 78.3% used a laptop or desktop computer. Phones have the broadest reach, while computers remain part of most online adults’ digital lives.

How much time do Canadians spend online?

Canadian internet users aged 16 and older spent an average of 36 hours and 4 minutes per week using connected media.

A separate breakdown of weekly media time shows:

streaming television accounted for 7 hours and 46 minutes

social media accounted for 7 hours and 30 minutes

short-form online video accounted for 5 hours and 18 minutes

online press accounted for 2 hours and 52 minutes

These figures should not be added together to calculate total time online. People can consume more than one medium at once, such as checking a social feed while watching television.

Why do Canadians use the internet?

Finding information was the leading reason Canadians went online, cited by 74.4% of internet users aged 16 and older. Staying in touch with friends and family followed at 66.9%, then researching how to do things at 63.8%.

Keeping up with news and events mattered to 58.7%, while 55.0% used the internet to research products and brands.

For marketers, those habits create opportunities to be helpful before someone is ready to buy. A clear explanation or practical guide can answer the question that brought them online in the first place.

What types of websites and apps do Canadians use?

Social networks had the broadest monthly reach, used by 92.2% of internet users aged 16 and older. Email reached 87.6%, followed closely by search engines or web portals at 87.2%.

Chat and messaging services reached 86.0%, while 80.0% used shopping, auction, or classifieds sites.

These overlapping habits give brands several ways to stay useful. An email may prompt someone to investigate an offer, while a search result helps them check the details.

Download the 2027 Global Digital Report: Canada for the full breakdown of internet use, including search behavior and AI adoption.

Media and device usage in Canada

Which digital devices do Canadians own?

Among Canadian internet users aged 16 and older, 95.0% owned a mobile phone and 94.4% owned a smartphone specifically.

Other widely owned devices included:

Laptop or desktop computer: 74.1%

Smart TV: 60.1%

Tablet: 49.0%

Smartwatch: 26.4%

A strong digital experience needs to work across that mix. A product page that is easy to read on a phone should be just as useful when someone returns to it on a computer.

Which types of media do most Canadians consume?

Television had the widest weekly reach, with 88.2% of internet users aged 16 and older watching some form of TV. Social media reached 84.4%, and online video reached 83.7%.

Streaming television reached 74.6%, while linear or broadcast TV reached 64.4%. Online press reached 71.5%, compared with 37.9% for physical press.

For communications teams, that range supports a broader view of where a story might be encountered. News coverage can reach an audience online, while broadcast formats still command substantial attention.

Social media usage statistics in Canada

How many people use social media in Canada?

The 2027 Global Digital Report: Canada identified 34.7 million social media user identities in Canada in October 2026. That was an increase of 1.7 million, or 5.2%, over the previous year.

The total was equivalent to 85.6% of the population and 89.9% of internet users.

“User identities” does not mean unique people. Someone may manage multiple accounts, and accounts can also represent businesses or other organisations.

How often do Canadians use social media?

Canadian internet users aged 16 and older used social media an average of 4.37 days per week, more frequently than any other media activity measured in the report’s frequency chart.

The social media overview records 17 hours and 19 minutes per week on social platforms, including video, alongside an average of 6.1 platforms used each month.

The broader time measure differs from the 7 hours and 30 minutes assigned to social media in the weekly media-time chart, which lists online video separately. The two figures should retain their original labels.

Why do Canadians use social media?

Keeping in touch with friends and family was the leading motivation, cited by 59.5% of social media users aged 16 and older. Filling spare time followed at 44.1%.

News also played a significant role: 30.5% used social media to read news stories. Another 27.6% sought content such as articles or videos, while 18.8% used social media to find products to purchase.

Commercial content enters feeds built around personal interests and relationships. Understanding those interests can help brands choose topics people have a reason to engage with.

Which social media platforms do Canadians use most?

Facebook led self-reported monthly platform use among Canadian internet users aged 16 and older:

Platform Monthly use Facebook 75.8% Messenger 59.7% Instagram 58.1% YouTube 53.7% WhatsApp 46.2%

A separate measure of active app users shows a different view of attention. In August 2026, TikTok users spent an average of 2 hours and 26 minutes per day on its apps. Instagram averaged 1 hour and 48 minutes, followed by YouTube at 1 hour and 34 minutes.

TikTok users also opened the app an average of 19.5 times per day. These app figures describe active users of each platform, rather than the Canadian population as a whole.

Which social media platform has the largest reported ad audience?

YouTube reported the largest potential advertising audience in Canada, at 34.7 million. Other reported audiences included:

Platform Potential advertising audience Reddit 32.3 million LinkedIn 32.0 million Facebook 25.0 million Instagram 21.4 million TikTok 18.0 million adults aged 18 and older

These figures use different definitions and should be interpreted carefully. LinkedIn reports registered members rather than active users, and the report flags anomalies in Reddit’s audience data.

Potential advertising reach can help with campaign planning, but it is not a guaranteed count of unique people who will see an ad.

How long is the average social media session?

YouTube had the longest average session among the apps measured in August 2026, at 12 minutes and 10 seconds. TikTok followed at 7 minutes and 29 seconds, then Instagram at 6 minutes.

Session length adds context to reach. A longer visit may give a brand room to explain a topic in detail, but the content still needs to match what someone came to watch.

How do Canadians use social media to research brands?

53.0% of Canadian internet users aged 16 and older used at least one type of social media channel to find information about brands and products.

Social networks were used for this purpose by 27.4%, question-and-answer sites by 16.3%, and forums or message boards by 13.7%.

Brand research therefore extends beyond a company’s own social pages. Questions in a forum or discussions under a video can reveal what prospective customers still need to understand.

Explore the 2027 Global Digital Report: Canada for more detail on social audiences, platform habits, and brand research.

Mobile usage statistics in Canada

How many cellular mobile connections are there in Canada?

Canada had 42.8 million cellular mobile connections in October 2026, up 684,000, or 1.6%, year over year. That was equivalent to 106% of the population.

The total includes connected devices other than phones but excludes cellular Internet of Things connections. Connections can outnumber people because an individual may have multiple subscriptions or devices.

99.7% of connections in this measure used broadband technologies such as 3G, 4G, or 5G.

How do Canadians access the internet?

Mobile phones were used to access the internet by 89.9% of internet users aged 16 and older. Laptops and desktops followed at 78.3%, tablets at 42.4%, and connected televisions at 37.2%.

Web traffic tells a different story. In July 2026, laptops and desktops generated 55.91% of web page requests, compared with 41.36% from mobile phones.

Both measures matter when planning a website. Mobile access is widespread, while computers account for a substantial share of browser activity.

How fast are internet connections in Canada?

For the three-month period ending in August 2026, Canada’s median mobile download speed was 86.08 Mbps, down 1.3% year over year. Median fixed download speed reached 257.88 Mbps, up 10.8%.

Those national medians describe different connection types, rather than every user’s experience. Keeping pages responsive and easy to navigate remains a practical priority across devices.

Ecommerce statistics in Canada

How many Canadians shop online?

An estimated 33.5 million people were expected to purchase consumer goods online in 2026, an increase of 1.4 million, or 4.4%, from the previous year.

Online shopping was also a regular activity: 50.9% of internet users aged 16 and older said they purchased products or services online each week.

These measures have different scopes. The annual estimate covers consumer goods, while the weekly survey includes services.

How much do Canadians spend on online shopping?

Canadian consumer goods ecommerce spending was projected to reach US$70.7 billion in 2026, up 3.1%, or US$2.2 billion, year over year. Average annual revenue per shopper was estimated at US$2,107.

Purchases made on mobile phones accounted for a projected 44.2% of consumer goods ecommerce spending. Online purchases represented 18.7% of consumer goods purchase value across all retail channels.

With fewer than one in five consumer goods dollars spent online by this measure, retailers have reason to consider how online research supports purchases completed elsewhere.

What do Canadians buy online?

Fashion was Canada’s largest consumer goods ecommerce category, with projected 2026 spending of US$22.4 billion.

Furniture followed at US$8.89 billion, then DIY and hardware at US$8.58 billion. Electronics accounted for US$7.23 billion, and food for US$6.35 billion.

Those categories call for different kinds of reassurance. Clothing shoppers may need detailed sizing guidance, while furniture buyers may want precise measurements and clear delivery terms.

How popular is online grocery shopping?

An estimated 13.1 million Canadians were expected to order groceries online in 2026, up 800,000, or 6.5%, from the previous year.

The projected value of online grocery orders reached US$7.42 billion, an increase of 9.9%. Average annual spending per user was estimated at US$567.

This category includes more than food. It also covers beverages and household or personal care items, alongside meal kits and click-and-collect orders. Its value should therefore be kept separate from the food-only ecommerce category.

What encourages Canadians to complete an online purchase?

Free delivery was the strongest reported purchase incentive, cited by 63.3% of internet users aged 16 and older.

Other leading factors included:

Coupons and discounts: 44.9%

An easy returns policy: 43.2%

Loyalty points: 42.5%

Customer reviews: 37.3%

A simple online checkout: 29.2%

These findings give retailers concrete questions to address before checkout. Is the delivery cost clear? Can shoppers easily find the returns policy? Are loyalty benefits explained where customers can use them?

Digital payment statistics in Canada

How many people use digital payments?

The report projected 31.9 million users making digital payments in Canada in 2026, up 1.41 million, or 4.6%, year over year. This user figure may not represent unique individuals.

The estimated annual value of digital payments was US$807 billion, an increase of 5.4%. Average annual payment value per user was approximately US$25,300.

The definition includes mobile point-of-sale payments and consumer digital commerce, while excluding business-to-business transactions. It is broader than consumer goods ecommerce.

Which payment methods do Canadians use for ecommerce?

Debit and credit cards accounted for 57% of Canadian consumer ecommerce transaction value in 2025. Mobile and digital wallets represented 32%.

Account-to-account transfers and buy now, pay later services each accounted for 5%, with other methods making up 1%.

Cards remain central to online payments, while wallets account for nearly a third of transaction value. Offering familiar payment options can help make checkout more convenient.

Digital advertising statistics in Canada

How much do advertisers spend in Canada?

Total Canadian advertising spending was projected to reach US$24.5 billion in 2026, up 3.9% from the previous year.

Digital advertising accounted for an estimated US$18.7 billion, an increase of 5.6%. That put digital at 76.3% of total advertising spending.

For marketers, those figures provide market context. Decisions about individual budgets still need to reflect the audience and the results a campaign is meant to deliver.

How much is spent on search advertising?

Online search advertising spending was projected to reach US$7.68 billion in 2026, up 6.4% year over year. Search represented 41.0% of estimated digital advertising spending.

Search also remained the leading online brand research channel: 57.2% of Canadian internet users aged 16 and older named it as a primary information source when researching brands.

That makes search a useful place to understand the questions people ask while evaluating their options.

How much is spent on social media advertising?

Canadian social media advertising spending was projected to reach US$6.32 billion in 2026, up 19.0% from the previous year. It represented 33.8% of digital advertising spending.

That growth rate exceeded the 5.6% projected for digital advertising overall. For brands investing in social, platform-specific creative and a clear reason to engage remain essential considerations.

What other digital advertising formats are growing?

Programmatic advertising was projected to reach US$15.6 billion in 2026, up 5.8%. In-app advertising was estimated at US$7.42 billion, up 9.4%.

Advertising on online retail platforms was projected to reach US$4.25 billion, an increase of 16.8%. Influencer advertising was estimated at US$1.04 billion, up 18.2%.

These figures describe overlapping formats and buying methods, so they should not be added together. They show investment across several points where audiences encounter brands, including within shopping environments.

What the Canadian audience data means for marketers in 2027

Make it easier for satisfied customers to spread the word

Word of mouth is Canada’s leading source of brand discovery, cited by 39.8% of internet users, compared with 29.2% globally. It ranks ahead of search engines in Canada, while placing fourth in the global results.

That gives Canadian marketers a strong reason to support customer advocacy. Make referrals straightforward and give customers useful information they can share with someone considering a purchase. Customer interviews can also reveal what people recommend about your brand, helping you build campaigns around the benefits that matter to them.

Keep search central to purchase research

57.2% of Canadian internet users turn to search engines when researching brands, compared with 45.3% globally. Social networks show the opposite pattern: 27.4% use them for brand research in Canada, versus 41.8% worldwide.

A Canadian research strategy should reflect that balance. Make product comparisons and answers to common buying questions easy to find through search. Use social listening to identify what customers need explained, then turn those questions into useful, searchable content on your website.

Give email a meaningful role in customer relationships

Email reaches 87.6% of Canadian internet users each month, compared with 76.4% globally. The difference extends to brand communications: 28.0% of Canadians read an email or newsletter from a brand in the past month, versus 18.9% worldwide.

These habits make email a channel worth developing beyond promotional announcements. Build newsletters around information subscribers can use, and tailor follow-up messages to their interests or previous purchases. Measure whether those messages bring people back and help them take a useful next step.

Help shoppers discover your brand on retailer websites

30.1% of Canadian internet users discover new brands through retail websites, compared with 22.0% globally. Canada ranks eighth among the markets shown in the report, ahead of Germany at 29.7% and Australia at 21.1%.

For brands selling through retail partners, product listings deserve attention as an introduction to the brand. Make descriptions useful to first-time shoppers and ensure images clearly explain the product. Coordinate with retailers on discoverability, then assess whether retail media campaigns help you reach new customers.

Connect your expertise with the news Canadians follow

Keeping up with news and events is a primary reason for going online for 58.7% of Canadian internet users, compared with 51.1% globally. Canada also exceeds the United States at 55.2% and Australia at 54.3% on this measure.

For PR teams, that creates a useful opening for timely, informative contributions. Develop Canadian perspectives on developments affecting your customers, supported by relevant data or expert commentary. Choose publications according to the audience you need to reach, and give journalists a clear explanation of why the story matters now.

Frequently asked questions: Digital behavior in Canada

How many people use social media in Canada?

According to the 2027 Global Digital Report: Canada, co-presented by Meltwater and We Are Social, Canada had 34.7 million social media user identities in October 2026. These identities may not represent unique people.

How much time do Canadians spend on social media?

The report’s social media overview records 17 hours and 19 minutes per week on social platforms, including video. Its separate media-use chart records 7 hours and 30 minutes for social media, with online video listed separately.

What percentage of Canadians own a smartphone?

94.4% of Canadian internet users aged 16 and older owned a smartphone, according to the report. This percentage describes the surveyed online population rather than all Canadian residents.

How many mobile connections are there in Canada?

Canada had 42.8 million cellular mobile connections in October 2026, equivalent to 106% of the population. People may have more than one connection, and this measure excludes cellular Internet of Things connections.

How many Canadians shop online?

An estimated 33.5 million people were expected to purchase consumer goods online in Canada during 2026.

How much do Canadians spend online?

The report projected US$70.7 billion in Canadian consumer goods ecommerce spending for 2026.

What is Canada’s largest ecommerce category?

Fashion was the largest consumer goods ecommerce category, with projected spending of US$22.4 billion in 2026.

How much is spent on digital advertising in Canada?

Canadian digital advertising spending was projected to reach US$18.7 billion in 2026, accounting for 76.3% of total advertising spending.

Download the 2027 Global Digital Report Canada

Canada’s digital landscape offers brands many ways to connect with their audiences. The full 2027 Global Digital Report: Canada provides additional detail to help you choose where to focus and understand how people make decisions.

Download the report to explore the data behind Canada’s online habits and inform your marketing plans for 2027.

Looking for audience insights tailored to your brand? Complete the form below to explore how with Meltwater.