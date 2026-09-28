Podcasts used to be associated with headphones, long journeys and the reassuring sound of someone talking while you did something else. But now many podcasts arrive with cameras, studio lights, multiple angles and a thumbnail designed to make you stop scrolling - they demand your full attention, not just your ears.

So what do people actually prefer: watching podcasts or listening to them?

We used Meltwater to compare online conversation around video podcasts and audio podcasts between March 1 and August 31, 2026. The results point to a simple answer with a few interesting complications: audio is still much bigger, video is growing faster, and YouTube is where the two formats increasingly meet.

Contents

Audio still leads by a mile

If we measure preference by the amount of conversation, audio wins comfortably. Across the six-month period, audio podcast conversations generated 10.8 million posts, while video podcasts generated 908,456. That means the audio-framed conversation was roughly twelve times larger.

But a large lead is not the same as a permanent one, and that gap narrowed over the six months. The video podcast conversation grew from 123,920 posts in March to 172,569 in August, a 39% increase. Meanwhile, the audio podcast conversation grew from 1.62 million posts to 1.96 million, a 21% increase.

Line chart indexed to March 2026 showing video podcast conversation rising to 139 by August, compared with 121 for audio. Video podcast mentions on YouTube grew 123% over the period.

In March, video-framed conversation was 7.7% the size of audio-framed conversation. By August, it had reached 8.8%, after peaking at 9.0% in July.

Audio is the much larger share of the online conversation, but video is the faster-growing one.

Measure Video podcast Audio podcast What it suggests Total posts, Mar–Aug 2026 908,456 10,778,892 Audio-framed conversation was 11.9× larger. Growth from March to August +39% +21% Video conversation grew faster. Average engagements per post 341 273 Video generated 1.25× more engagement per post. Largest platform by post volume YouTube, 26.3% YouTube, 25.2% YouTube is the main meeting point between the formats.

Video gets more reaction per post

There is another twist in the numbers - the video podcast conversation may be smaller, but individual posts tend to attract more engagement.

Across the full six-month period, a video podcast post generated an average of 341 engagements and an audio podcast post generated 273. Video therefore averaged 1.25 times as much engagement per post.

That advantage appeared in every month of the analysis. It was at its narrowest in May, when video posts averaged 290 engagements compared with 279 for audio posts, but by August the gap had widened again, with video at 351 engagements per post and audio at 257.

There is a useful lesson here for anyone trying to understand online attention. The biggest conversation is not always the most efficient conversation. Audio generates far more posts overall, while video makes each post work a little harder.

YouTube is the meeting point

YouTube is the clearest link between the two podcast types. It was the largest platform for both searches, accounting for 26.3% of video podcast posts and 25.2% of audio podcast posts, it also generated 30.6% of video podcast engagement and 32.3% of audio podcast engagement.

That is a bigger role than dedicated podcast apps, which represented 8.8% of video podcast posts and just 5.0% of audio podcast posts in the analysis.

Two-panel bar chart comparing the share of posts and engagement for video and audio podcasts across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, X, and Facebook.

YouTube was also the fastest-growing venue for podcast conversation. Mentions of video podcast content on YouTube increased from 20,483 in March to 45,585 in August, a 123% increase. YouTube mentions in the audio podcast search grew from 269,441 to 514,815, a 91% increase.

In other words, YouTube is not only a home for video podcasts, it’s becoming a major place where people discover, discuss and share podcasts generally. This helps explain why the watching-versus-listening question is becoming harder to answer. People can watch a full episode, listen with the screen off, discover the show through a short video, and then return to the audio feed later, so one podcast can occupy several parts of the media routine.

The video conversation is made for clips

The platform mix shows why video podcasts attract strong engagement.

Instagram accounted for 18.2% of video podcast posts, but 42.2% of video podcast engagement, while TikTok accounted for 6.2% of posts and 18.6% of engagement. Those platforms reward a strong visual or emotional moment, because a surprising opinion, a funny exchange, a celebrity reveal or a particularly useful piece of advice can travel well outside the full episode.

The audio conversation shows a similar pattern, although TikTok plays an even bigger role in engagement, representing only 5.2% of audio podcast posts but 34.1% of audio podcast engagement.

This suggests that the online podcast conversation is often driven by pieces of episodes rather than episodes in their entirety. A person may never sit down for a two-hour recording, but they might watch a 45-second clip about relationships, comedy, sport or a controversial opinion.

The clip is the bait which lures audiences into the full episodes.

What travels in the video podcast conversation?

The most revealing difference between the two searches appears when we look at the content itself.

Among the 1,000 most-engaging video podcast posts, 60% either promoted the creator's own show or told people where to find it. In the broader 1,000-post sample, the same pattern appeared in 47% of posts. That makes the video podcast conversation highly creator-led.

Much of the content that travels is a host, show account or guest pointing people towards an episode, a platform or a full-length video.

Advice, mindset and motivational content was the next major theme, appearing in 26.8% of the most-engaging posts, a broad category, covering everything from relationship advice and personal development to sports and political commentary. News and political commentary accounted for 8.6%, the same share as comedy clips. Sports and franchise content followed at 7.6%.

The pattern is clear: video podcasts spread through recognisable creators, strong opinions and short moments that can be lifted from a longer conversation.

Audio is more fragmented

The audio podcast conversation looks different, it’s much larger, but less concentrated around a single format or creator behaviour.

In the 1,000 most-engaging audio podcast posts, comedy and reaction content was the largest identifiable theme, at 19.5%. Relationship, mindset and advice content accounted for 16.5%, self-promotion was present, but much less dominant than in the video search, at 13.4%.

The remaining conversation spread across celebrity and interview content, true crime, mystery, sport, news and countless one-off posts. Almost half of the sample, 45%, did not fit into a repeated theme large enough to name.

The broader audio sample was just as diffuse. Self-promotion and platform mentions led at 21.3%, followed by sports and franchise content at 8.5%, relationship and advice content at 7.1%, and news and political commentary at 5.9%. Comedy and reaction content accounted for 5.7%.

Another 49% of the broader sample sat in the long tail, and that fragmentation tells us something important about listening. Audio podcasts are discussed across a wide range of subjects and communities, often through small, independent posts rather than one easily recognisable content formula.

So, do people prefer watching or listening?

If we use the relative size of the online conversation as an indicator of preference, people still talk about podcasts in audio terms far more often than video terms.

On the other hand, if preference is signalled by growth, then video has the edge. If it means engagement per post, video also wins, but if it means the number of different topics and communities involved, audio remains the more expansive world.

So you can see, it’s not a clear-cut question with a straightforward answer. The most realistic answer is that people are using both formats for different moments.

Video is good at winning attention, giving audiences faces, reactions, visual context and short clips that can travel through social feeds. Audio is good at fitting around the rest of life, and can accompany a commute, a workout, household chores or a walk without asking for a viewer's full attention.

The formats are competing, but they are also working together. A clip can create curiosity. YouTube can provide the full episode. An audio feed can become the easiest way to keep listening later.

The future of podcasting may be less about choosing between watching and listening, and more about making the same conversation useful in both modes.

What brands and creators can learn

This analysis offers a few practical lessons for anyone trying to understand podcast audiences.

First, track audio and video language separately. A single podcast search can hide meaningful differences between a person discussing an episode they listened to and someone sharing a clip they watched.

Second, measure engagement alongside volume. Audio produced the larger conversation, but video consistently generated more engagement per post. Looking at only one metric would give an incomplete picture.

Third, treat YouTube as a hybrid podcast environment. It is a major destination for video episodes, but it also appears throughout the wider audio podcast conversation. A podcast strategy that separates “YouTube” from “audio” too neatly may miss how people actually discover and share shows.

Finally, study the clips alongside the episodes. The most visible part of a podcast may be a short extract about a joke, a relationship, a political argument or a surprising opinion. Understanding which moments travel can reveal more about audience interest than download numbers alone.

A note on the research

This analysis used two Meltwater searches covering English-language online conversation from March 1 to August 31, 2026. The video podcast search identified posts that explicitly described podcasts as something to watch, including video-first language, “watch the episode,” vodcast or videocast references, and camera or studio references. The audio podcast search excluded that language.

The searches covered social and web platforms but excluded news and broadcast coverage. The figures for volume, engagement, engagement per post and platform share come from the full populations: 908,456 video podcast posts and 10.8 million audio podcast posts.

The qualitative analysis reviewed 4,000 posts individually across top-engagement and broad samples. Because the distinction is based on language, the results describe how people talk about podcasts rather than proving exactly how they consumed every episode. Some people may watch a podcast on YouTube while still describing it as an audio podcast, and many video clips promote shows that are also available as audio.

Frequently asked questions

Was audio or video podcast conversation larger?

Audio-framed podcast conversation was much larger, generating 10.8 million posts between March and August 2026 compared with 908,456 posts for video-framed podcast conversation.

Which format grew faster?

Video-framed podcast conversation grew 39% from March to August, compared with 21% for audio-framed podcast conversation.

Which format generated more engagement?

Video podcast posts generated more engagement per post in every month studied, averaging 341 engagements compared with 273 for audio podcast posts.

What was the most important platform for podcast conversation?

YouTube was the leading platform for both searches, representing 26.3% of video podcast posts and 25.2% of audio podcast posts. It also generated the largest share of engagement for both.

Does the research prove that people prefer watching podcasts?

No. It measures how people describe and share podcast-related content online. The results show that video-framed conversation is growing faster and generating more engagement per post, while audio-framed conversation remains much larger overall.