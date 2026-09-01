What 2.47 Million Posts Reveal About 2026 Summer Movie Audiences

For marketers, that makes the measurement lesson clear: reach, engagement, audience response, and staying power answer different questions. Understanding how a release is landing means looking at all of them.

Meltwater analyzed 2,473,997 posts about five major 2026 summer movies and found a consistent divide between the content audiences amplified and the discussions that revealed their opinions. Reddit generated 15.9% to 49.4% of conversation around each film but no more than 0.1% of its 2,000 highest-engagement posts. Obsession showed the strongest sustained conversation, reaching its peak on day 21 rather than release day.

Film Defining conversation theme Standout finding Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot and spoilers Plot-related discussion represented 26.4% of conversation The Odyssey Controversy Controversy accounted for 25.7% of conversation Toy Story 5 Merchandise and franchise activity Fan content over-indexed most strongly on engagement The Devil Wears Prada 2 Fashion and premieres Fashion and beauty represented 23.7% of conversation Obsession Plot interpretation and verdicts Conversation peaked on day 21

It’s a truth universally acknowledged: film discourse online is rarely just about the movie. Conversation doesn’t start and stop within the two-hour runtime. It extends from early promotion and teasers to post-premiere discussions as the trends mature, and memes and spoilers begin to proliferate.

There are trailer reactions, red-carpet looks to review, fan edits, merchandise drops, box-office numbers, character discourse, and that one extremely determined Reddit thread explaining why everyone else misunderstood the ending. All of it counts as conversation. But all of it can be interpreted differently depending on where it occurs and how it is measured.

Meltwater analyzed online discussion around five major 2026 theatrical releases: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, Toy Story 5, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Obsession. The analysis captured 2.47 million posts from social platforms, forums, blogs, and comment sections.

The posts that traveled furthest were often clips, fan edits, and other highly visual content. The discussions where people picked apart endings, performances, characters, and whether they would recommend the film were much less likely to appear among the most engaging posts.

And each film developed its own unmistakable online personality along the way.

Contents

Capability Meltwater Social Listening Analysis window Each film is analyzed within a 21-day window: the seven days before release, release day itself and the thirteen days after. Data sources Social platforms, forums, blogs and comment sections Brands / entities tracked Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, Toy Story 5, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Obsession How quantitative data was analyzed Conversation volume, platform mix, overall sentiment, and conversation momentum were measured across all 2,473,997 posts in the five 21-day analysis windows. Using the same timeframe for each film allowed us to compare the size and shape of conversation consistently, including when discussion peaked, how quickly it declined, and how much activity remained one and two weeks after release. How qualitative data was analyzed To understand what audiences were actually discussing, we analyzed a classified sample for each film consisting of: The 2,000 highest-engagement social posts

2,000 additional social posts selected at random from below that group

The 2,000 highest-engagement Reddit posts Posts in these samples were coded by topics such as plot and endings, performances, controversy, merchandise, fashion, and fan-created content, allowing us to examine the themes and reactions behind the broader quantitative trends. Key term definitions Engagement: the number of shares, comments, likes, retweets, replies, direct messages, etc. Post: a single piece of content, can include multiple mentions Mentions: the number of instances when key words and phrases appeared within a post Share of Engagement (SOE): the percentage, or share, of total engagement actions attributed to a particular brand, market, or entity Subreddit: a user-created community on Reddit dedicated to a particular interest or topic

A note on qualitative analysis: Samples were used differently depending on the question being asked. High-engagement social and Reddit posts were kept separate when comparing platforms or engagement. Estimates of each topic’s share of the broader conversation combined the random-social and Reddit samples, weighted according to each platform’s share of the film’s full conversation; the engagement-ranked social sample was excluded because it disproportionately represents content that generates interaction. Topic categories could overlap, so a single post could contribute to more than one theme.

Download a one-page PDF summarizing the findings of this analysis.

The movie content that travels furthest isn’t where audiences form their verdict

The most engaging movie content and the most revealing audience discussion occupy surprisingly different corners of the internet.

Reddit makes that divide hard to miss. Depending on the film, Reddit accounted for anywhere between 15.9% and 49.4% of total conversation, yet it represented no more than 0.1% of any film’s 2,000 most engaging posts. For example, almost half of the entire Odyssey conversation happened on Reddit, but none of those posts appeared in its highest-engagement social sample.

What does show up near the top?

Content built to travel: short-form video, clips, fan edits, fan art, promotional moments, and tie-ins.

That makes engagement rankings useful for answering questions like, “What is getting shared?” or “Which creative is breaking through?”, but they are considerably less useful for answering, “What did audiences actually think?”

The latter tends to surface in discussion-heavy spaces, where viewers have enough room to argue about an ending, question a character decision, dissect a performance, or simply tell several hundred strangers exactly why everyone else is wrong.

Why it matters for marketers: Engagement is a measure of amplification, not a universal proxy for audience opinion. If campaign reporting looks only at the content with the biggest numbers, marketers can end up measuring what audiences helped circulate while missing the conversations that explain how the campaign or release actually landed among the audiences discussing it in depth.

Opening weekends usually make noise, but achieving staying power is different story

Four of the five films followed the release pattern you might expect: conversation peaked on release day, then began to fall.

How quickly it tapered off was another matter.

By day 21, The Devil Wears Prada 2 had dropped to 13% of its peak conversation volume. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was at 21%, while The Odyssey and Toy Story 5 retained 29% and 30%, respectively. The films may all have experienced a release-day spike, but their conversations did not have the same shelf life.

Then there was Obsession.

Its release day was only its fourth-busiest day. Conversation dipped midway through the analysis window and then started climbing again, eventually reaching its highest level on day 21 — the final day measured. Its second week retained 97% of first-week conversation volume, a feat not achieved since Sound of Freedom as one Redditor astutely observed.

The subject matter helps explain what made that film’s conversation look so different. Plot, endings (yes, plural), and spoilers accounted for 34.4% of Obsession discussion, the highest share among all five films. Verdicts reached 26.9%, while themes and meaning accounted for 17.8% — more than three times the share for any other title.

In other words, audiences did not simply encounter Obsession and move on. They found things to argue (ahem, have spirited discussion) about.

Why it matters for marketers: A launch spike shows that a campaign captured attention. Staying power shows whether audiences continued giving the subject reasons to matter. Tracking both makes it easier to distinguish a large opening moment from a conversation with a life of its own.

Every movie had its own conversation personality

When you put five major releases into the same measurement framework and their differences become much more interesting and apparent than a simple ranking of who had the most mentions.

To get an estimate of which themes stood out for each release, we used a qualitative analysis of random social and Reddit posts by topic, then weighted the results to reflect each platform's share of the overall conversation.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a plot-driven movie discussion. Plot, the ending, and spoilers represented 26.4% of its conversation, second only to Obsession. It also generated the highest share of box-office and trade discussion of the five titles, at 16%.

The Odyssey was the controversy movie — by a very wide margin. Controversy represented 25.7% of its conversation, compared with 2.6% or less for every other film. Much of that centered on historical accuracy, while discussion of craft and production also reached a dataset-high 13.1%.

Toy Story 5 had the most commercial conversation mix. Merchandise and tie-ins were its largest topic at 17.2%, followed closely by cinemas and tickets at 13.9% and nostalgia and legacy at 13.5%. That gave the conversation a distinctly franchise-driven feel, shaped as much by the world around the movie as by reactions to the story itself.

For The Devil Wears Prada 2, the clothes did a lot of the talking. Fashion and beauty accounted for 23.7% of conversation and premieres and events another 20.4%. Plot, endings, and spoilers reached only 5.3% — the lowest of any film in the analysis. Audiences spent considerably more time discussing how the sequel looked than what happened in it.

And Obsession was the title audiences wanted to pick apart. Plot and endings led at 34.4%, verdicts reached 26.9%, and themes and meaning hit 17.8%. Its conversation was built far more around interpretation than promotion.

These identities were certainly not always fixed.

Toy Story 5 moved from merchandise before release to verdicts immediately after release, back to merchandise, and eventually to fan-created content in week two.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 moved from premieres to fashion and finally toward box-office discussion.

By contrast, The Odyssey remained controversy-led through most of its release window, while Obsession quickly became dominated by plot discussion.

The stage at which you examine a campaign can therefore change the story you tell about it.

Why it matters for marketers: Total volume tells you how much attention something received. Topic mix tells you what that attention was actually about. Following those topics over time can also reveal whether the campaign narrative held, disappeared, or gave way to something audiences found more interesting.

Plot debates stay in the group chat while fan edits travel

If engagement is your main goal, give the fans something to remix.

Fan edits and fan art generated a larger share of engagement than their share of posts for every film analyzed. For The Odyssey, that gap was +1.0 percentage point — meaning fan content accounted for 1 percentage point more of total engagement than other posts. For Toy Story 5, the gap widened to +13.0 points. Clips posted with little or no commentary showed the same pattern, over-performing across all five films.

The topics on which people expressed deeper opinions did almost the opposite.

Plot, endings, and spoiler discussion generated less engagement than their share of posts for every film. So did discussion of performances. Even when plot debate was a major part of the conversation, as it was for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the subject still underperformed on engagement, relative to how often people talked about it.

That difference grows increasingly important later in a release cycle. Fan edits and art increased from 4.4% of sampled conversation before release to 13.8% by week two. Fan activity can therefore remain highly visible even when the overall volume of conversation around the film is declining.

That makes fan content a useful momentum signal. But by itself, it doesn’t tell us why that momentum exists. So while useful, it needs to be examined carefully in conjunction with other metrics.

Why it matters for marketers: Highly engaging fan content can show which creative ideas audiences want to carry forward themselves. Use it to identify formats and cultural moments worth amplifying, but pair it with broader conversation analysis before using engagement as evidence of how audiences feel.

A negative post doesn’t always mean a bad review

Sentiment analysis is a useful barometer, but those in the entertainment industry should be wary: it gets messy when people are discussing fictional characters that they love to hate, or genres designed to inspire negative emotions such as fear or unease.

To understand what was behind the negative scores, we examined posts from the three qualitative samples for each film:

The highest-engagement social posts

A random sample of additional social posts

The highest-engagement Reddit posts

We then assessed whether the negativity was directed at the film itself, its characters, the cinema experience, or something else entirely.

Across all five releases, Reddit conversation was substantially more negative than the highest-engagement social content. Toy Story 5, for example, moved from 5% negative sentiment among its most engaging social posts to 28% among its top Reddit posts. Spider-Man: Brand New Day moved from 6% to 22%. Obsession jumped from 19% to 46%.

But much of that negativity was not necessarily a thumbs-down on the movie.

For Obsession, half of the negative posts centered on characters, while fewer than one in five offered an actual verdict on the film. Spider-Man followed a similar, though smaller, pattern. Being furious with a character can be evidence that a story has done its job rather than evidence that the audience hated watching it.

The horror genre presents an even tougher problem. Well-meaning adjectives, that are actually a mark of praise, can sound terrible. Words such as “bleak,” “brutal,” and “disturbing” may describe exactly the experience a viewer wanted, but conventional sentiment analysis has little reason to interpret them as compliments. Four in five of the negative posts using this kind of language belonged to Obsession.

And sometimes the movie itself is an innocent bystander swept up in a negative discussion it, or its content, has no control over. Complaints about ticket prices, projection problems, sound levels, or another person behaving badly in the cinema can all appear inside the surrounding conversation and contribute to a negative score.

Why it matters for marketers: A sentiment score can tell you where to investigate, but context tells you what to do about it. Before immediately treating negativity as a reputation problem, determine whether audiences dislike the subject itself, are passionately debating it, or are reacting to something else entirely.

How Meltwater social listening helps marketers understand the whole audience conversation

The lesson to be learned from the online conversation around these five summer films extends well beyond entertainment. Marketers in all industries should take a shrewd approach to assumptions based on the biggest numbers — those figures do not necessarily provide the most useful insights.

Meltwater’s social listening capabilities help marketers analyze conversation across multiple sources and turn those signals into actionable intelligence, making it easier to understand not only what is getting attention but what that attention means. Understanding that allows teams to move deftly from gathering data to making strategic decisions.

See beyond the posts with the biggest numbers

Engagement rankings can favor highly shareable content while leaving discussion-heavy environments almost invisible.

What you can do:

Analyze conversations across social platforms, forums, news, reviews, and other sources rather than relying on a single engagement-ranked feed.

Compare conversation volume with engagement to identify the difference between what audiences discuss in depth and what they amplify.

Examine individual sources and communities to understand where different types of audience response are happening.

Business outcome: Build a more representative view of audience response and reduce the risk of mistaking high visibility for broad approval.

Follow the conversation as it changes

What dominates before a launch may have little resemblance to what audiences care about days or weeks later.

What you can do:

Track conversation volume over time to see when attention rises, peaks, and fades.

Analyze themes and sentiment as they develop to identify what is sustaining the conversation.

Compare periods to see when campaign messaging gives way to audience-led topics or emerging narratives.

Business outcome: Make decisions based on the conversation audiences are having now rather than the one they were having at launch.

Turn sentiment and engagement into context

A negative score or high-engagement post can tell teams that something happened without explaining what drove the response.

What you can do:

Analyze sentiment alongside the themes and conversations surrounding it.

Identify the subjects, audiences, and sources contributing to changes in perception.

Bring those signals together into reporting that helps stakeholders understand what happened, what it means, and where action may be needed.

Business outcome: Move from reporting numbers to delivering intelligence teams can use to make faster, more confident decisions.

Meltwater transforms global media, social, and AI signals into actionable intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, confident decisions. The value is not simply in seeing more conversation — it is in understanding which parts of that conversation matter and what to do with those insights.

Explore how Meltwater social listening & analytics helps you understand what audiences are saying, what & who is driving the conversation, and how those insights can inform your next move.

Conclusion

Online movie discourse is getting harder to reduce to a single measure or through-line, and the conversation surrounding these five releases demonstrates why. A fan edit can travel farther than a detailed review, but does that necessarily provide the most important information? A negative-sounding comment can skew sentiment analysis, but actually signals intense investment in a character. A release can generate enormous opening-day attention and disappear quickly, while another keeps audiences debating for weeks.

For marketers, the opportunity is to stop asking one metric to answer every question. As audiences move between short-form content, social feeds, forums, and fan communities, understanding what resonates will increasingly depend on connecting reach with the deeper conversation underneath it.

FAQ: How audiences talk about major movie releases

Where do audiences discuss movies online?

Movie discussion happens across social platforms, forums, blogs, comment sections, and community spaces such as Reddit. Meltwater’s analysis found that Reddit alone accounted for between 15.9% and 49.4% of conversation around the five summer 2026 films studied, making it an important source of detailed audience discussion.

Does high social media engagement mean audiences liked a movie?

No. High engagement shows that content generated interaction, but it does not necessarily indicate positive audience opinion. Meltwater social listening data shows that fan edits and clips consistently over-performed for engagement, while plot and performance discussion consistently underperformed.

What kinds of movie content generate the most engagement?

Fan edits, fan art, and movie clips performed particularly well across five major summer films from 2026. Meltwater analysis found that fan-created content generated a larger share of engagement than its share of posts for every film studied.

Why is Reddit important for understanding movie audiences?

Reddit captures a substantial amount of detailed audience evaluation that may not appear in engagement rankings. Meltwater found that Reddit accounted for up to 49.4% of a film’s total conversation but no more than 0.1% of its 2,000 highest-engagement posts, from analysis of five major 2026 summer movies.

Does negative sentiment mean audiences disliked a movie?

Not necessarily. Negative sentiment can include criticism of characters, positive reactions expressed through negative-sounding language (such as for a horror film where feelings of discomfort or unease are actually positives), or complaints about the cinema experience rather than the film itself.

How can marketers measure audience response to a movie release?

Marketers should consider conversation volume, engagement, sentiment, topic mix, platform, and changes over time together. Meltwater helps teams connect these signals so they can distinguish what audiences are amplifying from what they are actually discussing and use those insights to guide decisions.