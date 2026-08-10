Drawing on GenAI Lens data from eight leading AI systems between June 1 and July 31 2026, this analysis shows that grocery savings is a tactic-driven conversation where visibility depends as much on how a brand helps consumers save as on brand recognition itself. For retailers, consumer brands, and marketers, understanding these AI recommendation patterns is becoming an important part of earning visibility in AI-powered discovery.

When consumers ask AI how to save money on groceries, they rarely receive a simple or straightforward recommendation. Large language models (LLMs) combine discount retailers, loyalty programs, cash-back tools, store brands, and shopping behaviors into their answers.

People are increasingly turning to AI models for practical advice, like how to spend less on everyday necessities like groceries. What we found is that the answers provided were unlikely to begin and end with a single store.

Instead, AI responses combine retailer recommendations with advice about making lists, buying in bulk, choosing store brands, using digital coupons, earning cash back, shopping sales, and avoiding impulse purchases. Grocery chains are competing for visibility not only against one another, but also against the apps, cards, products, and behaviors associated with saving money.

We used GenAI Lens, Meltwater’s AI visibility tracking capability, to examine how eight AI systems answered two grocery-savings prompts over a two-month period. The analysis reveals a closely contested retailer landscape, significant differences between models, and a source ecosystem where established financial publishers sit alongside social platforms and smaller lifestyle sites.

The results reveal a highly competitive AI visibility landscape that consistently emphasizes the tactics consumers can use to reduce grocery costs, rather than rewarding overall brand recognition alone.

Contents

Methodology

Capability GenAI Lens Analysis window June 1 – July 31, 2026 Data sources Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Meta Llama, Perplexity, and xAI Grok Prompts “How do I save money while grocery shopping?”, “How to save money on groceries”

The analysis examined how eight generative AI systems responded to grocery-savings questions. Because the prompts asked how to save money, rather than asking which retailer is best, the results include shopping tactics, tools, cards, apps, and private-label products alongside grocery store recommendations.

Download a one-page PDF summarizing the findings of this analysis.

No grocery retailer owns the default AI answer

Leading retailers in AI grocery-savings answers

27% visibility — Aldi

19% visibility — Lidl

15% visibility — Costco

14% visibility — Walmart

14% visibility — Kroger

Consumers asking AI how to save money on groceries receive recommendations built around savings strategies, not just grocery chains. Across the two-month analysis period, no retailer emerged as a clear frontrunner recommendation. Instead, AI responses consistently tied retailers with the specific ways they help shoppers reduce costs, creating a competitive landscape where visibility depends on a brand's association with a particular savings tactic rather than overall market recognition.

Among the retailers analyzed, Aldi achieved the highest AI Visibility Score at 27%, followed by Lidl (19%), Costco (15%), Walmart (14%), and Kroger (14%). While Aldi leads the field, the relatively small gap between the top retailers reinforces the fact that grocery savings remains a highly competitive AI category, not dominated by a single brand.

Instead, retailer visibility depends heavily on whether the brand fits naturally within a specific piece of savings advice. Aldi and Lidl are associated with discount pricing. Costco appears in recommendations about buying in bulk. Walmart, Kroger, and regional grocers enter the conversation through their apps, coupons, and loyalty programs.

So, when it comes to this topic, AI is not simply ranking stores. It is answering a behavioral question. Consumers are asking how to reduce grocery costs, and LLMs are prioritizing examples that illustrate specific strategies. Retailers are a factor supporting those strategies rather than the primary focus of the recommendation.

Why this matters: The grocery-savings category remains open and contestable. Instead of pursuing generic recognition as the best grocery store, retailers can build a more defensible AI presence by becoming strongly associated with one recognizable savings behavior, such as discount pricing, bulk purchasing, digital coupons, or rewards.

Which grocery savings tips do AI models recommend most?

The strongest retailer visibility is usually connected to a clear and repeatable reason to save.

Discount identity travels furthest

Aldi and Lidl are the two most-visible retailers because their established discount positioning fits the prompt without requiring much additional explanation. The underlying AI content also groups them with Trader Joe’s as stores consumers can consider for lower-priced basics.

Their visibility shows the advantage of having a brand identity that already functions as a savings tactic. When the recommendation is simply to switch to a discount retailer, Aldi and Lidl are natural examples.

However, Aldi’s eight-point visibility lead over Lidl remains modest enough that the category cannot be considered settled.

Bulk buying gives Costco a distinct role

Costco’s visibility is tied more directly to a particular shopping behavior.

AI responses regularly connect the retailer to buying non-perishable products and household staples in bulk. Sam’s Club appears in similar advice about reducing per-unit costs through warehouse-club shopping, even though it falls outside the top-10 mentions table.

This gives warehouse retailers a defined place within AI answers: they are not presented as the right option for every purchase, but as a specific solution for products that can be bought in larger quantities.

Apps and loyalty programs create another route to visibility

Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and regional grocers appear in connection with digital coupons, store apps, and rewards programs.

In the underlying analysis, regional retailers including H-E-B and Randalls are named alongside Walmart as examples of stores offering digital coupons and rewards through their apps. The recommendation is not simply to shop at those retailers. It is to use a particular part of their savings infrastructure.

Why this matters: Brands need a specific answer to the question, “How does shopping with us help someone save?” A clear, well-documented tactic gives AI systems a reason to include the brand in an otherwise broad piece of advice.

Why do apps, cards, and store brands outperform some retailers?

In AI grocery-savings advice, the tool used to save can become more prominent than the store where the purchase happens.

Looking from a sentiment point of view rather than mention volume, the featured brands change significantly and different entities rise to the top. This view highlights the brands AI most strongly associates with helping consumers save money—notably it includes some non-store names.

Regional grocers such as Raley's, Randalls, and Save Mart rise to the top in this view, alongside American Express, Kirkland, and Great Value. With AI Visibility Scores ranging from 55% to 80%, these brands outperform many of the retailers in the previous ranking—not because they're mentioned more often, but because they're repeatedly associated with practical ways to save.

The reasons for their visibility are highly specific:

Regional grocers appear as examples of loyalty-app and digital-coupon programs.

appear as examples of loyalty-app and digital-coupon programs. American Express is connected to a supermarket cash-back benefit.

is connected to a supermarket cash-back benefit. Kirkland and Great Value appear as lower-priced alternatives to national name brands.

and appear as lower-priced alternatives to national name brands. Ibotta and Rakuten function as direct savings mechanisms rather than shopping destinations.

In each case, the brand provides a worked example of a tactic. AI can therefore treat a cash-back card, coupon platform, private-label product, or regional chain as part of the answer to the same grocery-savings question.

That distinction reinforces a broader theme: AI isn’t treating “grocery savings” as a competition between retailers. It builds recommendations around the strategies that consumers can use to spend less and save more, rewarding visibility to any brand that helps illustrate those strategies. It’s a wide ecosystem rather than a narrow retail-only category.

Why this matters: "Grocery savings" represents an AI-discovery opportunity for a much wider group than national supermarket chains. Fintech companies, loyalty platforms, private-label brands, and smaller regional retailers can all earn significant visibility when their offering is closely tied to a concrete savings mechanism.

Which AI models are most likely to name grocery brands?

DeepSeek names the widest range of retailers

DeepSeek had the highest combined score across the 10 tracked grocery brands, approximately 26% ahead of the next-highest model.

Its strongest retailer scores included Aldi at 71%, Lidl at 66%, Kroger at 41%, Safeway at 33%, and Walmart at 27%. DeepSeek was particularly assertive about discount retailers, creating a significant portion of Aldi’s and Lidl’s overall advantage.

Grok leads for several individual brands

Grok ranked second across the tracked brand set, but it led individual retailers including Costco, Walmart, and Target, as well as savings platform Ibotta. Its Costco score of 44% was more than twice DeepSeek’s score for the retailer.

Google AI Overviews occupied a more moderate position across most brands but produced the highest score for Sam’s Club. Google AI Mode generally named retailers at low-to-moderate levels.

Claude and ChatGPT rarely recommend specific retailers

Claude and ChatGPT were the clearest outliers.

ChatGPT scored 0% for eight of the 10 tracked retailers. Costco, with a score of 5%, was its only meaningful retailer result in the set. Claude scored 0% for seven retailers, with only Aldi, Costco, and Sam’s Club registering.

These systems still provided grocery-savings advice, but their answers relied much more heavily on general behaviors and shopping principles than on brand recommendations.

Taken together, these differences underscore an important reality of LLM visibility strategy: AI visibility depends on which model a consumer uses. A retailer that appears prominently in one LLM may receive little or no visibility in another, even when the prompt is exactly the same.

Why this matters: Consumers don't all use the same AI assistant, and different AI assistants don’t generate the same recommendations. Brands need model-level analysis to distinguish a general narrative gap from a platform-specific behavior.

What language dominates AI grocery-savings advice?

Planning before entering the store is the most common theme in AI grocery-savings responses.

“Items” was the most prominent tracked term, with 1,900 mentions and 72% visibility. “Store” followed with 1,600 mentions and 66% visibility. “List” and “shopping” each generated approximately 1,300 mentions.

Together, these terms show that AI systems frequently begin with basic preparation: decide what to buy, make a shopping list, and approach the store with a plan.

More specific behaviors appear further down the ranking:

Bulk: 838 mentions and 52% visibility

838 mentions and 52% visibility Sale: 778 mentions and 46% visibility

778 mentions and 46% visibility Impulse: 602 mentions and 39% visibility

“Money on groceries” had the highest mention-rate score of any tracked phrase, at 56%. Although it had lower raw volume than the broad planning terms, it was used consistently when it appeared. “Impulse” was the smallest tracked topic but remained present throughout the two-month analysis window, indicating that avoiding unplanned purchases is a durable part of the AI savings narrative.

The language also varied by model. ChatGPT leaned most heavily into broad terms such as “store,” “items,” and “list.” Meta Llama placed more emphasis on behavior-specific terms including “money,” “stores,” and “bulk.” DeepSeek combined high usage of general shopping language with unusually strong volumes for “shopping” and “impulse.”

Why this matters: Grocery-savings content that clearly addresses shopping behaviors, such as buying in bulk, planning meals, or eliminating impulse purchases, may help brands align better with the language AI models consistently use when answering savings-related questions — thus increasing visibility and brand awareness.

Which sources shape AI grocery-savings answers?

AI grocery-savings advice draws on a mixed source ecosystem spanning major publishers, social platforms, aggregators, and smaller lifestyle sites.

Of the approximately 6,400 citation sources in the dataset:

44.9% were classified as Other , including aggregators and personal-finance or lifestyle blogs.

, including aggregators and personal-finance or lifestyle blogs. 38.1% came from Earned/News sources.

16.8% came from social platforms.

Interestingly, review sites represented a negligible share.

The mix reflects the nature of the question. Saving money on groceries sits at the intersection of personal finance, shopping, household management, and lived consumer experience. AI systems therefore draw from both professionally reported advice and community-led content.

The most-cited sources for grocery-savings advice

YouTube led with 539 citations, followed by NerdWallet with 324 and Facebook with 311.

The top YouTube video by citations (94) is titled “How to Save Money on Groceries (No Coupons Needed!)”, from an account with 226K subscribers.

The second highest video by citations (70) is a clip from a Good Morning America segment.

Both videos share recency and while the account with the top video has fewer subscribers than GMA, their engagement is far stronger with around 80 comments and 16K views.

The remaining top sources included:

The Budget Ledger — 176 citations

The Kitchn — 159

Reddit — 154

CNBC — 147

AARP — 145

Vestelon Flow — 111

ABC News — 110

Notably, the influence is not weighted evenly. A single NerdWallet article about saving money accounted for 295 citations, more than the entire citation totals of major domains including CNBC and The Kitchn.

Every tracked citation to Vestelon Flow pointed to one page. One article also accounted for 122 of The Budget Ledger's 176 citations, approximately 70%. Both smaller sites saw their citations rise primarily in the second half of the analysis period, suggesting that individual pages can gain influence relatively quickly once AI systems begin surfacing them.

Why this matters: Brands seeking greater AI visibility should think beyond traditional media. High-quality, data-backed content published through trusted lifestyle, finance, creator, and community channels has great potential to influence how AI models answer consumer questions.

How Meltwater AI Visibility Tracking helps retailers and consumer brands strengthen AI visibility

The findings make one thing clear: AI-generated recommendations are shaped by more than brand awareness. Grocery retailers are not the only organizations competing for visibility in this conversation. Private-label products, coupon platforms, loyalty providers, and financial-services brands can all become part of an AI-generated savings answer.

Meltwater GenAI Lens helps organizations understand why they appear, where their competitors are gaining ground, and which sources influence the narratives behind the response.

Use Case 1: Own a recognizable savings behavior

The challenge: A visibility score can show that a brand appears, but not necessarily why AI systems are selecting it.

Use AI Visibility Tracking to:

Analyze the prompts, topics, and narratives attached to brand mentions

Compare performance with direct competitors and adjacent savings products

Identify opportunities to strengthen associations with tactics such as discount pricing, cash back, private labels, or digital coupons

Content box: Business outcome: Develop content and communications strategies that align with the savings topics AI already connects to your brand and your competitors.

Use Case 2: Separate getting named from getting cited

The challenge: Some AI models frequently name brands, while others provide more generic advice or rely more heavily on cited sources.

What you can do:

Compare visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek, Grok, Google, Meta Llama, and Perplexity

Identify models where a competitor is outperforming your brand

Track brand mentions and source influence as distinct parts of AI visibility

Content box: Business outcome: Direct GEO, content, and earned-media resources toward the model-specific gaps with the greatest strategic importance.

Use Case 3: Find the sources shaping grocery-savings narratives

The challenge: A relatively small set of domains and individual pages can have a disproportionate effect on AI responses.

What you can do:

Identify the most-cited domains, URLs, publishers, and journalists

Understand which source types influence high-priority prompts

Find topic strengths, narrative gaps, and opportunities for earned or owned content

Content box: Business outcome: Focus outreach and content development on the sources with demonstrated influence over AI-generated grocery-savings advice.

GenAI Lens supports source identification, competitive benchmarking, and comparisons across prompts and individual AI models, helping organizations move from exploratory research to a more focused AI visibility strategy.

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Want to understand how your brand appears in AI-generated recommendations? Explore how Meltwater AI Visibility Tracking helps retailers, consumer brands, and marketers measure and improve their visibility across today's leading AI models.

H2: Grocery-savings visibility will be won tactic by tactic

No retailer currently owns the AI-generated answer to saving money on groceries.

Instead, models assemble their recommendations from discount positioning, bulk-buying benefits, loyalty programs, cash-back mechanics, store-brand value, and behavioral advice. That creates opportunities for both retailers and adjacent savings brands—but only when they give AI systems a clear, well-supported reason to include them.

As AI-powered search continues to evolve, organizations that understand the narratives, sources, and behaviors shaping those recommendations will be better positioned to influence them. For retailers and adjacent brands alike, improving AI visibility increasingly means becoming part of the savings conversation—not just competing for brand recognition.

FAQ: AI visibility in grocery-savings recommendations

Which grocery retailer had the highest AI visibility for savings advice?

Aldi had the highest retailer visibility, at 27%. According to Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis, Aldi generated 299 mentions, followed by Lidl at 19% visibility and Costco at 15%. Its lead was meaningful but not large enough to make Aldi the uncontested default recommendation.

Why does Aldi appear frequently in AI grocery-savings responses?

Aldi’s discount identity closely matches the intent of a grocery-savings prompt. Meltwater GenAI Lens found that AI responses frequently grouped Aldi with Lidl and other discount-oriented retailers as lower-priced options for everyday basics.

Do AI tools recommend one best grocery store for saving money?

No single retailer dominated the analyzed AI responses. Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis found that the leading retailers were separated by relatively modest visibility gaps, while apps, cards, store brands, and behavioral advice frequently competed for attention.

Which AI models are most likely to name grocery retailers?

DeepSeek and Grok were the most likely to name specific retailers in this dataset. Meltwater GenAI Lens found that DeepSeek led the tracked brand set overall, while Grok recorded the highest scores for individual brands including Costco and Walmart.

Do ChatGPT and Claude recommend specific grocery stores?

ChatGPT and Claude rarely named specific retailers in the analyzed responses. According to Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis, ChatGPT scored zero for eight of the 10 tracked retailers, while Claude scored zero for seven. Their answers leaned more heavily on general savings behaviors.

Why do coupon apps and cash-back cards appear in grocery-savings answers?

AI systems treat tools that reduce grocery costs as direct answers to a savings question. Meltwater GenAI Lens found that platforms such as Ibotta and Rakuten, along with cash-back cards and retailer apps, achieved visibility comparable to several grocery chains.

What types of sources influence AI grocery-savings advice?

Finance publishers, lifestyle outlets, social platforms, and personal-finance sites all influence the category. Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis found that YouTube, NerdWallet, Facebook, The Kitchn, Reddit, CNBC, and AARP were among the most-cited sources.

How can brands improve their visibility in AI grocery-savings responses?

Brands can improve visibility by building credible content and coverage around a specific savings behavior. Meltwater GenAI Lens helps organizations compare visibility across models, identify the sources influencing responses, and find narrative gaps related to tactics such as discounts, loyalty rewards, cash back, bulk buying, and private-label value.