AI Visibility in Higher Education Recommendations

Subjective prompts leaned on user-generated and expert content, while objective salary-focused prompts favored structured financial reporting. For universities and brands alike, this means AI visibility strategies must become prompt-specific, source-aware, and tailored to individual LLM ecosystems.

Drawing on AI Visibility Tracking data from April–May 2026 across eight major LLM platforms — including ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, DeepSeek, and Google AI Overviews — this analysis shows that AI-driven university recommendations vary dramatically by prompt intent, geography, and model behavior.

LLMs have become hugely influential in consumer decision making, but that impact doesn’t stop at ecommerce. Nearly half of all prospective college students are using AI to help decide which institution is right for them, according to one survey. For universities, that begs the question of what these students are seeing.

We used GenAI Lens, Meltwater’s AI Visibility Tracking capability, to dig into the data behind LLM recommendations to UK and US students seeking schools with strong alumni networks and the promise of high salaries.

What we found highlights just how dynamic AI visibility is, shifting across markets, prompts, and even the LLM models themselves. For all organizations, including schools, understanding how that landscape operates is a key capability for remaining competitive.

Table of Contents:

Methodology

Capability AI Visibility Tracking Analysis window April 27 – May 18, 2026 Markets US & UK Data sources Claude

DeepSeek

ChatGPT

Grok

Llama

Google AI Mode

Google AI Overviews

Perplexity Prompts “Which universities have the best alumni networks?”

“Which universities lead to the highest salaries?” Key term definitions Visibility / Visibility Score: A score from 0 to 99 measuring how prominently an entity appears in AI-generated responses Mentions: the number of instances when key words and phrases appeared within a piece or collection of content

Download a one-page pdf summarizing the findings of this analysis.

Stanford and Harvard dominated LLM responses across both prompts and markets analyzed.

Across models in both the US and UK, the US-based Stanford and Harvard Universities have the highest visibility scores, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). With all three being internationally recognized schools that have among the highest numbers of billionaire alumni, their prominence highlights how much LLM recommendations currently reflect established prestige, with few surprises in the top rankings.

More revealing is how each school’s prominence shifts based on prompt and geography, as seen in the table above. Overall, Stanford is the most consistently strong institution across all four prompt breakdowns.

Notably, a non-US competitor only emerges when we narrow our focus to the UK. There, the Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires, a graduate business school in France better known as INSEAD, achieves an aggregate 43% Visibility Score on the alumni network prompt. On ChatGPT alone, however, its visibility jumps to 94%.

INSEAD’s AI narrative consistently emphasizes a multinational alumni network spanning 90+ nationalities with strong European consulting and finance placement. Among the content informing that narrative is up-to-date, AI-crawlable content, including owned assets like its employment statistics and UK-based alumni network websites.

Why this matters: AI visibility is highly shaped by prompt context and intent, with established reputation playing a large part. In the case of higher education, schools looking to improve their prominence and mention frequency need to build up their online footprint with published assets that speak to their target audience’s biggest concerns. Websites with content like data-backed salary reports and alumni network resources can prove to be the strongest LLM magnets.

How do LLMs recommend the top universities for alumni networks?

Sources featuring user-generated content (UGC) and niche expertise are most influential in LLM recommendations for schools with the top alumni networks. Meanwhile, owned and earned media are largely absent.

Because “best alumni network” is a relatively subjective distinction, LLMs seek out first-person testimonials to determine its answers. As a result, Reddit tops the source list in the US with 188 citations, followed by Almabase, an alumni engagement CRM, with 177 citations. That top two ranking is swapped in the UK, with 179 citations for Almabase and 174 citations for Reddit.

Almabase’s prominence is particularly notable as it is the only B2B higher education brand with this level of influence. Its website features a robust ecosystem of public-facing blogs and other resources with structured information focused on alumni engagement. Thanks to this established footprint on the topic, LLMs trust it for focused expertise.

Why this matters: In this higher education use case, prompts that lean more subjective, LLMs prioritize sources where real people can share their lived experiences and subject matter experts can share their insights. For organizations, driving alumni engagement on platforms like Reddit, LinkedIn, and Facebook can have a meaningful impact on AI visibility.

How do LLMs recommend the top universities for future earnings?

Finance-focused, data-rich, and niche information sources are most influential on LLM responses to the prompt "Which universities lead to the highest salaries?"

Unlike the alumni network prompt, the question of earnings comes down to hard numbers. So, instead of looking to user-generated content, LLMs rely on news and statistical reporting. Specifically, CNBC was the top source in the US and the UK with 199 and 143 citations respectively. Statista was also a trusted source, generating 102 citations in the US and 71 in the UK.

Interestingly, results for each region also leaned on student-focused websites alongside broader media and data sources. In the UK, Save the Student, a UK-based student deals website, was cited 94 times, making it the second leading source. In the US, Poets & Quants for Undergrads, a news and resource hub for undergraduate business students, achieved 85 citations and ranked third. The prominence of both speaks to the importance of including niche, expert-led digital outlets in earned media strategies.

Another meaningful geographic difference emerged in the terms LLMs used in their responses. In the US, answers primarily associated higher salaries with leading tech, followed by finance (288 vs. 215 mentions). In the UK, finance and tech were almost equally visible (301 vs. 302 mentions). This variation highlights how LLMs adapt recommendations to regional economic and employment priorities.

Why this matters: In the above example, prompts seeking more objective information and data tend to lean on structured content rich with statistics and figures. Organizations looking to influence LLM responses around measurable outcomes should prioritize publicizing relevant data and research, complete with tailored messaging, in the financial and student-focused media outlets that influence them most.

How do college recommendations vary across LLM models?

DeepSeek has the most polarized recommendations while others, including ChatGPT (a college student favorite) offer more measured, distributed visibility between the top schools.

For example, in the above visibility score heatmap for US and UK LLM responses to our alumni network prompt, three schools achieve over 90% visibility on DeepSeek, more than on any other model. But while MIT and Stanford score high there, their visibility plunges on ChatGPT, where no school scored above 58%.

Similar discrepancies emerged in our salary prompt, with Stanford scoring 99% in DeepSeek versus just 17% in ChatGPT in the US, and 99% versus 16% in the UK.

Why this matters: There is no single AI search result or visibility score. Instead, different models cite and weigh sources differently, creating meaningful narrative variations. Identifying and addressing these gaps are possible, but it all begins with model- and prompt-specific analyses instead of aggregate ones.

How Meltwater AI Visibility Tracking helps universities own their AI visibility

Use Case 1: Identifying influential LLM sources

Meltwater AI Visibility Tracking, also known as GenAI Lens, automatically identifies the most-cited sources as it analyzes prompts.

Use it to:

Identify leading sources, including individual websites and leading journalists

Determine topic strengths and narrative gaps

Highlight opportunities for GEO optimization

The result: Stronger GEO and earned media strategies that boost AI visibility for the prompts that impact you most.

Use Case 2: Identifying and benchmarking AI visibility against competitors

Outstrategize your peers with GenAI Lens’s competitive benchmarking across prompts, models, and regions.

Use it to:

Benchmark AI Visibility Scores against established and emerging competitors

Pinpoint the narratives and content that drive competitor visibility

Track visibility shifts across models like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and DeepSeek

The result: Spend less time doing exploratory research and more time executing the strategies that will have measurable impact on your LLM share of voice.

Use Case 3: Tailoring LLM strategies to geographic markets

GenAI Lens’s geolocation capabilities highlight the nuances organizations need to know to shape their strategies for different regions.

Use it to:

Compare how organizations perform across prompts and markets

Identify regional differences in source influence and audience priorities

Shape GEO strategies for market-specific prominence

The result: Smarter market-specific communications and messaging strategies that meet the needs of different audiences and industries.

Want to understand how your institution appears in AI-generated recommendations? Explore how Meltwater AI Visibility Tracking helps colleges, universities, and brands strengthen their AI visibility across models and markets.

Why colleges and universities need an AI visibility strategy

Regardless of sector, LLMs are the new battleground for reputation management, especially considering how college-aged students and younger are key audiences for AI usage. For all brands, including universities, understanding and owning AI narratives is a make-or-break capability that spans owned content and earned media strategies. As the competition for prominence heats up, investing in GEO and data-rich storytelling is crucial for institutions seeking their target audience’s buy-in, whether that means clicking “Add to Cart” or “Apply”.

FAQ: AI Visibility in Higher Education Recommendations

How are LLMs influencing prospective college students?

AI tools are increasingly shaping university discovery and evaluation. With Meltwater’s GenAI Lens AI Visibility Tracking capability, organizations can analyze how LLM responses are shaping institutions’ reputations.

Which universities had the strongest AI visibility in prompts about alumni networks and future earnings?

Stanford, Harvard, and MIT dominated AI-generated recommendations across prompts and markets. According to Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis, their visibility was reinforced by longstanding prestige, strong online footprints, and highly cited salary and alumni-related content.

How do LLM college recommendations change based on the prompt?

Prompt intent changes which sources LLMs trust and prioritize. Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis found that subjective prompts about alumni networks leaned heavily on Reddit and expert commentary, while salary-focused prompts prioritized structured financial reporting and statistics.

What types of content influence AI visibility the most for colleges and universities?

Structured, crawlable, and topic-specific content has outsized influence on LLM recommendations. According to Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis, salary reports, employment statistics, alumni resources, and niche expert content consistently shaped university visibility across models.

Do different AI models recommend different universities?

Yes, AI recommendations vary significantly across models. Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis showed that DeepSeek produced more concentrated visibility scores, while ChatGPT distributed visibility more evenly across institutions depending on the prompt and region.

Why does geography affect AI-generated university recommendations?

Regional priorities shape the narratives LLMs produce. According to Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis, the UK showed finance and tech as near-equally prominent (301 vs. 302 mentions), while US responses leaned more clearly toward tech (288 vs. 215 mentions).

How can universities improve their AI visibility?

Universities can improve AI visibility by strengthening GEO strategies and publishing authoritative, data-rich content. Meltwater’s GenAI Lens analysis shows that institutions with accessible salary data, alumni resources, and strong earned media presence appeared more prominently in LLM responses.

What is Meltwater AI Visibility Tracking?

Meltwater AI Visibility Tracking, powered by GenAI Lens, measures how organizations appear across AI-generated responses. It helps brands and universities benchmark visibility, identify influential sources, and optimize content strategies across prompts, markets, and LLM models.