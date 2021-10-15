Where do we stand? The answer is simple.

Dear Meltwater community,

I want to make this simple because while the answers to fixing systemic racism are complicated, our stance is not.

Where do we stand?

We’re deeply disturbed by the violence and the prejudice against the Black community. Alongside our customers, employees, and partners, we proudly stand behind the fight against systemic racism and injustice. We believe Black Lives Matter.

At Meltwater, Respekt (the Norwegian word for respect) is one of our core values, and as the Executive Director of Meltwater America, I want to make clear that Meltwater will not tolerate prejudice against the Black community.

What actions are we taking?

Over the past weeks, we’ve taken the time to reflect on the current situation and educate ourselves. We’ve always known that words wouldn’t be enough; action is needed. In the short term, here’s what we’re doing:

We are partnering with a number of organizations that are fighting for social justice and racial equity to provide them with free access to our platform and consultation services. Their digital efforts are more important than ever.

We are actively reviewing our recruitment processes and are fully committed to improving diversity and inclusion within our company.

I am personally committed to improving diversity and inclusion at Meltwater. As a global company, we have always welcomed different voices, backgrounds, and perspectives into our organizational culture—but we can do more.

We're still figuring out additional ways to try and be a part of the solution; therefore, the actions listed above are only just a start.

Thank you for your continued support, and if there's anything else we can do to help you during these trying times, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.

Kaveh Rostampor

Executive Director of Meltwater Americas