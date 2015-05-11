Meltwater Names Tech Vet as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF., May 11, 2015 — Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence solutions, announced today that Martin Hernandez, a seasoned finance executive, has been appointed as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Hernandez brings over 20 years of financial and accounting experience to the position. He joins Meltwater following a distinguished career at Kineto Wireless, Inc., where he worked until its July 2014 acquisition by Taqua. Most recently, Hernandez served as the CFO at Kineto and was responsible for finance and accounting, IPR, legal, HR, IT, and facilities. Previously, he served as Kineto’s interim CEO, leading strategy development and execution. His guidance of executive management and cross-functional teams was instrumental in steering the company through a period of volatile market and company transition. Prior to his time at Kineto, Hernandez served as President and COO of Rainmaker Systems, Inc., a cloud-based SaaS provider of e-commerce, sales, marketing, and lead-generation services.

“Martin is exactly who we’ve been looking for. We welcome him to the Meltwater executive team with his thoughtful leadership and longstanding experience as a CFO. His background in both finance and operations is perfectly suited to our long-term growth objectives,” said Meltwater Founder and CEO, Jorn Lyseggen.

Hernandez’s global experience managing geographically dispersed teams in public and private companies from $10M to $4B in revenue complements his role at Meltwater. He also has significant experience in leading and managing public and private financings including IPOs, PIPEs and follow-on offerings, and mergers & acquisitions with 25+ deals closed (primarily on the buy-side). Hernandez also has broad experience ranging from enterprise and strategic risk management, corporate governance, strategic direction, succession planning, audit committee, compensation, and crisis management.

“I’m excited to join Meltwater, a company that has continuously invested in data science and is taking decisive steps to shake the industry up. I look forward to working with management and serving Meltwater’s stakeholders,” Hernandez said. “Meltwater has a strong plan for the future, and I look forward to being a part of Meltwater’s growth.”

Hernandez holds an MBA and BS in Marketing from San Jose State University.

