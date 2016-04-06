WASHINGTON (April 6, 2016) Meltwater-the global leader in media intelligence solutions- today announced that their flagship Media Intelligence platform was named a finalist for the 2016 SIIA CODiE Awards in the Best Content Analytics category. Finalists represent the information industry’s best products, technologies, and services in the software, content and business technology.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 91 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Meltwater was honored as one of 215 finalists across the 62 business technology categories.

“I am amazed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year’s CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize them for their great contributions and impact they are making on the software, content and business technology industries,” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The Meltwater solution was completely redesigned in 2015, with a modern user experience and workflows to help their 24,000 global clients:

Cut through the noise – find the meaning in billions of conversations and identify what’s important

Track the market and see their impact – use analytics and real-time dashboards to take the guesswork out of market trends and campaign performance

Connect with key influencers – drive the conversation in any channel by delivering the right content to the right audience

Compare their brand – benchmark their performance against the competition

“Advances in data science have paved the way for a new class of business intelligence. We have leveraged this to rebuild the Meltwater platform from the ground up to present real-time insights from the outside that can be used to drive business strategy” said Meltwater Founder and CEO, Jorn Lyseggen. “We are proud of what we have built, and are continuing to improve upon our service all the time through the hard work of our Product and Engineering teams.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. The first round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology executives with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The judges are responsible for selecting the CODiE Awards finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a virtual award ceremony on May 18.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

About Meltwater

With 20 years of experience in the field of online media monitoring, Meltwater is a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics solutions, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world’s most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their marketing and communications strategies and executive decision making. With over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner with local customer success teams. Meltwater also supports the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs. For more information, follow Meltwater on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, or visit www.meltwater.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.