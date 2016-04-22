Meltwater Named One of Canada’s Best Workplaces in 2016

April 22, 2016 (Toronto, ON): Meltwater – the global leader in media intelligence solutions – today announced that the company has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Canada. Listed alongside only seven other companies, this is Meltwater’s first year being recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. The list appeared today in a special national report in The Globe and Mail.

“Meltwater is honoured, and proud, to receive this recognition from Great Place to Work® Institute Canada,” said Michael Gorodisher, Area Director of Meltwater Canada. “This past year marked a period of substantial growth in the Canadian market, so it is extremely rewarding to see Meltwater’s employees engaged and happy. It validates our hard work to uphold the company’s vision and create a culture that focuses on our employees’ potential and growth.”

Part of Meltwater’s founding vision was to be a truly global organization comprised of exceptional people who enjoyed working together. This vision has been realized across Meltwater’s three Canadian offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. With only 11 employees in 2014, the company has grown to include 46 employees in Canada, and plans to continue to grow aggressively in the Canadian market. “We have a strong commitment to Canada, and are optimistic about our opportunities for the future. Canadian organizations continue to recognize the shift toward the technologically advanced media intelligence solutions that Meltwater provides, and our service is further strengthened by our extensive network of content partnerships in Canada,” said Gorodisher.

Meltwater is also very proud of its focus on employee success and fostering growth within the company. Extensive training programs for new grads, international opportunities and a ‘promote from within’ ethos has seen dedicated members of the team move up in the ranks, taking on leadership roles in Canada and abroad, across the global Meltwater network. With no office larger than 25 employees, a close-knit, supportive and collaborative environment has helped the company thrive. Monthly company-funded team outings, weekly activities that focus on fitness, stocked snack drawers and office intramurals are just a few of the company’s initiatives to keep employees fulfilled.

The competition process for the Best Workplaces in Canada is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from a 58-statement survey completed by a random selection of employees, along with their open-ended comments about their organization; the remaining one-third of the score comes from an in-depth review of the organization’s culture, including an evaluation of HR policies and procedures. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture.

