Meltwater Integrates Influencer Marketing Analytics, Workflows within Social Suite, in an industry first

[San Francisco, CA – May 16, 2024] – Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announces a first-of-its-kind integration between its influencer marketing solution, Klear, and its social media management solution, Engage. This innovative offering helps customers unify their social media marketing strategies within one platform and provides cohesive social strategies by dismantling existing silos and barriers between owned and influencer marketing efforts.

Two new updates can be found inside Meltwater’s Engage solution. The first is an integrated workflow in Engage designed to enable users to effortlessly discover, share, and amplify influencer posts across their owned social media channels, enhancing awareness, engagement, and maximizing influencer impact.

The second enhancement introduces a new influencer marketing dashboard template available in its social media management platform, Engage, to help customers easily measure the impact of their overall social performance in one place. When combined with Meltwater's owned analytics, users can compare influencer performance with other social media metrics, such as reach, engagement, revenue, earned media value to streamline the reporting process and identify the social media activities driving brand performance.

The product release underscores Meltwater’s commitment to pioneering new solutions that address the evolving needs of its clients. As the first provider to offer integrated influencer marketing solutions within its core social solution, Meltwater is setting the standard for a comprehensive social suite to keep their customers one step ahead.

"Our goal is to simplify the process of analyzing social media campaigns while providing our customers with actionable insights to maximize impact and drive success. By integrating influencer marketing workflows and dashboards into our existing social media suite, we're breaking down silos and empowering marketing teams to make informed, cohesive decisions on their social media and influencer marketing strategies," said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater.

The latest updates are immediately available for joint Engage and Klear customers. For more information about Meltwater's social media management platform, Engage, visit meltwater.com.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

