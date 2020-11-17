Meltwater Announces John Box as new CEO

Oslo, 17 November 2020 - Meltwater (“Meltwater” or the “Company”), a global leader in the media and social intelligence market, announces the appointment of John Box as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“John has been essential in building Meltwater into one of the largest players in the social market. With his deep industry knowledge and strong track record of delivering results, John has the full support from the executive team and the Meltwater board to lead Meltwater in its new exciting growth phase”, says the Meltwater board.

John Box is a 14-year veteran of Meltwater holding several management positions, including six years as Executive Director. He most recently served as Executive Director, Asia Pacific, and Global Head of Meltwater Social working out of the Company’s office in New York.

“I am honored and proud to assume the leadership of Meltwater, an organization I have been with for most of my professional life. With Meltwater’s unique integrated product offering, a global client base of 28,000 corporate clients, and the very talented staff in the industry, I could not have been given a better starting point as a new CEO”, said John Box.

John Box replaces Niklas de Besche who moves into the role of Chief Operating Officer, continuing the work of improving operational efficiencies.

“As Meltwater accelerates its focus on growth and Social, John Box is the natural choice as CEO”, says Niklas de Besche. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as I have done for more than a decade. My role will be more internally focused which hopefully gives John more time to focus externally and on clients.”

About Meltwater:

Meltwater is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs, and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside.

The Company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 1,700 employees and approximately 28,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. For more information see: https://www.meltwater.com/