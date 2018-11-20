Meltwater Announces Exclusive Canadian Content Partnerships

TORONTO (NOV. 20, 2018) – Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence, is proud to announce a series of exclusive content partnerships for the media monitoring space in Canada. Titles in the exclusive partnerships include country-spanning Postmedia publications such as the National Post, Vancouver Sun, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald and the Montreal Gazette, as well as Glacier’s Times Colonist and Brunswick News’ Telegraph-Journal.

“It is crucial that our clients are able to stay up to date on coverage as it breaks across Canada, not just from select publications in Toronto. So we’re thrilled to be the exclusive partner in the media monitoring space for these renowned publishers,” said Kaveh Rostampor, Executive Director of Meltwater’s Americas division. “The distribution network that Meltwater offers our publisher partners is unparalleled in the market, and we are excited to exclusively offer this premium content to the largest media monitoring client base in Canada.”

Meltwater also recently announced a content partnership with Dow Jones that has integrated premium, full-text content from around the world – such as the Wall Street Journal – into the Meltwater platform. These new partnerships enhance the full suite of services Meltwater provides to the Canadian market, including broadcast monitoring, newswire distribution and social influencer marketing capabilities.

After completing the acquisition of Infomart from Postmedia Network Inc. in August 2017, Meltwater continues to expand across the Canadian market. In addition to being placed on the Great Place to Work list for a fourth consecutive year, Meltwater recently moved into a new Canadian headquarters in downtown Toronto’s Telus Tower to house a rapidly growing team. The new office houses more than 120 staff – including Canadian employees of Sysomos, acquired in April 2018 to add industry-leading social media analytics offerings to the Meltwater suite. Meltwater also has offices in Montreal and Vancouver, employing a total of 150 people in Canada – a 300% increase from just 18 months ago.

Having successfully integrated the Infomart and Sysomos employees into the Meltwater organization, Meltwater is focused on delivering world class service – and content – to the thousands of Canadian clients working with Meltwater on a daily basis.

