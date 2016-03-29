March 29, 2016 (San Francisco, CA): Meltwater—the global leader in media intelligence solutions—today announced the acquisition of Encore Alert, the Virginia-based SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to sift through online information 24/7 to derive critical insights used to improve a company’s marketing and PR efforts.

“We are all drowning in social media, and the challenge we have is to identify information that is important and actionable,” noted Jorn Lyseggen, founder and CEO of Meltwater. “The team at Encore Alert is passionate about this problem. For the last three and a half years, they have worked tirelessly to condense this clutter down to a handful of daily alerts using sophisticated artificial intelligence. Their algorithms are successfully helping top brands such as the Denver Broncos, Le Creuset, and CES stay on top of emerging crises, important events, and critical trends.”

Encore Alert uses their proprietary algorithm to sort through billions of social posts —24/7—to identify trends, track interactions with important influencers, and arm users with critical industry intelligence. By sending alerts about only top priority conversations, Encore frees marketers from spending time sifting through overwhelming data dashboards and helps them concentrate on what matters most.

“We are very excited to be joining the Meltwater family,” noted Encore Alert CEO James Li. “As the volume of online conversations about brands continues to increase at an overwhelming rate, the need for smart alerts that show marketing and PR professionals what to focus on is stronger than ever. The team at Meltwater shares this vision, and we’re excited to work with them to bring this solution to their thousands of incredible customers worldwide.”

“By integrating Encore Alert’s proprietary technology into our social offering, we will be even better positioned to help our 24,000 global clients to accelerate their follower growth, increase engagement, drive referral traffic, and protect their brand reputations,” noted Mr. Lyseggen. “Meltwater’s acquisition of Encore Alert is another step in our commitment to create the world’s smartest software to aid executives in making informed decisions based on Outside Insight, insights created from external information.”

About Meltwater

Meltwater (www.meltwater.com) helps companies make better, more informed business decisions based on insights from the outside. More than 24,000 companies use the Meltwater media intelligence platform to stay on top of billions of online conversations, extract relevant insights, and use them to strategically manage their brand and stay ahead of their competition. With 50 offices located on six continents, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on local expertise.

Meltwater also operates the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs.

About Encore Alert

Encore Alert (www.encorealert.com) uses artificial intelligence to help marketers at brands automatically identify and quickly act on emerging trends, PR crises, and important web mentions. Founded in 2013 and backed by top investors including 500 Startups, HBS Angels, and NextGen Venture Partners, Encore Alert was acquired by Meltwater, the global leader in media intelligence, in March 2016.