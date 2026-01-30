Brands today are experimenting with generative AI in ways that are intentionally playful and self-aware, reflecting evolving consumer attitudes toward the technology. Rather than positioning AI as purely futuristic, many campaigns use humor and irony to build relevance and trust.

In a recent article by Marketing Brew, Meltwater’s social media intelligence was cited to show that Almond Breeze’s AI-inspired campaign drove overwhelmingly positive sentiment and increased brand affinity, demonstrating how real-time audience data can validate creative risk-taking and inform smarter marketing decisions.

Read the full article here: Marketing Brew – Brands are using generative AI to make fun of generative AI

Why Social Media Intelligence Matters

Meltwater’s social listening and analytics helped quantify how consumers responded to the campaign in real time, giving marketers a clear view into sentiment, engagement, and emerging conversation themes. As brands continue to experiment with genAI, social media intelligence is essential for understanding what resonates, identifying potential risks early, and optimizing campaigns while they’re live.

