Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

What we stand for

We believe that culture is so much more than what we say on our website. It is in our DNA as a company and has fuelled our growth and success for nearly twenty years. It is something that we take seriously, and something that we have great pride in. We strive to create an environment where our people are motivated by their colleagues to discover new strengths and shine even brighter. We keep our entrepreneurial spirit alive within every team and every department—delighting in hard work and relishing the feeling of accomplishment that comes with it.

Our values are at the core of our culture, and they can be summed up by the acronym MER, which means more in Norwegian. These values can be taken as a commitment to our employees and our customers.

Moro

[‘mo(·)ro]

This is the Norwegian word for "fun." We believe that in order to become truly successful, we should all enjoy what we do on a daily basis. That’s why we promote a fun, collaborative working environment, where individuals should feel comfortable and inspired. We strive to partner with our customers to deliver an enjoyable experience throughout their entire journey with Meltwater.

Enere

[‘e nðr’e]

In Norwegian, this means “number one.” At Meltwater, ‘average’ isn’t good enough. Our goal is to build a groundbreaking company, where team members push themselves beyond their comfort zone, to develop as professionals, and as people. Our customers should expect that we will go above and beyond to provide a world-class product and service, and that we will always put them number one.

Respekt

[re’spekt]

This is the Norwegian word for “respect.” We believe that it matters how a company or an individual becomes successful. We are not willing to achieve success at any cost, and we believe that there is always a right way to become number one. We have a strict ‘no sharp elbows’ policy, and we should treat all of our colleagues and customers with respect and humility. Likewise, our customers should feel respected, valued, and appreciated in every interaction that they have with Meltwater.

MER

An acronym for Moro, Enere and Respekt, which creates the Norwegian word “more.” We celebrate our victories without losing our drive to improve—whether in reaching personal goals or corporate milestones. We push each other to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers, and we continually challenge ourselves on the innovation required to help them stay ahead.

Meet our teams

Sales Team

Check out the video above for a closer look at our LA sales office, or view the ones from Australia, France and Japan.

Engineering Team

See how our Engineering and Product teams work, or take a deep dive into the Under The Hood Engineering blog that talks about our projects, open source repos, and how we think about code.

Connect with us

SEND US AN EMAIL
REQUEST A DEMO