Join us at Meltwater

Why Meltwater?

Meltwater is a reflection of the 2,000 people who work here. We pride ourselves on taking great people and helping them do extraordinary things in a dynamic, global environment that fosters positivity, entrepreneurship, and teamwork.

We have over 125 employees that have been with the company for more than ten years (no small feat for a company our age and size), and that's a pretty good indicator that Meltwater is a place where people believe it's worth sticking around.

Many of the most senior people in all departments at Meltwater today started their careers here in entry-level roles or internships straight out of University. We have developed international leaders by keeping a global outlook and matching career paths with potential. Whether that means a stint in Los Angeles, growing an emerging market in Africa, or stepping into a role in London, we have you covered.

It doesn't matter if you're a new college graduate or an experienced professional, we'll give you the chance to take risks, make important decisions, and dream big.

We believe that growth happens when you push yourself outside of your comfort zone, and we aren't afraid to take chances when it comes to helping our people realize their full potential. Whether you're looking to take on a leadership role within your home city or open an office in a far-flung corner of the globe, we'll be right with you every step of the way.

Our people are our business, and we hope that you’ll consider joining us.

#Meltwaterlife

Our culture defines who we are

Our values underpin everything that we do—and everything we have done for nearly twenty years. They clearly define who we are, what we stand for, and why we do things for our employees, customers, and external stakeholders. We live our values and are defined by our culture, and despite tremendous changes in our company over time, it’s the ‘North Star’ that will continue to guide us.

Meet our people

Tim Santos

Tim Santos

Vice President, Product Management, New Hampshire, USA

"I’m Tim. I have been Product Manager for many of Meltwater’s solutions for the last 6 years. Today, as VP of Product Management, I'm motivated every day by Meltwater’s culture of continuous improvement."

Xilin Chen

Xilin Chen

Growth Director, Greater China, Hong Kong

"I'm Xilin. I've been through the ranks of Client Acquisition and Client Success over the years here, and am grateful to every new opportunity and challenge. I work closely with our Client Success leadership team to manage our Growth Executives."

Bianca Falconi

Bianca Falconi

Managing Director, Client Acquisition, Washington D.C.

"Bianca here! Meltwater was my first job post graduation. Now I run a Client Acquisition office developing the next-generation of sales leaders. Meltwater always pushes me outside of my comfort zone."

Brian Renvoize

Brian Renvoize

Manager, Key Accounts Team - Australia, Sydney

"Hi, I'm Brian. I moved up to be a manager in the Key Accounts Team in Sydney in only 2 years. Being able to work with our strategic accounts, and to have a tangible impact on their business strategy, keeps me excited to come into work every day."

Bettina Kerz

Bettina Kerz

Director, Content Integrations, Berlin

"I’m Bettina. I started my career 10 years ago as a recent graduate and was inspired by Meltwater’s culture of continuous improvement. I’ve been given huge opportunities to grow professionally and personally. Today, I’m leading the Content Integrations department as Engineering Director."

Laila Mousa

Laila Mousa

Account Executive Director, Dubai

"I'm Laila, I started with Meltwater over 9 years ago in Client Acquisition, learning many new skills through different challenges along the way. Today, I run the Account Executive team across IME with a focus on expanding our growth into new markets."

Carstin Hao

Carstin Hao

Director of Customer Success - Canada, Toronto

"Hello, I'm Carstin. I'm grateful to have grown through the Meltwater ranks over the past 10 years. Our passion for realizing people's potential has never been stronger. I currently oversee Customer Success for Canada."

Ayan Ismail

Ayan Ismail

Senior Manager - Key Accounts - CS Malibu, Los Angeles

"I’m Ayan, I joined Meltwater's Dubai office 5 years ago. After managing successful teams in EMEA, I'm now a Senior Manager for Key Accounts in the Los Angeles office. I truly love what I do and I am so grateful to be at Meltwater."

Cushla McCarthny

Managing Director, Client Acquisition, Sydney

"I'm Cushla, I'm originally from NZ but joined Melwater as a Sales Consultant in Melbourne. I'm now based in our Sydney office and run the new business team here. I love that two days are never the same and that I get to see my team developing everyday. "

Hanna Weyer

Hanna Weyer

Managing Director, Client Success, Berlin

"Hi there, I'm Hanna. I started my career at Meltwater as a Jr. KAM. I'm grateful for the steep learning curve and the chance to take over more responsibility along my career path, now overseeing the Key Account Management in D/A/CH. I love that Meltwater always puts people first!"

TCA Jayant

TCA Jayant

Managing Director, India

"I'm Jayant. Over the last 5+ years, Meltwater has given me a platform to help businesses in India realize the importance of external data in their decision-making. I now lead our new business team responsible for fuelling our growth in the market."

Ruth Liew

Ruth Liew

Senior Director, Engineering, San Francisco

"Ruth here! Since I joined Meltwater back in 2007, I’ve worked with different products, regions and markets. Today, I lead our Media Intelligence development teams. What keeps me at Meltwater? Our incredible teams and culture of empowerment."

