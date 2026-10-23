Meltwater 2026 Year-End Release
Understand the forces shaping your brand, and control what happens next.
Discover this pivotal next chapter of media and social intelligence. Meltwater’s latest innovations help you connect news, social, and AI signals, answer bigger business questions, and turn understanding into action.
Less time finding answers. More time on strategy.
A news story sparks a social conversation which, in turn, influences an AI answer, and each thread changes how people see your brand. In the past it’s been difficult, if not impossible, to get a holistic view of the entire reputation ecosystem, with disjointed tools that only show you a small part of the bigger picture.
Meltwater connects these signals and helps you make sense of them in your business context. Ask bigger questions, understand what drives perception, and find where to act, with less time spent building searches, navigating dashboards, and piecing together the story.
Meltwater MCP
Put media intelligence to work on your biggest business questions
Bring Meltwater intelligence into the AI environments where your team already works. Ask questions, combine media and social signals with your own business context, and follow the evidence toward a recommendation. With connectors for Claude and xAI, and a ChatGPT plugin, Meltwater MCP brings intelligence into the decisions you’re making within the tools you choose.
Reputation Intelligence
Know what drives reputation, so you can respond with confidence.
Understand the issues strengthening or weakening your reputation and spot emerging risks earlier. AI-powered reputation categories and filters help you uncover what’s behind the conversation. Use the risk dashboard, Risk Score, and Reputation Digest to prioritize the issues that need attention and build the case for your response.
Mira
Let Mira handle the analysis so you can focus on your next move
Let your AI-powered teammate handle the analytical work so you can spend more time on judgment, strategy, and creativity. With enhanced reasoning and planning, Mira helps turn questions into analysis you can act on. Chat history, saved searches, and project selections provide context, while mobile and Slack access bring Mira into your working day.
GenAI Lens
Understand AI’s answers, and discover how to influence them.
See how AI portrays your brand and explore the sources and people shaping those answers. Use Prompt Volumes and Google Analytics integration to guide your priorities, Accuracy Checker to assess how your brand is represented, and Top Influencers to identify who shapes the story. Turn AI visibility findings into your next content and earned media actions.
Explore what else is new
Media Relations
Keep outreach moving. Spend less time chasing replies and more time building relationships.The Outreach Follow-Up Agent drafts and schedules follow-ups, with controls for timing, subject lines, limits, and approvals. Spend less time chasing replies and more time building relationships.
Klear
Find the fit. Show the results. Stop wasting effort manually checking creator’s suitability for your campaigns. Let the Vetting Agent handle creator analysis and the AI Reporting Agent turn campaign data into custom, hosted reports with performance insights ready to present.
Speech-to-text and visual context intelligence
Hear and see more of the story. Make spoken video content searchable, and apply custom visual analysis to images, so you can understand more of what audiences communicate through what they say and show.
Podcast Search
Find the voices your audience follows. Search podcast hosts and show names across a global contact database, then discover opportunities to reach your audience through the conversations they’re tuning into.
See what your team can do next
Watch the Year-End Release webinar to see the innovations in action, or request a demo to explore how they fit your team’s work.