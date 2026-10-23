A news story sparks a social conversation which, in turn, influences an AI answer, and each thread changes how people see your brand. In the past it’s been difficult, if not impossible, to get a holistic view of the entire reputation ecosystem, with disjointed tools that only show you a small part of the bigger picture.

Meltwater connects these signals and helps you make sense of them in your business context. Ask bigger questions, understand what drives perception, and find where to act, with less time spent building searches, navigating dashboards, and piecing together the story.