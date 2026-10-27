Meltwater Year-End Release 2026

Watch the product keynote and explore two deep dives built around the work you do every day:

PR and Communications: Understand the landscape, shape the response, and measure the impact.

Understand the landscape, shape the response, and measure the impact. Marketing, Research, and Insights: Connect signals across channels, uncover what’s shaping perception, and turn insights into decision-ready work.

See how the latest Meltwater innovations help teams keep pace with fast-moving conversations across news, social, and AI.

Watch on demand