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Media Relations & Outreach Impact

AI-powered media relations for an AI-driven world

Move from outreach activity to measurable impact. Meltwater combines journalist intelligence, AI-powered recommendations, workflow automation so teams can move from idea to outreach in minutes, not hours.

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The evolution of media relations

The old PR workflow no longer matches how influence works today.

Traditional PR workflows

Static databases and manual updates

Legacy tools required periodic audits and time-consuming maintenance.

Meltwater media relations

Continuously refreshed journalist intelligence

Meltwater combines AI-assisted updates with human verification to keep profiles current and reliable.

Traditional PR workflows

Mass pitching and broad lists

Generic distribution lists made relevance harder to prove.

Meltwater media relations

Precision personalization

AI-powered search and recommendations help teams identify the best-fit journalists faster.

Traditional PR workflows

Manual drafting and disconnected tools

Old workflows required copy/paste and too much switching between systems.

Meltwater media relations

AI-accelerated execution

Use Mira and PR Assistant to generate briefs, draft pitches, and move directly into outreach.

Traditional PR workflows

Coverage tracking without influence context

Visibility was measured mostly through articles and mentions.

Meltwater media relations

Influence impact across AI ecosystems

With GenAI Lens, teams can identify the journalists shaping narratives inside generative AI systems.

See inside the generative influence ecosystem

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See which journalists are shaping AI responses

Use GenAI Lens to detect the journalists and sources influencing generative AI systems in your category.

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Understand where authority is forming

Analyze which themes, outlets, and repeated messages are driving AI-visible narratives.

Meltwater GenAI Lens product screen showing how to reach out to journalists directly

Move from intelligence to execution

Transition directly into Media Relations and engage the journalists shaping those AI ecosystems.

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Address gaps before they grow

Monitor shifts in AI narrative exposure and respond to misinformation or competitive positioning early.

Driving measurable outreach impact

A unified workflow built for speed, precision, and measurable results. Move from discovery to engagement without breaking context or switching tools.

Driving measurable outreach impact

Identify the journalists and sources shaping your category, including those influencing generative AI ecosystems.

Filter journalist profiles by beat, geography, engagement history, influence, and topical relevance.

Generate personalized pitches and press releases with PR Assistant, then send directly to Outreach as drafts.

Run personalized or scaled outreach campaigns and track open rates, bounce types, and engagement in real time.

Connect outreach activity to coverage outcomes, journalist engagement, and visibility across AI-driven environments.

Real impact, proven in practice

See how teams use Media Relations to turn coverage into measurable business results.

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"Meltwater has been a fantastic partner for our CNSI team. They're there every step of the way, making sure that we are knowledgeable about what Meltwater can do for us.”

Nicole Wilkins

Director of Strategic Communications, CNSI at UCLA

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Surface media insights instantly with Mira AI

Mira embeds intelligence directly into your media relations workflows, accelerating research, synthesis, and execution so teams can spend less time compiling and more time influencing.

Discover AI capabilities

Instant media briefs

Generate structured briefs in seconds from monitoring insights, trending narratives, and journalists relevance.

Media analysis at light speed

Surface recurring themes, journalist interests, and narrative momentum across coverage.

Executive summaries

Turn outreach and coverage data into concise, leadership-reach reporting.

Workflow automation

Automate drafting, list refinement, and research tasks so teams can focus on strategy.

Built for global teams

Unified global intelligence

Media relations does not operate in isolation. Meltwater connects intelligence across teams, regions, and leadership functions through one shared view.

One source of truth

One source of truth

A shared journalist database, unified data layer, and cross-product workflows eliminate silos. Ensure every team operates from the same verified intelligence.

Cross-functional awareness

Cross-functional awareness

Align PR, corporate communications, marketing, and executive leadership with shared visibility into outreach activity, coverage outcomes, and AI influence.

Executive-ready reporting

Executive-ready reporting

Deliver measurable impact metrics that connect outreach precision, journalist engagement, and visibility outcomes, including emerging AI exposure.

Global and local alignment

Global and local alignment

Coordinate outreach across global, regional, and local teams while maintaining governance and avoiding duplication. Scale impact without sacrificing control.

Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide

From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.

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Media outreach FAQs

Meltwater combines AI-assisted profile discovery and updating with human verification and manual curation. Automated author extraction, employment change detection, and proactive research ensure profiles remain current and reliable at enterprise scale.

Traditional tools focus on static contact lists. Media Relations delivers continuously refreshed intelligence, AI-powered targeting, unified profiles, and integrated outreach workflows, all connected to measurable impact.

Through GenAI Lens integration, teams can identify journalists influencing generative AI outputs and then directly engage them within the same platform. This bridges intelligence and action in a single workflow.

Yes. Outreach tracking includes individual open rates, bounce types, and engagement signals. This allows teams to refine targeting and demonstrate performance at both campaign and contact levels.

Mira accelerates media brief creation, pattern analysis, and executive reporting. It reduces manual effort in the journalist discovery, media research, and topic analysis steps. With Mira Studio, teams can focus on strategic decision-making rather than administrative tasks.

Centralized collaboration tools, shared media lists, and governance controls ensure global teams operate with transparency. Outreach history and contact engagement are visible across users.

Yes. Media Relations shares a unified data layer with monitoring, analytics, and GenAI Lens capabilities. Insights flow seamlessly across products without requiring separate logins or duplicated data.

Unlike fragmented platforms that stitch together acquired tools, Meltwater provides native integration across workflows, shared journalist intelligence, and a consistent user interface, reducing complexity and improving adoption.

Yes. Outreach analytics, engagement tracking, and coverage monitoring enable benchmarking across campaigns, regions, and time periods, supporting long-term strategic planning.

Real-time monitoring, verified journalist intelligence, and rapid AI-assisted drafting allow teams to identify emerging risks and activate targeted outreach quickly, protecting brand reputation in high-pressure moments.