Media Relations & Outreach Impact
AI-powered media relations for an AI-driven world
Move from outreach activity to measurable impact. Meltwater combines journalist intelligence, AI-powered recommendations, workflow automation so teams can move from idea to outreach in minutes, not hours.
The evolution of media relations
The old PR workflow no longer matches how influence works today.
Traditional PR workflows
Meltwater media relations
Traditional PR workflows
Static databases and manual updates
Legacy tools required periodic audits and time-consuming maintenance.
Meltwater media relations
Continuously refreshed journalist intelligence
Meltwater combines AI-assisted updates with human verification to keep profiles current and reliable.
Traditional PR workflows
Mass pitching and broad lists
Generic distribution lists made relevance harder to prove.
Meltwater media relations
Precision personalization
AI-powered search and recommendations help teams identify the best-fit journalists faster.
Traditional PR workflows
Manual drafting and disconnected tools
Old workflows required copy/paste and too much switching between systems.
Meltwater media relations
AI-accelerated execution
Use Mira and PR Assistant to generate briefs, draft pitches, and move directly into outreach.
Traditional PR workflows
Coverage tracking without influence context
Visibility was measured mostly through articles and mentions.
Meltwater media relations
Influence impact across AI ecosystems
With GenAI Lens, teams can identify the journalists shaping narratives inside generative AI systems.
See inside the generative influence ecosystem
See which journalists are shaping AI responses
Use GenAI Lens to detect the journalists and sources influencing generative AI systems in your category.
Understand where authority is forming
Analyze which themes, outlets, and repeated messages are driving AI-visible narratives.
Move from intelligence to execution
Transition directly into Media Relations and engage the journalists shaping those AI ecosystems.
Address gaps before they grow
Monitor shifts in AI narrative exposure and respond to misinformation or competitive positioning early.
Driving measurable outreach impact
A unified workflow built for speed, precision, and measurable results. Move from discovery to engagement without breaking context or switching tools.
Identify the journalists and sources shaping your category, including those influencing generative AI ecosystems.
Filter journalist profiles by beat, geography, engagement history, influence, and topical relevance.
Generate personalized pitches and press releases with PR Assistant, then send directly to Outreach as drafts.
Run personalized or scaled outreach campaigns and track open rates, bounce types, and engagement in real time.
Connect outreach activity to coverage outcomes, journalist engagement, and visibility across AI-driven environments.
Real impact, proven in practice
See how teams use Media Relations to turn coverage into measurable business results.
"Meltwater has been a fantastic partner for our CNSI team. They're there every step of the way, making sure that we are knowledgeable about what Meltwater can do for us.”
Nicole Wilkins
Director of Strategic Communications, CNSI at UCLA
Surface media insights instantly with Mira AI
Mira embeds intelligence directly into your media relations workflows, accelerating research, synthesis, and execution so teams can spend less time compiling and more time influencing.
Instant media briefs
Generate structured briefs in seconds from monitoring insights, trending narratives, and journalists relevance.
Media analysis at light speed
Surface recurring themes, journalist interests, and narrative momentum across coverage.
Executive summaries
Turn outreach and coverage data into concise, leadership-reach reporting.
Workflow automation
Automate drafting, list refinement, and research tasks so teams can focus on strategy.
Built for global teams
Unified global intelligence
Media relations does not operate in isolation. Meltwater connects intelligence across teams, regions, and leadership functions through one shared view.
One source of truth
A shared journalist database, unified data layer, and cross-product workflows eliminate silos. Ensure every team operates from the same verified intelligence.
Cross-functional awareness
Align PR, corporate communications, marketing, and executive leadership with shared visibility into outreach activity, coverage outcomes, and AI influence.
Executive-ready reporting
Deliver measurable impact metrics that connect outreach precision, journalist engagement, and visibility outcomes, including emerging AI exposure.
Global and local alignment
Coordinate outreach across global, regional, and local teams while maintaining governance and avoiding duplication. Scale impact without sacrificing control.
Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide
From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.
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See what modern media relations looks like
Discover how to build stronger relationships with the right journalists.
Media outreach FAQs
Meltwater combines AI-assisted profile discovery and updating with human verification and manual curation. Automated author extraction, employment change detection, and proactive research ensure profiles remain current and reliable at enterprise scale.
Traditional tools focus on static contact lists. Media Relations delivers continuously refreshed intelligence, AI-powered targeting, unified profiles, and integrated outreach workflows, all connected to measurable impact.
Through GenAI Lens integration, teams can identify journalists influencing generative AI outputs and then directly engage them within the same platform. This bridges intelligence and action in a single workflow.
Yes. Outreach tracking includes individual open rates, bounce types, and engagement signals. This allows teams to refine targeting and demonstrate performance at both campaign and contact levels.
Mira accelerates media brief creation, pattern analysis, and executive reporting. It reduces manual effort in the journalist discovery, media research, and topic analysis steps. With Mira Studio, teams can focus on strategic decision-making rather than administrative tasks.
Centralized collaboration tools, shared media lists, and governance controls ensure global teams operate with transparency. Outreach history and contact engagement are visible across users.
Yes. Media Relations shares a unified data layer with monitoring, analytics, and GenAI Lens capabilities. Insights flow seamlessly across products without requiring separate logins or duplicated data.
Unlike fragmented platforms that stitch together acquired tools, Meltwater provides native integration across workflows, shared journalist intelligence, and a consistent user interface, reducing complexity and improving adoption.
Yes. Outreach analytics, engagement tracking, and coverage monitoring enable benchmarking across campaigns, regions, and time periods, supporting long-term strategic planning.
Real-time monitoring, verified journalist intelligence, and rapid AI-assisted drafting allow teams to identify emerging risks and activate targeted outreach quickly, protecting brand reputation in high-pressure moments.