Meltwater provides comprehensive global coverage across online news — including premium and paywalled publications, print, broadcast, podcasts, social platforms such as Reddit, TikTok, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, niche sites like Bluesky, and Asian social media platforms, reviews sites, forums, and LLM models like ChatGPT and Gemini. Multi-language monitoring ensures organizations can track brand conversations across regions and markets without blind spots. Meltwater can also track imagery and video, providing the most comprehensive view of brand presence and logo permeation.