AI visibility & content optimization
See exactly how leading AI models represent you
When customers, investors, or journalists ask AI who leads in your category, they get a synthesized answer—not a list of links. Meltwater helps you see how AI represents your brand so you can understand, influence, and optimize that narrative.
Trusted by leading global brands
What you're missing
AI is shaping your brand narrative
Monitor, compare, and correct how AI represents your brand — before inaccurate narratives take hold.
Traditional monitoring
Meltwater GenAI Lens
Traditional monitoring
Outdated narratives stay invisible
Traditional listening may miss older themes that still shape how AI describes your company.
Meltwater GenAI Lens
See what AI still associates with your brand
Track recurring narratives and identify which ones continue to define your brand in AI-generated answers.
Traditional monitoring
Negative coverage resurfaces without warning
Traditional monitoring often misses how older controversies reappear in AI summaries.
Meltwater GenAI Lens
Catch harmful themes before they spread
Detect resurfacing narratives, tone shifts, and inaccuracies early.
Traditional monitoring
Competitor positioning lacks context
You may know who gets coverage, but not how AI ranks category leaders.
Meltwater GenAI Lens
See who AI positions ahead of you
Compare brand representation across models and uncover where competitors are gaining authority.
Traditional monitoring
Citations stay hidden
Most tools do not show which sources AI relies on to generate recommendations.
Meltwater GenAI Lens
Trace the sources shaping AI responses
See the publications, journalists, and signals influencing how AI presents your brand.
See how AI is representing your brand
Discover how Meltwater helps teams monitor AI visibility, uncover narrative gaps, and respond with more confidence.
From AI visibility to narrative control
Engage the journalists driving category narratives
See which reporters are influencing AI-generated answers in your space and prioritize outreach accordingly.
Increase presence in high-impact publications
Identify the sources that consistently influence AI recommendations and focus strategy where it matters most.
Correct inaccuracies at the source
If outdated or misleading information is shaping AI responses, pinpoint where it starts and address it directly.
Close competitive gaps
See which stories and sources are helping competitors dominate AI recommendations—and where you need to catch up.
AI risk detection
Stay ahead of risk
Reputation-damaging inaccuracies can spread fast across AI models. AI visibility helps teams detect emerging risks early through sentiment and trend analysis.
- Detect harmful narratives early
- Monitor AI-driven sentiment shifts
- Catch inaccuracies before they spread
- Respond with more confidence
AI visibility built for global enterprises
Global teams need a clearer view of how AI is shaping brand perception across markets.
See your brand across markets
Monitor how AI represents your brand worldwide, not just in one region.
Track competitors across models
Compare how competitors are positioned across markets and AI assistants.
Catch risk earlier
Detect inaccurate or reputation-damaging narratives before they spread.
Keep teams aligned
Use shared dashboards and real-time analysis to coordinate PR, brand, and content teams.
Real impact, proven in practice
See how teams use Media Intelligence to turn coverage into measurable business results.
“Something that a lot of creators who are just starting out struggle with is showcasing your ROI and what you can bring to the table. I love how the data and insights on Klear make it very straightforward for a potential partner to look at your page and see, Oh, I can expect this kind of reach or or conversions from this page. It takes the guesswork out of it, if you will.”
Gareth Crew
Social and Digital Communications Lead EMEA, Canon
$9,000
In agency fees saved in one week
37%+
Increased campaign performance identified and quantified with Meltwater
More solutions
Explore related use cases
Brand Monitoring & Reputation Management
Detect risk early and protect brand perception.
Consumer Intelligence & Trend Detection
See what audiences care about before competitors do.
Media Relations & Outreach Impact
Secure stronger coverage and measure PR impact.
Influencer Management & Campaign ROI
Manage creator partnerships & prove campaign value.
Take control of your AI narrative
Understand how AI models represent your brand, and act with more confidence.
AI visibility FAQs
AI visibility is the ability to monitor, analyze, and influence how large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and others represent and recommend your brand. It includes tracking AI-generated responses, cited sources, sentiment, and competitive positioning across platforms.
Traditional media monitoring tracks mentions across news and social channels. AI visibility analyzes how generative AI platforms synthesize information about your company, competitors, leadership, etc into recommendations and summaries — revealing how your brand is being framed inside AI-generated answers.
AI tools increasingly shape customer research and decision-making. Understanding how AI represents your brand allows leaders to protect reputation, strengthen competitive positioning, and optimize content strategy for long-term influence.
AI models rely on trusted sources. Meltwater GenAI Lens identifies which publications, journalists, and narratives are driving AI citations. Organizations can strategically invest in coverage and content that strengthens their presence in generative responses.
Meltwater aggregates responses across leading AI assistants and LLMs including ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity, Claude, Grok, and others — providing a centralized view of AI-driven brand narratives.