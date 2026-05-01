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AI visibility & content optimization

See exactly how leading AI models represent you

When customers, investors, or journalists ask AI who leads in your category, they get a synthesized answer—not a list of links. Meltwater helps you see how AI represents your brand so you can understand, influence, and optimize that narrative.

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Trusted by leading global brands

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What you're missing

AI is shaping your brand narrative

Monitor, compare, and correct how AI represents your brand — before inaccurate narratives take hold.

Traditional monitoring

Outdated narratives stay invisible

Traditional listening may miss older themes that still shape how AI describes your company.

Meltwater GenAI Lens

See what AI still associates with your brand

Track recurring narratives and identify which ones continue to define your brand in AI-generated answers.

Traditional monitoring

Negative coverage resurfaces without warning

Traditional monitoring often misses how older controversies reappear in AI summaries.

Meltwater GenAI Lens

Catch harmful themes before they spread

Detect resurfacing narratives, tone shifts, and inaccuracies early.

Traditional monitoring

Competitor positioning lacks context

You may know who gets coverage, but not how AI ranks category leaders.

Meltwater GenAI Lens

See who AI positions ahead of you

Compare brand representation across models and uncover where competitors are gaining authority.

Traditional monitoring

Citations stay hidden

Most tools do not show which sources AI relies on to generate recommendations.

Meltwater GenAI Lens

Trace the sources shaping AI responses

See the publications, journalists, and signals influencing how AI presents your brand.

See how AI is representing your brand

Discover how Meltwater helps teams monitor AI visibility, uncover narrative gaps, and respond with more confidence.

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From AI visibility to narrative control

Meltwater product screen of cited journalists

Engage the journalists driving category narratives

See which reporters are influencing AI-generated answers in your space and prioritize outreach accordingly.

Meltwater product screen of source visibility

Increase presence in high-impact publications

Identify the sources that consistently influence AI recommendations and focus strategy where it matters most.

Meltwater product screen on the topic of inaccuracy correction

Correct inaccuracies at the source

If outdated or misleading information is shaping AI responses, pinpoint where it starts and address it directly.

Meltwater product screen on the topic of competitive gaps

Close competitive gaps

See which stories and sources are helping competitors dominate AI recommendations—and where you need to catch up.

Meltwater GenAI Lens product screen on the topic of sentiment analysis

AI risk detection

Stay ahead of risk

Reputation-damaging inaccuracies can spread fast across AI models. AI visibility helps teams detect emerging risks early through sentiment and trend analysis.

  • Detect harmful narratives early
  • Monitor AI-driven sentiment shifts
  • Catch inaccuracies before they spread
  • Respond with more confidence

AI visibility built for global enterprises

Global teams need a clearer view of how AI is shaping brand perception across markets.

Meltwater product screens on the topic of AI visibility
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See your brand across markets

Monitor how AI represents your brand worldwide, not just in one region.

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Track competitors across models

Compare how competitors are positioned across markets and AI assistants.

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Catch risk earlier

Detect inaccurate or reputation-damaging narratives before they spread.

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Keep teams aligned

Use shared dashboards and real-time analysis to coordinate PR, brand, and content teams.

Real impact, proven in practice

See how teams use Media Intelligence to turn coverage into measurable business results.

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Real impact - Company Logo

“Something that a lot of creators who are just starting out struggle with is showcasing your ROI and what you can bring to the table. I love how the data and insights on Klear make it very straightforward for a potential partner to look at your page and see, Oh, I can expect this kind of reach or or conversions from this page. It takes the guesswork out of it, if you will.”

Gareth Crew

Social and Digital Communications Lead EMEA, Canon

$9,000

In agency fees saved in one week

37%+

Increased campaign performance identified and quantified with Meltwater

More solutions

Explore related use cases

Take control of your AI narrative

Understand how AI models represent your brand, and act with more confidence.

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AI visibility FAQs

AI visibility is the ability to monitor, analyze, and influence how large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and others represent and recommend your brand. It includes tracking AI-generated responses, cited sources, sentiment, and competitive positioning across platforms.

Traditional media monitoring tracks mentions across news and social channels. AI visibility analyzes how generative AI platforms synthesize information about your company, competitors, leadership, etc into recommendations and summaries — revealing how your brand is being framed inside AI-generated answers.

AI tools increasingly shape customer research and decision-making. Understanding how AI represents your brand allows leaders to protect reputation, strengthen competitive positioning, and optimize content strategy for long-term influence.

AI models rely on trusted sources. Meltwater GenAI Lens identifies which publications, journalists, and narratives are driving AI citations. Organizations can strategically invest in coverage and content that strengthens their presence in generative responses.

Meltwater aggregates responses across leading AI assistants and LLMs including ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity, Claude, Grok, and others — providing a centralized view of AI-driven brand narratives.