“Something that a lot of creators who are just starting out struggle with is showcasing your ROI and what you can bring to the table. I love how the data and insights on Klear make it very straightforward for a potential partner to look at your page and see, Oh, I can expect this kind of reach or or conversions from this page. It takes the guesswork out of it, if you will.”

Gareth Crew Social and Digital Communications Lead EMEA at Canon