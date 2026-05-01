Influencer Management and campaigns
Manage campaigns end-to-end. Prove ROI.
Discovery is just the beginning; execution is where you win. With Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution you get an industry-leading, full system of record designed to manage the entire influencer lifecycle from the first brief to the final payment. Turn influencer activity into a repeatable growth channel that proves its worth at every stage.
Find the right creators with more confidence
Meltwater’s AI Intelligence Loop helps teams move from brand understanding to discovery, vetting, and outreach with more precision at every step.
Start with your voice, audience preferences, and campaign style so future recommendations are more relevant.
Describe your goals in natural language and surface creators from a 30M+ database based on your brand fit and campaign needs.
Understand why a creator fits, using audience authenticity, True Reach, and brand safety signals.
Generate tailored messages that reflect both your brand voice and a creator’s content style.
Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide
From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.
Run influencer programs from one system of record
Ditch disconnected tools and fragmented data. Meltwater gives teams the infrastructure to manage long-term influencer programs with governance, brand safety, and measurable performance built in.
End-to-end campaign orchestration
Manage briefs, approvals, contracts, and negotiation in one shared workflow.
Revenue attribution
Track affiliate sales, promo codes, and real-time revenue through Shopify and WooCommerce integrations.
Archived impact
Capture Instagram Stories and preserve proof of performance after content disappears.
Global payments
Pay creators in local currencies across 190+ countries with automated tax compliance.
Real impact, proven in practice
See how teams use Media Intelligence to turn coverage into measurable business results.
“Something that a lot of creators who are just starting out struggle with is showcasing your ROI and what you can bring to the table. I love how the data and insights on Klear make it very straightforward for a potential partner to look at your page and see, Oh, I can expect this kind of reach or or conversions from this page. It takes the guesswork out of it, if you will.”
Gareth Crew
Social and Digital Communications Lead EMEA at Canon
$9,000
In agency fees saved in one week
37%+
Increased campaign performance identified and quantified with Meltwater
Through our continuous AI Intelligence Loop, we ensure every partnership is a precise, campaign-specific reflection of your brand’s unique identity.
The Intelligence Loop: Your Visionary Edge
Brand Personalization
Train the platform with your unique voice, audience preferences, and campaign style. This builds the foundation that makes every future step more relevant.
Predictive Discovery
Describe your goals in natural language. Our engine surfaces high-impact partners from 30 million creators based specifically on your custom DNA.
AI Reasoning & Vetting
Get instant, transparent explanations of why each creator fits your specific goals, backed by True Reach metrics that filter out bots and fake followers.
Personalized Outreach
Scale your connections without losing the human touch. Deploy AI-crafted messages that blend your unique brand voice with the creator's specific content style.
More solutions
Explore related use cases
Ready to turn influencer marketing into measurable growth?
Manage campaigns, discover creators, and prove ROI in one connected platform.
Influencer campaign FAQs
Meltwater’s AI-powered influencer marketing management platform is built to help brands discover creators, manage campaigns, and measure real ROI — all in one centralized solution.
From influencer discovery to payments and performance reporting, Meltwater streamlines your entire influencer program from end to end while connecting activity directly to revenue.
Meltwater connects influencer performance directly to business outcomes through: Shopify and WooCommerce integrations; Affiliate link tracking; Unique promo code monitoring; Conversion and revenue attribution; Cost-per-acquisition (CPA) reporting; Real-time ROI dashboards. You can see exactly which influencers drive traffic, sales, and profit, not just vanity metrics like likes
Meltwater tracks 40+ campaign metrics across the full funnel, including: Awareness - Reach; Impressions; Video views; Share of voice. Engagement - Engagement rate; Cost per engagement. Performance & Revenue - Click-through rate; Conversions; Attributed revenue; ROI; EMV (Earned Media Value). Custom dashboards and export-ready reports make executive reporting simple.
Meltwater's AI-powered discovery engine analyzes over 30 million influencer profiles across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. Filter creators by: Audience demographics; Engagement rate; Geography; Niche; Audience authenticity; Brand affinity. The platform “learns” your brand to recommend high-fit creators that align with your goals.
Meltwater includes built-in audience authenticity and vetting tools designed to identify suspicious activity before you invest. The platform informs abnormal follower growth, fake audience percentages, and potential brand safety risks. These safeguards help you evaluate creators with greater confidence and protect your budget from inflated or inauthentic performance.
Yes. Meltwater supports complete influencer campaign management, including: Outreach and relationship management; Briefs and deliverables tracking; Content approvals; Contract uploads; Global payments via Tipalti; Real-time performance tracking. Everything lives in one centralized workspace — no spreadsheets required.
Yes. Meltwater tracks: Affiliate link clicks; Unique discount codes; Revenue per influencer; Commission calculators. This transforms influencer marketing from a brand awareness tactic into a measurable revenue channel.
Meltwater calculates EMV using proprietary algorithms calibrated against paid media CPM benchmarks and engagement performance. This gives you a defensible dollar value for organic influencer content.
Meltwater supports influencer discovery and campaign management in 190+ countries, with localized search capabilities and strong coverage across North America, Europe, LATAM, APAC, and MEA.
Meltwater is the only influencer marketing platform that personalizes its user experience by learning your brand’s DNA. It combines: 30M+ influencer database; AI-powered discovery; Enterprise workflow management; Fraud detection and audience validation; E-commerce revenue attribution; Competitive benchmarking; Integration within Meltwater’s media intelligence suite. Unlike standalone tools, Klear connects influencer performance to broader brand and PR impact, enabling smarter budget allocation and measurable growth.