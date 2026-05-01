“We have come a long way from when we started, where we had fragmented data sources for evaluating social media, to now where we have a consolidated single source of truth. Having that one platform that enables us to evaluate our customer perceptions, as well as our marketing impact across multiple markets in a consistent and globally insightful manner, is what makes Meltwater different from its competitors.”

Amit Naik SVP, Global Head of Analytics, Shiseido