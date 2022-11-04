Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. With over 800 million active users, it is now the most downloaded app in the world. Given its global presence and widespread adoption, brands need easy ways to monitor TikTok trends and stay on top of the topics people care about.

That’s where a TikTok social monitoring tool comes in handy. The rise of TikTok has created new technologies that help marketers capitalize on the app’s popularity. Rather than seeing just what’s on your own feed, you can use a TikTok social monitoring tool to see what’s trending, who’s popular, and even what other brands are doing on TikTok.

Ready to take a peek at what makes TikTok tick ? Here are our top picks for TikTok monitoring tools.

Table of Contents:

What Is TikTok Monitoring?

When we speak of monitoring TikTok, we’re not talking about spyware that lets parents snoop on their kids. Apps like mSpy and uMobix are geared toward parental control, not marketing recon.

We're also not referring to claims made by ex-Google employee Felix Krause about TikTok tracking users' online activities. ICYMI, Krause conducted research via iOS and discovered a hidden feature that tracks keystrokes in the in-app browser. This feature was thought to put personal data, such as credit card information, at risk. (The claims have since been condemned as misleading, by the way.)

So, what is TikTok monitoring from a marketing standpoint?

We define TikTok monitoring as a form of social listening that focuses on TikTok. Marketers can use TikTok tools to track mentions, find influencers, and spot trends in an extremely low-lift way. The tool does the work for you, giving you direct insights without the guesswork.

Why Is TikTok Monitoring Important?

As the world’s fastest-growing social media platform, TikTok has quickly become a powerful tool for brands to reach their target audiences — via iPhone, Android, or in the browser.

But with over 800 million active monthly users, TikTok is also a minefield of potential reputation risks for brands. Just as a lifeguard monitors a crowded pool, brands need to monitor their image — the more users, the greater the potential for something to go wrong.

Your TikTok tools can alert you to any negative associations that could damage your reputation. For example, the platform hosts tons of user-generated content, which means you have less control over the message your audience sees.

Monitoring TikTok isn’t all doom and gloom. Your TikTok tools can also help you spot key opportunities for growth. For example, if you notice an uptick in brand mentions, you can dive deeper into who is driving those conversations. They might be potential influencers for your brand!

In short, monitoring TikTok is like planting a seed. The more you tend to it, the more it will grow.

Tip: Learn more about brand monitoring and reputation repair.

Need a great TikTok monitoring tool? We’ve done some of the hard work for you. Here are our seven picks for TikTok tools in 2023.

1. Meltwater

Meltwater’s user-friendly, AI-driven, all-in-one social media monitoring tool takes the stress out of social listening. Connect your TikTok account (and all your social channels) to Meltwater to monitor your branded keywords, topics, and other details. Know when customers are talking about your business (or something related to your business) so you can join the conversations.

In addition, Meltwater's listening tool helps brands become more aware of how their customers are feeling and talking about their brand. It uses natural language processing (NPL) to learn the context behind words and gauge emotions, not just definitions. So, if your customers are sarcastically happy or cautiously optimistic, you’ll know about it.

Meltwater automates the process of collecting and analyzing social data. Marketers can get instant insights instead of wading through a river of data. And unlike other tools, you can monitor as many keywords, topics, brand names, or hashtags as you like at no extra cost!

As an added bonus, Meltwater also serves as a social media management tool. It provides end-to-end campaign planning and tracking, allowing you to skip the need for multiple tools.

Get a free tour of our TikTok monitoring solutions today!

2. Pentos

Pentos helps you track your TikTok activity and see how you stack up against competitors. You can monitor things like mentions, follower growth, and post engagement over time. It also tracks hashtags and TikTok video sounds and songs, giving you a way to see trends that can empower your marketing strategy.

Delve deeper into individual video posts to see how many likes, views, and comments each video receives. This is a great way to pinpoint your most popular content at a glance and set benchmarks for your TikTok performance.

Overall, Pentos offers a basic TikTok monitoring tool that can give you important details about what’s hot and what’s not. However, the platform only works for TikTok. If you are growing on other social media outlets, you’ll need to choose separate performance monitoring tools for those channels.

3. Storyclash

If influencers are part of your TikTok strategy, Storyclash can support your efforts. Designed for influencers on TikTok and Instagram, Storyclash helps you discover creators based on how their content marketing performs.

Storyclash collects details on creators’ content and their brand partnerships to help you find the best brand-fit influencers. The AI-powered platform helps you spy on competitors to see how they’re using influencers as well as keep tabs on the other content your influencer partners are creating for other brands.

4. TikBuddy

TikBuddy is designed specifically for TikTok data tracking and influencer marketing. On the data tracking side, TikTok users can monitor popular songs, sounds, hashtags, and more from a single location. Track the engagement rate on your TikTok account to support your campaigns and see what’s working and what’s not.

On the influencer side, marketers can find and connect with content creators on TikTok. Monitor the size of each influencer’s followings and how quickly their audiences are growing. You can also filter influencers by content style, location, brand fit, and other factors.

5. Popsters

The Popsters app gives you data-driven insights into your TikTok marketing. You can compare your performance to competitors or other TikTok accounts. Learn more about what type of posts are getting the most engagement and what your audience is most likely to respond to. You can also sort through details of each post, such as text length, time of posting, video length, and more.

Popsters gives you many insights in a single view. You can see lots of data at once or dig deeper into specific insights. From there, you can export the data and turn it into easy-to-read reports for your social media manager or C-suite to help them see how your efforts are paying off.

6. Exolyt

From tracking TikTok marketing campaigns to accessing the latest trends, Exolyt's TikTok monitoring gives you tons of insights in a single tool. Made specifically for TikTok, Exolyt is built for brands, agencies, and content creators alike.

For brands, TikTok helps you keep tabs on your own brand’s performance as well as that of your competitors. See what type of content does well and listen to what your audience is saying. Watch how your account is growing and what videos are contributing to that growth.

If you’re an agency, you can use Exolyt to do all of the above for all of your TikTok clients. Keep track of influencers, monitor your TikTok content, and compile insights into in-depth reports to demonstrate the results of your efforts.

7. Socialinsider

Socialinsider is a social media analytics tool that supports TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter. For now, we’ll focus on TikTok.

This TikTok analytics tool monitors key social media metrics to help you track and understand your performance. If you’re pursuing more than one social media channel, you can do a cross-channel analysis to discover where your most engaged audience spends time.

It can also help you conduct a competitive analysis, which can be helpful in benchmarking your performance. Dig deeper into their social strategies so you can polish your own without a lot of costly trial and error.

Unlike some of the other tools mentioned here, Socialinsider offers a free trial so you can see how it works before you commit.

Get the Best TikTok Social Monitoring Tool with Meltwater

Monitoring TikTok is easier when you have a great social analytics tool to tell you what you want to know (and didn’t know you wanted to know!). When exploring your options, we invite you to take a closer look at Meltwater.

Our all-in-one platform puts the power of AI to work in your TikTok strategy (and all your other social media accounts). Get real-time insights into your content performance, find and vet TikTok influencers, gauge consumer sentiment, and track your competitors, all from a single platform.

Whether you're tracking multiple TikTok profiles, need powerful analytics with built-in reports, or want to improve your influencer campaigns, Meltwater has you covered.

Learn more when you schedule a demo!