TikTok has evolved from a short-form video platform into a primary search engine and cultural powerhouse. For brands in 2026, the ability to parse through millions of hours of footage to find relevant mentions, emerging trends, and competitor movements is a competitive necessity. This guide provides a detailed evaluation of the top tools designed to optimize your TikTok strategy through robust data monitoring.

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The growing necessity of TikTok monitoring for modern brands

Brands that monitor TikTok effectively can strategize more proactively by identifying customer pain points mentioned in "storytime" videos, capitalizing on user-generated content (UGC) for ad creative, and mitigating reputational risks before a negative video reaches millions of views. Furthermore, because TikTok is increasingly used for product discovery, monitoring provides direct insights into the consumer path to purchase.

TikTok monitoring tracks, analyzes, and provides insights on data generated through the TikTok platform. It typically encompasses two primary functions: owned analytics (tracking your brand's account performance) and earned social listening (tracking what others are saying about your brand, competitors, or industry). Unlike traditional platforms, TikTok monitoring also requires tracking specific audio clips, hashtags, and visual effects that drive the platform’s unique algorithm.

To ensure these recommendations meet professional standards, we assessed each platform based on five rigorous criteria.

Real-time analytics and data accuracy

We prioritized tools that offer near-instant data updates. In the fast-moving TikTok ecosystem, data that is 24 hours old is often obsolete. Accuracy in reporting views, shares, and engagement rates is the baseline for any professional audit.

Competitor benchmarking capabilities

A tool must allow you to place your performance side-by-side with your competitors. We looked for features that enable share of voice (SOV) analysis and the ability to track competitor posting frequencies and top-performing content formats.

Social listening and trend identification

We evaluated how well tools identify "rising" hashtags and sounds. Monitoring isn't just about what happened; it’s about what is about to happen. Tools that offer early-stage trend detection received higher rankings.

Ease of integration and user interface

Data is only useful if it is accessible. We analyzed the complexity of the dashboards and the ability to integrate TikTok data into broader business intelligence (BI) stacks or CRM systems.

Cost-to-value ratio

Professional tools range from free native dashboards to five-figure enterprise contracts. We assessed whether the feature set justifies the price point for different business scales.

Tool Best For Social Listening Hashtag Tracking Competitor Analysis Trend Discovery Reporting Meltwater Enterprise TikTok monitoring and consumer intelligence ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Advanced Brandwatch Enterprise social listening ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Advanced Sprout Social Social media management and analytics ✓ Limited ✓ Moderate Advanced Pentos TikTok-specific trend tracking Limited ✓ ✓ ✓ Moderate Keyhole Campaign and hashtag tracking ✓ ✓ ✓ Moderate Advanced Exolyt Creator and influencer analysis Limited ✓ ✓ Moderate Moderate Analisa.io AI-powered profile analytics Limited ✓ Moderate Moderate Moderate Iconosquare Reporting and scheduling No Limited No Limited Moderate Rival IQ Competitive benchmarking Limited No ✓ Moderate Advanced TikTok Creative Center Native trend discovery No ✓ No ✓ Basic

1. Meltwater

Meltwater stands out as a leader for brands that seek to connect TikTok monitoring data to their broader media ecosystem. The Meltwater platform is designed for large-scale organizations that require a unified view of trends and conversations occurring across all social media, news, and more. On TikTok, brands can monitor mentions, track hashtags, measure engagement, and understand audience sentiment.

Key features and capabilities

Unified dashboard: View TikTok metrics alongside Instagram, LinkedIn, and even offline news mentions.

View TikTok metrics alongside Instagram, LinkedIn, and even offline news mentions. Trend detection and performance insights: Identify emerging content trends, track brand mentions and campaign hashtags, and analyze TikTok conversations to understand what's resonating with audiences.

Identify emerging content trends, track brand mentions and campaign hashtags, and analyze TikTok conversations to understand what's resonating with audiences. Sentiment analysis: Use AI-driven natural language processing to categorize mentions as positive, negative, or neutral.

Best for: Comprehensive media intelligence and global social listening

TikTok trends can emerge and disappear in a matter of days, often making it difficult for brands to keep up with audience conversations, creator activity, and competitor movements.

Meltwater helps organizations transform conversations and trends happening on TikTok into actionable intelligence by combining social listening, consumer intelligence, AI-powered analysis, and executive-ready reporting in one unified platform.

Pricing overview

Meltwater offers customized enterprise pricing based on organizational needs, monitoring requirements, and platform capabilities.

Contact the Meltwater team for a personalized demo and pricing consultation.

2. Brandwatch

Brandwatch is a powerhouse in data science and consumer research. It is specifically built for analysts who want to dive deep into the "why" behind consumer behavior on TikTok.

Key features and capabilities

Consumer research suite: Access a massive historical archive of TikTok data to identify long-term shifts in consumer interests.

Access a massive historical archive of TikTok data to identify long-term shifts in consumer interests. AI-driven alerts: Receive automated notifications when your brand experiences an unusual spike in TikTok mentions.

Receive automated notifications when your brand experiences an unusual spike in TikTok mentions. Influencer identification: Advanced filtering to find creators who actually align with your brand’s audience demographics.

Best for: Enterprise-level social listening

Brandwatch has become one of the most widely used consumer intelligence platforms among global brands because of its ability to process large volumes of social data and surface meaningful audience insights.

For organizations looking to understand not just what is happening on TikTok but why it is happening, Brandwatch provides robust listening and analytics capabilities.

Pricing overview

Pricing is bespoke and tiered based on the number of mentions tracked and the specific modules selected.

3. Sprout Social

If your goal is to manage your TikTok presence alongside your publishing calendar, Sprout Social provides the most seamless experience for mid-to-large marketing teams.

Key features and capabilities

Smart Inbox: Consolidate TikTok comments and mentions into a single stream for rapid community management.

Consolidate TikTok comments and mentions into a single stream for rapid community management. Automated reporting: Generate presentation-ready PDF reports that highlight TikTok growth and engagement trends.

Generate presentation-ready PDF reports that highlight TikTok growth and engagement trends. Listening queries: Set up specific keyword listeners to monitor industry conversations.

Best for: Comprehensive social media management

Sprout Social is popular among marketing teams that want to combine publishing, engagement, and analytics in a single platform. Its TikTok analytics capabilities are especially useful for brands managing multiple social channels and looking to connect content performance with broader social strategies.

Pricing overview

Plans typically start around $199 per user/month, with higher tiers for advanced listening and premium analytics.

4. Pentos

Pentos is one of the few tools built from the ground up specifically for TikTok. It focuses heavily on the "viral mechanics" of the platform.

Key features and capabilities

Song tracking: Monitor the growth of specific audio clips to catch a viral sound before it peaks.

Monitor the growth of specific audio clips to catch a viral sound before it peaks. Video audits: Deep-dive analysis of individual video performance to see exactly when viewers dropped off.

Deep-dive analysis of individual video performance to see exactly when viewers dropped off. API access: Direct data export for teams that build their own custom dashboards.

Best for: Dedicated TikTok trend and song tracking

Pentos focuses exclusively on TikTok, making it a strong choice for brands that need deeper visibility into the platform's unique content ecosystem. Its specialized approach provides detailed insights into videos, creators, hashtags, and audio trends.

Pricing overview

Offers a more accessible entry point, with plans starting at approximately $99 per month for basic monitoring.

5. Keyhole

Keyhole excels at monitoring specific campaigns. If you are running a branded hashtag challenge, Keyhole is the industry standard for tracking its success.

Key features and capabilities

Event dashboard: A live-updating screen showing the total reach and engagement of a specific hashtag.

A live-updating screen showing the total reach and engagement of a specific hashtag. Influencer ROI: Track the specific performance of every influencer in your campaign to see who drove the most conversions.

Track the specific performance of every influencer in your campaign to see who drove the most conversions. Competitor account tracking: Monitor the daily growth of competitor profiles.

Best for: Real-time campaign tracking and hashtag analytics

Keyhole is a popular option for brands running hashtag campaigns or influencer initiatives on TikTok. The platform specializes in measuring campaign reach, engagement, and overall impact through real-time tracking.

Pricing overview

No public pricing information is available, but they offer three different tiers and demos to figure out which is best for you and your team.

6. Exolyt

Exolyt provides a highly specialized focus on creator growth and video-level analytics, making it a favorite for talent agencies and influencer marketing managers.

Key features and capabilities

Growth prediction: Uses historical data to predict the future follower growth of a TikTok account.

Uses historical data to predict the future follower growth of a TikTok account. Video comparison: Compare two different videos side-by-side to determine which creative elements drove better results.

Compare two different videos side-by-side to determine which creative elements drove better results. Industry benchmarks: Compare your engagement rate against the average for your specific niche (e.g., Beauty, Tech, Finance).

Best for: Influencer performance and video audit

Exolyt has gained popularity among agencies and influencer marketers because of its focus on creator analytics and audience growth. It provides detailed visibility into how individual TikTok creators perform over time.

Pricing overview

Exolyt offers a free tier for basic stats, with professional tiers starting at roughly $400/month.

7. Brand24

Brand24 is a social listening platform that helps brands track mentions, monitor sentiment, and identify emerging conversations across TikTok and other social channels.

Key features and capabilities

Brand mention monitoring: Track TikTok conversations and mentions related to your brand, products, and campaigns

Track TikTok conversations and mentions related to your brand, products, and campaigns Sentiment analysis: Measure positive, negative, and neutral reactions across TikTok discussions

Measure positive, negative, and neutral reactions across TikTok discussions Real-time alerts: Receive notifications when conversation volume spikes or significant mentions occur

Best for: Real-time TikTok brand monitoring

Brand24 is particularly useful for organizations that want to understand how consumers are discussing their brand, products, or competitors in real time without investing in a full enterprise intelligence platform.

Pricing overview

Brand24 offers multiple pricing tiers based on mention volume, tracked keywords, and reporting requirements.

8. Iconosquare

Iconosquare is known for its clean, highly visual interface. It is an excellent choice for teams that value data visualization over raw data spreadsheets.

Key features and capabilities

Custom dashboards: Drag-and-drop the TikTok metrics that matter most to your KPIs.

Drag-and-drop the TikTok metrics that matter most to your KPIs. Post scheduling: Plan and auto-publish TikTok videos while simultaneously viewing performance data.

Plan and auto-publish TikTok videos while simultaneously viewing performance data. Best time to post: Algorithm-driven suggestions based on your specific audience's activity.

Best for: Visualizing engagement metrics and scheduling

Iconosquare is a strong option for brands that prioritize easy-to-understand reporting and visual analytics. Its dashboard-centric approach makes it particularly useful for marketing teams that need to quickly identify performance trends and communicate results to stakeholders without spending hours building custom reports.

Pricing overview

Plans are generally affordable for small teams, starting at $39 per month.

9. Rival IQ

Rival IQ focuses on the "competitive" aspect of monitoring. It tells you exactly where you stand in relation to the rest of your industry.

Key features and capabilities

Social posts analysis: See the top-performing TikToks across your entire industry.

See the top-performing TikToks across your entire industry. Breakout alerts: Get notified when a competitor has a video that performs significantly better than their average.

Get notified when a competitor has a video that performs significantly better than their average. Custom landscapes: Group competitors into specific categories for localized or product-specific monitoring.

Best for: Competitive landscapes and content strategy

Rival IQ is built for marketers who want to understand how their TikTok strategy compares to competitors. Rather than focusing exclusively on owned-channel analytics, Rival IQ helps teams identify industry trends, benchmark performance, and uncover content opportunities through competitive intelligence.

Pricing overview

Professional plans start at $239/month.

10. TikTok Creative Center (Native tool)

You should never overlook the native tools provided by TikTok itself. The Creative Center is an essential resource for trend research.

Key features and reporting capabilities

Trend discovery: View the top-performing songs, hashtags, and creators in real-time, filtered by country.

View the top-performing songs, hashtags, and creators in real-time, filtered by country. Top ads dashboard: Filter the highest-performing paid ads by industry and objective.

Filter the highest-performing paid ads by industry and objective. Keyword insights: See what words and phrases are trending in TikTok captions.

Best for: Discovering organic trends and ad inspiration

TikTok's Creative Center is one of the most valuable free resources available to marketers. While it lacks the enterprise monitoring and social listening capabilities of dedicated platforms, it provides direct visibility into trending content, hashtags, sounds, and ads currently performing well on TikTok.

Pricing overview

Free to use for anyone with a TikTok Business account.

Common metrics to monitor for TikTok success

To conduct a professional audit, focus on these categorical metrics:

Engagement Rate by View: (Total Engagements / Total Views) x 100. This is more accurate than engagement by follower count on TikTok. Watch Time and Completion Rate: The percentage of people who watched the video to the end. This is the primary signal for the TikTok algorithm. Share-to-View Ratio: High shares indicate that your content is providing high value or high relatability. Audio Sentiment: The types of videos people are making using your brand’s original audio. Conversion Attribution: Tracking clicks from the "link in bio" or TikTok Shop to your website.

What to look for in a TikTok monitoring tool

Not all TikTok monitoring tools offer the same level of visibility. Some focus primarily on account analytics, while others provide broader social listening, consumer intelligence, and competitive insights.

Here are the most important capabilities to prioritize when evaluating platforms.

1. Real-time monitoring

TikTok trends move quickly, often peaking within a few days.

Look for platforms that provide:

Real-time conversation monitoring

Immediate trend detection

Engagement tracking

Alerting capabilities

The faster you identify emerging conversations, the faster you can act.

2. Social listening capabilities

Analytics tell you how your content performed. Social listening helps explain why.

Strong TikTok monitoring platforms should help you:

Monitor brand mentions

Track audience sentiment

Analyze competitor conversations

Understand emerging consumer interests

This context transforms raw metrics into actionable intelligence.

3. Hashtag and trend tracking

Hashtags remain one of the most effective ways to understand what is gaining traction on TikTok.

Prioritize monitoring tools that allow you to:

Monitor branded hashtags

Track industry trends

Analyze hashtag engagement

Identify rising conversations

Trend identification can help brands create relevant content before their competitors.

4. Competitive intelligence

Understanding your own performance is only part of the equation. It's also important to know what your competitors are up to.

Look for tools that provide:

Competitor benchmarking

Share of voice analysis

Audience growth comparisons

Content performance comparisons

This will help provide context around what success looks like in your category.

5. AI-powered insights

As TikTok conversation volume continues to increase, AI-powered analysis is becoming increasingly valuable.

Look for capabilities such as:

Automated trend detection

Sentiment analysis

Content recommendations

AI-generated summaries

Anomaly detection

These capabilities help teams identify opportunities faster while reducing the strain on manual analysis.

6. Reporting

The best monitoring tools help teams turn insights into decisions.

Look for:

Executive-ready dashboards

Automated reports

Custom visualizations

Shareable stakeholder reporting

Reporting should help demonstrate impact, not just display metrics.

Get started with Meltwater's TikTok monitoring capabilities

Monitoring TikTok is no longer optional for brands seeking to remain relevant, increase market share, and attract new business in 2026. By selecting a tool that aligns with your specific goals, whether it's influencer management, competitive benchmarking, or social listening, you can turn raw TikTok video data into a significant strategic advantage.

For brands ready to implement an enterprise-grade solution, the Meltwater platform provides the most scalable infrastructure. By integrating TikTok monitoring into your broader marketing and communications strategy, you ensure that that social data doesn't exist in a silo, but rather informs your entire marketing funnel.

Request a demo to find out more

FAQs about TikTok monitoring

What is TikTok monitoring?

TikTok monitoring is the process of tracking conversations, mentions, hashtags, engagement metrics, trends, and audience sentiment across TikTok to better understand performance and consumer behavior.

Why is TikTok monitoring important for brands?

TikTok monitoring helps brands identify emerging trends, understand audience preferences, track campaign performance, and respond to conversations before they become larger opportunities or risks.

What is the difference between TikTok analytics and TikTok monitoring?

TikTok analytics focuses primarily on the performance of your own account and content. TikTok monitoring expands beyond owned channels to track conversations, mentions, competitors, hashtags, and industry trends across the platform.

Yes. Many modern platforms use hashtag tracking, trend analysis, audience behavior monitoring, and AI-powered insights to identify trends before they become mainstream.

What is the best TikTok monitoring tool?

The best TikTok monitoring tool depends on your goals. Enterprise organizations often prioritize platforms that combine social listening, consumer intelligence, and reporting, while creators and smaller businesses may prefer specialized TikTok analytics solutions.

Yes. TikTok Creative Center provides free access to trend discovery, top-performing ads, hashtag insights, and creator research. However, advanced monitoring and social listening capabilities typically require dedicated third-party platforms.

How often should brands monitor TikTok?

Because TikTok trends can emerge and peak within a matter of days, brands should ideally monitor conversations, hashtags, creator activity, and audience sentiment on a daily basis.

Can Meltwater track TikTok hashtags and mentions in real-time?

Yes. Meltwater’s social listening engine scans the platform for specific keywords, hashtags, and brand mentions, allowing you to see results in your dashboard shortly after they are posted.

What TikTok data can I monitor with Meltwater?

You can monitor engagement metrics (likes, comments, shares), video views, reach, and sentiment. Additionally, you can track the performance of specific influencers and identify geographical clusters where your brand is most discussed.

Can I connect my brand's TikTok account to track owned content performance and mentions together?

Yes. By connecting your official TikTok Business account via API, you can view your internal analytics (owned) alongside public mentions (earned) in a single integrated view.

Can I set up alerts specifically for TikTok mentions or viral moments on TikTok?

Yes. Meltwater allows for "Spike Detection" so you can be alerted of unusual surges in TikTok activity, including viral moments. Similarly, if your brand is mentioned at a higher rate than normal you can get sent automated notifications to your email or mobile device.

What are the limitations for monitoring TikTok with Meltwater?

Due to TikTok’s privacy API, you cannot monitor private accounts. Additionally, while you can track mentions in captions and hashtags, "visual-only" mentions (where a brand is shown but not named) require advanced AI image recognition, which is available in Meltwater’s premium tiers.