Overall, Reddit serves as a critical source of unfiltered, high-intent consumer insight, offering brands a roadmap for innovation and competitive differentiation through tools like Meltwater Explore+.

Communities like r/MakeupAddiction dominate discussion volume, while niche groups (e.g., r/OliveMUA, r/AsianBeauty) highlight emerging and underserved needs. Drugstore brands lead in mascara due to low consumer expectations, while MAC dominates lipstick conversations by meeting nuanced shade demands.

This Meltwater Explore+ report analyzes six months of Reddit beauty conversations across lipstick, blush, and mascara, revealing how performance, inclusivity, and usability are the primary drivers of brand relevance, with consumers actively voicing frustrations around product longevity, shade matching, and application techniques.

Reddit has grown from a niche forum site to a digital powerhouse, nearly doubling its user base from 2022 to 2025. And while netizens have long trusted it for uncompromised answers to highly specific questions, now LLMs do too. Models like ChatGPT and Google Gemini use it to inform their outputs and consumer recommendations, making Reddit conversations increasingly consequential for brands looking for high-value, organic sources of consumer intelligence.

For the beauty sector in particular, Reddit can’t be ignored. Some of the most popular communities on the platform, known as subreddits, are dedicated to cosmetics, with tens of thousands of strong opinions, preferences, concerns, and praises flooding them each week. Brands don’t have to guess what consumers want, they are making their needs known, unprompted, giving brands valuable insight into how they choose, evaluate, and perceive products.

To learn more about beauty Reddit and demonstrate how brands can turn unfiltered consumer conversations into action, we used Explore+ to dive into the biggest trends from the past six months, focusing specifically on three cosmetic items: lipstick, blush, and mascara. What emerged were clear snapshots of consumer expectations and frustrations, community building, and golden opportunities for brands ready to listen. With that, here are seven of the biggest trends that defined beauty Reddit in early 2026 and what they mean for brands.

Methodology: This analysis is based on social listening data collected from 18 Reddit beauty communities (including r/MakeupAddiction, r/makeuptips, r/Makeup, r/beauty, and specialist forums such as r/OliveMUA and r/AsianBeauty) over a six-month period from October 2025 to March 2026. A structured Boolean query was used to capture relevant makeup conversations across three categories: lipstick, blush, and mascara. The analysis focuses on monthly volume and engagement trends to identify shifts in demand and conversation depth, using sentiment classification to track changes in consumer perception over time and topic clustering to surface recurring themes, emerging narratives, and brand-specific signals. Click here to learn more about how to get an analysis like this tailored to the needs and goals of your brand.

The Seven Trends Defining Beauty Reddit Right Now:

Analysis Overview

r/MakeupAddiction: The Beauty Subreddit to Watch

r/MakeupAddiction is known as Reddit’s biggest beauty community and the conversational data proves it — about 43% of all beauty conversation occurred in the popular subreddit. That dominance continued on the product category level, with r/MakeupAddiction driving:

34% of lipstick mentions

38% of blush mentions

35% of mascara mentions

With over a third of product-level beauty conversation occurring in this one subreddit alone, it’s a key one for marketers and analysts interested in keeping tabs on the latest consumer-driven trends.

The APAC Redditors Shaping Global Beauty Conversations

The Asia-Pacific consumer and brand presence shines through in the beauty community, as shown in the ring chart in the previous section. r/AsianBeauty (3.1% SOV), a subreddit focused on Asian brands, r/beautytalkph (3.2% SOV), catering to Redditors in the Philippines, and r/AustralianMakeup (2.4%), focused on Australia and New Zealand, have conversation volumes that rival popular ones without geographic specification like r/beauty and r/MakeupEducation (2.9% SOV each).

This chart from the Digital 2026 report shows that, on average, 12.1% of internet users go on Reddit each month, with APAC countries like New Zealand, the Philippines, Australia, and Singapore having much higher usage rates.

Geographically, this highlights how closely Reddit’s beauty community reflects the platform’s wider user base. Though Reddit usage is commonly thought to be concentrated on North America, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Australia only slightly trail the U.S. and Canada as the platform’s leading markets. According to the Digital 2026: Global Overview Report, about 32% of adult internet users in each country visit the site at least once a month.

While Reddit still has plenty of room for growth in Asia, especially in Japan, the platform’s influence in the region is growing, even as many marketers let it go unnoticed.

APAC beauty brands that establish Reddit strategies now have a competitive advantage that will only grow as usage increases and geographically focused subreddits gain members.

MAC: Dominating Lipstick and Delivering on Shade Inclusivity

Using Mira, Meltwater’s in-platform AI teammate, we identified the four brands leading discussions of lipstick and other lip cosmetics on Reddit: MAC, NYX, Maybelline, and Sephora. Together, they show how both drugstore and mid-range brands are of interest to this specialized community, not just one as shown in other products like mascara.

MAC generated about 42% of tracked lip product brand mentions.

MAC came out on top by overall mentions, with users actively seeking dupes, archiving formulas, and commiserating over product discontinuations or changes. The brand was also a big name in discussions about color choices, specifically shades suited for consumers with olive and cool undertones.

This post from r/OliveMUA suggests multiple, purple shades of MAC blushes that maintain their coloring when applied on skin with olive undertones.

25% of MAC’s mentions related to blush came from r/OliveMUA, a subreddit with 89,000 weekly visitors whose description highlights that “Olive undertones are often misunderstood and underrepresented in the beauty industry.”

MAC’s dominance in the lipstick corner of beauty Reddit is an example of how a brand’s relevance can flourish when its products meet nuanced, underserved needs. The demand for inclusive shades isn’t going anywhere; only brands that show up with solutions that work can win over these large segments of frustrated consumers.

Tip: Shorten your time to insights with the help of Mira, Meltwater’s in-platform AI assistant.

Long-Lasting, But Easy to Remove: The Holy Grail for Mascara and Lipstick Users

The trade-off consumers face between product longevity and easy removal was a common theme across our mascara and lipstick analyses, with Maybelline products emerging as the lightning rods in each.

Maybelline’s Super Stay lipstick collection was one that users continuously discussed by name and praised for its affordability and availability. However, its category-leading longevity divides consumers.

This post about removing Maybelline Super Stay generated thousands of upvotes (i.e. Reddit likes) and more than 500 comments in six months within the r/MakeupEducation subreddit.

While some posts highlight Super Stay’s endurance through daily activities, others, like the one shown above, spark discussion around effective removal. The top comment recommending wiping it away with oil was upvoted over 700 times, showing just how common an issue this is among Super Stay users, along with a seemingly effective, user-generated hack.

Super Stay is an understatement. — Reddit user

Similarly, Maybelline’s Sky High mascara emerged as a popular, love-it-or-hate-it product. It helped Maybelline achieve the highest SOV among the mascara brands we analyzed at 36.3%, as well as the highest engagement rate at 30.3%. However, safe, effective removal was again a much-discussed pain point.

As the fervor around both products show, Redditors are still on the hunt for lipstick and mascara that can strike the right balance between longevity and easy removal.

Brands that nail that seemingly contradictory capability, as well as the messaging around it, have the chance to lead the next wave of performance-focused, health-minded beauty.

Drugstore Brands and Low Expectations for Mascaras

This post asking for mascara recommendations specifically calls out drugstore brands.

Redditors discuss mascara less than blush or lip products. A makeup staple, it appears frequently alongside other brands in posts about routines, but rarely as the focal point. And when consumers do focus on mascaras, drugstore brands take center stage. That may be because users are consistently on the hunt for mascaras that don’t clump up, smudge, or flake, with no standout options at any price tier.

Unlike with lip and blush products, where premium prices suggest better performance, consumers don’t want to splurge on a product they aren’t confident can meet their basic needs. As a result, Maybelline, L'Oréal, e.l.f., and NYX are highly visible while premium options are largely absent.

Maybelline had the highest SOV of tracked mascara brand mentions at 36.3%.

Overall, consumers have clear needs but don’t expect much from their mascaras. More so than with lipstick and blush, there is ample room for a high-performance product or alternative to shake up the category and take consumers by surprise.

Tip: Get insights like these tailored to your brand with queries targeting relevant communities and topics. Schedule a demo to see how it works in real time.

Bold Blush: Here to Stay, But Where Do You Put It?

February was a quiet month for discussions around lipsticks, blushes, and mascaras. All three saw a post-holiday season hush before rising again in March. There was, however, one exception: Blush engagement increased by 11% in February 2026 despite declining mentions, driven in part by users posting their bold, blush-heavy looks.

One of the most popular posts proclaiming “Bring back colourful full beats 2026” and featuring Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Buttermelt Pressed Powder Blush blushes won more than 1500 upvotes.

28% of blush discussion happened in r/makeuptips.

However, that increased blush usage calls attention to the persistent questions of how to apply it and exactly where to put it on the face, a challenge that is largely nonexistent for mascaras and most lip products. That may be why r/makeuptips, a subreddit dedicated to trading product education and advice, made up more than a quarter of all blush mentions, the highest SOV of the product categories we analyzed.

As bold, expressive looks take the place of the minimalist “clean girl” trend, brands that can demystify placement with tutorials, formats, applicators, and more, have ample opportunity to win over legions of makeup newbies.

Learn how global brands like Shiseido use Meltwater to evaluate customer perceptions and marketing impact worldwide.

More Blush Anxieties: The Product That Takes Too Long to Use Up

Even with bold blush taking over, the trend is still not enough to solve consumers’ persistent complaint that using up a single unit of blush takes way too long. As a result, investing in blush can feel wasteful and expensive. This is especially a factor when it comes to liquid and cream blushes, which expire much sooner than powder ones.

This post discussing which makeup products have the highest cost per use generated high engagement, with nearly 9,000 upvotes and over 2,000 comments.

In fact, the problem has its own dedicated subreddit. In r/ProjectPan, 39,000 weekly visitors post 1,500 times weekly about their efforts to use cosmetics all the way through, also known as “panning”, with blushes being a frequent topic.

Does this call for smaller unit sizes? More education around proper storage? Something else? Whatever the solution, brands that can combat common anxieties about wasting blush (as well as the money spent on them) have a receptive audience among cost-conscious consumers.

The above is just a sampling of the many insights we uncovered about where beauty Reddit stands and where it is headed. Click here to get a closer look at what our Explore+ analysis revealed.

Final Thoughts

Our analysis of beauty Reddit revealed just how high cosmetics consumers’ expectations are for the products they spend their money on. Aspirational brand names aren’t enough. Instead, performance is king with wide open opportunities for brands to lead the way in filling persistent gaps like shade inclusivity and education around product usage. Redditors are being loud and clear about what they want from brands, but how many marketers, researchers, and product developers are really listening?

Take this analysis as a starting point, and gain a real competitive edge by going deeper. With Meltwater Explore+, brands can move beyond surface-level data to uncover tailored insights that drive smarter product development and more effective marketing strategies. Learn how — request a demo of Meltwater Explore+ to see how you can uncover the Reddit insights that matter most to your brand.

Beauty Reddit Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Reddit important for beauty brands in 2026?

Reddit provides unfiltered, high-intent consumer feedback at scale, and as Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis shows, these conversations directly reflect how consumers evaluate products across performance, shade range, and usability.

What are some of the biggest beauty topics and trends according to Reddit?

According to Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis, key trends include demand for shade inclusivity, frustration with long-lasting products that are hard to remove, rising interest in bold blush looks, and low expectations for mascara performance, among others.

Which beauty brands are most talked about on Reddit?

Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis found that MAC leads lipstick discussions with 43.3% of mentions, while Maybelline dominates mascara conversations, particularly with its Sky High products.

What do Reddit users want from lipstick products?

According to Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis, users prioritize longevity and affordability but are frustrated by difficult removal, creating demand for products that balance durability with ease of use.

Why is blush trending on Reddit?

Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis found that blush engagement increased in February 2026, even when mentions declined. This growth was driven by experimentation with bold makeup looks, alongside ongoing confusion about application techniques.

What challenges do consumers face with blush products?

Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis of Reddit conversations from October 2025 to March 2026, consumers struggle with both application (where and how to apply) and product waste, as blush is perceived to take too long to use up.

Why are drugstore mascaras more popular than premium ones?

Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis of Reddit conversations from October 2025 to March 2026 highlights that consumers have low expectations for mascara performance and prefer affordable options, as no brand has clearly solved issues like clumping, smudging, and flaking.

What role do niche subreddits play in beauty trends?

Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis highlights how niche communities like r/OliveMUA surface underserved needs—such as undertone-specific shades—which are key opportunities for brands to differentiate.

How can brands use Reddit insights effectively?

Brands need deep, tailored Reddit analysis—using tools like Meltwater Explore+—to uncover insights specific to their products, markets, and audiences.