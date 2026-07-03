What Meltwater Summit Taught Us About Understanding Consumers in Real Time

Getting real time consumers insights used to be all about speed - faster alerts, faster dashboards, faster reports. But at Meltwater Summit 2026, a dozens of speakers gave us a more nuanced view of modern consumer intelligence. Speed is just table stakes, because everything happens fast these days. The marketers who understand consumers best are those who can spot a real signal, check it against what people actually care about, and move while the moment still has energy.

As Meltwater Chief Product Officer Chris Hackney put it during the product keynote, “Today, it’s not enough to only monitor the conversation. You need to understand signals fast and then act on them.”

That idea surfaced throughout the Summit in different ways. Social video, creators, AI search, private communities, misinformation, and cultural moments are all changing how people discover brands and decide who they trust. For marketing and communications teams, real-time consumer understanding has become part of how the business operates, not a report that lands after the conversation has already moved on.

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Real-time insight starts with human behavior, not data points

One of the clearest examples came from McDonald’s. Amanda Mulligan, who leads social strategy and creator marketing, described how the brand uses social listening to uncover what it calls “fan truths.”

Fan truths are the shared rituals, behaviors or core memories that all of our fans have together. There’s a lot of power in social media finding these insights, and they truly are the strategic backbone of every creative platform and idea that we do at McDonald’s.

That distinction is important. A trend tells you what people are doing right now. A truth helps you understand why they care in the first place.

For McDonald’s, real-time listening has helped validate ideas ranging from Adult Happy Meals to McNugget Caviar to the brand’s reaction to the “Grimace effect” around the New York Mets. Mulligan also made a useful point about restraint. Social listening can show a team what people are saying, but the team still has to decide whether the signal has enough weight behind it.

Social listening is an amazing tool for what I like to think is validation. Is this a trend, or is it an insight?

That is the difference between chasing the internet and actually reading the room. Real-time consumer intelligence should help teams avoid the trap of reacting to every meme, complaint, or spike in mentions. The real value comes from spotting the signals that connect to behavior, emotion, memory, and ritual.

The algorithm is not the audience

The Summit also pushed marketers to rethink how they define an audience. In a session on YouTube and creator marketing, Andrew Peterson, Head of Creator Economy Ecosystem at YouTube, gave one of the simplest and most useful reframes of the event.

What I always say is replace the word algorithm with audience. Don’t worry about what the algorithm wants. What does the audience want?

That line gets at a pressure many brands feel every day. As discovery becomes more automated, personalized, and shaped by AI, marketers can end up optimizing for systems instead of people. Feeds, rankings, recommendations, and search results all shape what people see, but people still decide what feels useful, funny, credible, or worth sharing.

Peterson also emphasized that communities no longer fit into neat audience boxes. “Niche is the new mainstream,” he said. Someone may be the only fan of a specific topic in their town, then go online and find millions of people who love the same thing.

For marketers, that changes the job. It is no longer enough to say an audience is Gen Z, parents, travelers, sports fans, or beauty buyers. Teams need to understand what those people are doing in context: which creators they trust, which communities they join, which moments they amplify, and which language sounds natural rather than borrowed from a brief.

Participation is not the same as connection

Bettina Garibaldi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for the FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee, made a similar point when discussing how brands can participate in the cultural momentum around the World Cup:

Participation is easy. Connection is hard.

That insight applies well beyond sports, as every major cultural moment attracts brands that want a seat at the table. Consumers can usually tell when a brand has earned that seat, and they can also tell when a brand is hovering around the edge of a conversation hoping to be noticed.

Garibaldi described the World Cup as more than a soccer tournament, a moment for music, fashion, food, lifestyle, local pride, and community. Serving as a useful reminder for real-time marketers that the obvious audience is rarely the whole audience, because soccer event can also be a food story, a travel story, a small business story, a creator story, and a neighborhood story all at once.

Understanding consumers in real time means finding those connected passion points early enough to do something thoughtful with them.

Data only matters when it changes a decision

Another major Summit theme was the need to connect insights to action. Brittany Paxman, Managing Partner at Point600, argued that impact starts with better questions.

The organizations that have the best hypotheses for testing are the ones that see impact.

Real-time intelligence should start with a decision the business needs to make. Which audience should we prioritize? Which creator should we partner with? Which narrative is gaining credibility? Which issue needs leadership attention? Which product truth should shape the next campaign?

Cody Vogel, SVP of AI Strategy and Global Marketing at WE Communications, made the point in a practical way: “Look at a decision that you make, or your team makes, every single week… What insights would make that decision happen faster, better?”

That is a strong test for any marketing or communications team. If an insight does not help someone make a better call, it is still sitting at the information stage, and has not become intelligence yet.

The opportunity is to build systems that bring the right context to the right people at the right time. That could mean using social listening to validate a campaign idea, audience data to brief creators, media intelligence to guide reputation planning, or AI to cut down reporting time so people can spend more time interpreting what is actually going on.

The best ideas are excavated, not invented

Several speakers showed how real-time consumer understanding becomes especially powerful when teams connect cultural timing to brand truth. Mike Vizza, Head of Communications at Firehouse Subs, shared how the brand’s “Gravy Extinguisher” campaign turned a relatable holiday problem into a national media moment.

The best earned media ideas are not invented. They’re excavated, they’re built from the inside out.

The idea worked because it joined three things that already fit together: a real consumer problem, a timely cultural moment, and a brand heritage that made the response feel natural. People burn Thanksgiving turkeys. Firehouse Subs has firefighter roots. A gravy-filled extinguisher made immediate sense, like a joke that lands because it was true before anyone wrote the punchline.

That is the kind of insight brands should look for in real time. The question is not only what people are talking about. It is what your brand can credibly add that people might actually welcome.

Vizza’s advice also points to something teams sometimes forget. Real-time work usually takes preparation. The strongest moments often come from knowing the brand deeply, pressure-testing ideas before the pressure arrives, understanding what the audience finds funny or useful, and staying ready to adapt when the situation changes.

Trust is now part of consumer intelligence

Real-time understanding also has to account for trust. Consumers are asking whether a message feels relevant, but they are also asking whether it feels real, whether there is a person behind it, and whether they should believe it.

Carmen Simon, Chief Science Officer at Enhancive, brought this down to the level of memory and decision-making.

The brain only makes decisions based on what it remembers, not on what it forgets.

That is a practical challenge for brands using AI-generated or data-driven content. Getting attention and creating memory are two different jobs. Producing more content does not automatically create more meaning. If people cannot remember what a brand stands for, they are less likely to choose it when the moment comes.

Simon’s final advice was direct: “Consider making the human visible.”

That may be one of the most useful lessons for marketers working with AI. As content gets easier to produce, people will look harder for signs of human judgment, lived experience, accountability, and care.

Clarity beats speed

Some of the Summit’s most urgent conversations focused on how brands should respond when narratives move quickly, especially when misinformation, bots, or inauthentic amplification distort the picture. Dan Brahmy, Co-founder and CEO of Cyabra, warned that AI is making manipulation easier, cheaper, and more accessible.

His advice was not to panic faster. It was to understand the situation better.

The brands that will win are not going to be the brands that necessarily respond the fastest, they’re going to be the brands that respond with clarity.

That may be the cleanest takeaway from Meltwater Summit on real-time consumer understanding. Speed helps, but speed without context can send a team running in the wrong direction. Data helps, but data without judgment can mislead. AI helps, but AI without human taste and accountability can make a brand feel flat.

The teams best placed to win will bring those pieces together. They will listen closely, validate what they hear, understand communities on their own terms, act with purpose, and respond with confidence.

Real-time consumer understanding means knowing which conversations deserve attention, why people care about them, and what your brand is genuinely equipped to do next.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is real-time consumer understanding?

Real-time consumer understanding is the ability to monitor conversations, identify meaningful audience signals, understand the context behind them, and use those insights to make informed marketing and communications decisions while they're still relevant.

Why is social listening important for understanding consumers?

Social listening helps brands move beyond measuring mentions and sentiment. It uncovers recurring behaviors, cultural moments, audience motivations, and emerging opportunities that can shape campaigns, product decisions, and communications strategies.

How is AI changing consumer insights?

AI is making it much faster to collect, organize, and summarize large volumes of information. At the Summit, speakers emphasized that AI works best when paired with human judgment, allowing teams to validate trends, interpret context, and decide which insights are worth acting on.

What was the biggest takeaway from Meltwater Summit 2026?

The clearest message across the event was that successful brands don't simply react to conversations in real time. They understand which signals deserve attention, connect those signals to real consumer behavior, and act with confidence and clarity.



