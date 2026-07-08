Ask follow-up questions without losing context

With Meltwater MCP, teams can move beyond a one-off summary. Ask for a high-level read, then follow up with deeper questions: Which outlets are driving the narrative? Is sentiment shifting? How does this compare with last week? Which competitors are gaining attention?



Because answers are grounded in Meltwater intelligence and include citations, teams can explore freely while keeping a clear path back to the underlying coverage.



That is difficult to recreate with generic AI tools or manually with copy-paste workflows. Meltwater MCP combines the speed of conversational AI with the trust, structure, and governance of Meltwater.