Bring trusted Meltwater intelligence into the AI tools your team already uses
Meltwater MCP
Meltwater MCP is the only full-suite media intelligence platform that plugs directly into leading AI assistants, custom agents and AI workflows – with the ability to take action, not just answer questions.
The intelligence layer behind every AI workflow
Ground your AI in trusted Meltwater Intelligence
News monitoring
Social listening
Influencer analytics
Journalist intelligence
GenAI Lens
Brand monitoring
Competitive intelligence
Saved searches
AI access is everywhere. Trust is not.
Generative AI has moved quickly from experimentation to everyday work. But most AI assistants still answer from training data, open-web crawl, or whatever information someone manually gives them.
For brand, media, and market intelligence, that is not enough.
Meltwater MCP closes that gap by bringing Meltwater’s licensed media and market intelligence into the AI tools where your team already works. The AI assistant handles the format — a brief, a summary, a first draft. Meltwater supplies the substance: current, governed, licensed intelligence it can be grounded in.
Turn Meltwater intelligence into whatever your workflow needs next
Ask Meltwater a question, and get more than an answer — get a first-pass executive brief, a competitive summary, or a narrative breakdown, built by your AI assistant and grounded in your Meltwater data. Supported AI environments includeing leading AI assistants, custom agents and AI workflows.
Ask Meltwater questions the way you would ask a colleague:
- “What’s being said about our brand this week?”
- “Which narratives are forming around this issue?”
- “Give me a five-bullet executive brief on competitor activity from the last 24 hours.”
Meltwater MCP turns those prompts into cited, contextual answers using the Meltwater intelligence your organization already relies on.
Everything in your Meltwater subscription becomes AI-accessible
Meltwater MCP isn't a separate product — it's an extension of what you already have. Your subscription determines what's available and MCP brings it into the AI tools you already use.
Media Intelligence customers receive Media Intelligence in MCP.
Influencer Marketing customers have access to influencer data.
GenAI Lens customers can track AI visibility.
Verified Sources
Get cited answers you can stand behind
AI is only as useful as the context behind it. When answers come from generic training data or open-web summaries, teams are left wondering what is current, what is credible, and what can be shared.
Everything in One Thread
Move from insight to action in the same conversation
Meltwater MCP supports the way modern teams work: ask, refine, compare, summarize, and turn insight into a deliverable.
Capability Summary
Trusted Meltwater intelligence, built for AI workflows
Natural-language Q&A
Ask questions in plain language and get answers grounded in Meltwater intelligence.
Cited responses
Verify the sources behind narrative answers before sharing them.
Brand and topic monitoring
Understand what is being said about your brand, campaign, product, or issue.
Permission-based governance
Users can only access the Meltwater intelligence they are already allowed to see.
Subscription-scoped access
Responses reflect the Meltwater products and data included in your plan.
Works where your team works
Connect Meltwater to leading AI assistants, custom agents and AI workflows.
Sentiment and narrative analysis
Identify emerging themes, sentiment shifts, and reputational signals.
Executive brief creation
Generate first-pass summaries and briefings from current coverage and market signals.
Ask follow-up questions without losing context
With Meltwater MCP, teams can move beyond a one-off summary. Ask for a high-level read, then follow up with deeper questions: Which outlets are driving the narrative? Is sentiment shifting? How does this compare with last week? Which competitors are gaining attention?
Because answers are grounded in Meltwater intelligence and include citations, teams can explore freely while keeping a clear path back to the underlying coverage.
That is difficult to recreate with generic AI tools or manually with copy-paste workflows. Meltwater MCP combines the speed of conversational AI with the trust, structure, and governance of Meltwater.
Why users choose Meltwater MCP
Generic AI knows about your market. Meltwater MCP grounds it in your intelligence — your subscriptions, your saved searches, and your permissions. That's the difference between a plausible-sounding answer and one your team can defend to leadership.
Generic AI tools
Generic assistants are fast and easy to use, but they are not built on your Meltwater data. They may miss current coverage, misunderstand context, or provide answers that are difficult to verify.
Manual exports
Manual workflows give teams more control, but they take time. Someone has to run the search, prepare the data, move it into an AI tool, and check whether the answer still reflects the right context.
One-off connectors and custom integrations
Custom integrations can connect systems, but they often create more maintenance and governance work. Every new data source, AI tool, or workflow can become another integration project.
Power users build the search once. Everyone benefits.
Saved searches, projects, and governed assets your Meltwater experts already maintain become instantly available to any AI assistant across the organization — no rebuilding, no re-training a new tool.
Traditional Workflows vs. Meltwater MCP
Doing it manually
Using Meltwater MCP
Bring trusted intelligence into every AI workflow
Give more people across your organization a faster way to understand what is happening.
Meltwater MCP FAQs
Meltwater MCP brings trusted Meltwater intelligence into the AI tools your team already uses. It lets teams ask questions in natural language and get AI-generated answers grounded in Meltwater data, with cited sources behind them. MCP stands for Model Context Protocol, an open standard that helps AI tools securely connect to external data and systems
Connect your AI assistant to Meltwater MCP, sign in with your Meltwater credentials, and ask a question in plain language. The AI assistant can then call Meltwater as a trusted source and return an answer grounded in your Meltwater data. Responses are scoped to your subscription and permissions, with citations where available.
Meltwater MCP helps teams move beyond generic AI answers, manual exports, and copy-paste workflows. It brings governed, current Meltwater intelligence directly into AI tools, so more people across the organization can self-serve trusted answers without running the full Meltwater workflow themselves.
Use Meltwater MCP when you want conversational, AI-generated answers inside tools like leading AI assistants, custom agents and AI workflows. Use the Meltwater API when you need structured data, raw mention data, or high-volume data pipelines for systems such as BI tools, dashboards, or custom applications. The two are complementary: MCP is built for natural-language AI workflows, while APIs are built for programmatic data access.
You need an active Meltwater subscription, access to a supported AI assistant, and the right permissions from your organization. Sign-in follows your existing Meltwater access and single sign-on settings, so users can only access the Meltwater data they are already permitted to see. Saved searches can help sharpen results, but they are not required to get started.
Meltwater MCP supports leading AI assistants, custom agents and AI workflows. It can also connect to other MCP-compatible AI assistants and custom AI workflows where your organization’s AI environment supports MCP connections.