Best AI Search Monitoring Tools for 2026

Right now, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity are answering questions about your brand, and there’s a good chance no one on your team has checked what they’re saying. They may recommend a competitor, repeat outdated information, or leave your brand out entirely.

AI search monitoring tools show you where your brand appears, how it is described, which sources shape the answer, and how you compare with competitors. This guide reviews eight options, including what each tool monitors, what it costs, and who it’s best suited for.

Contents

This table compares each tool’s best fit, published pricing, and AI platform coverage. The reviews below take a closer look at citation tracking, competitor benchmarking, and how each tool helps you use the data.

Tool Best for Starting price AI models tracked Meltwater GenAI Lens PR and marketing teams that want to connect AI visibility with wider media intelligence Custom quote 9: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, DeepSeek, Llama, Grok Profound Enterprise teams with dedicated analytics staff and budget to operationalize deep data Free seven-day trial; Enterprise pricing is custom 3 during the trial; up to 9 on Enterprise AthenaHQ Mid-market and enterprise teams wanting AI visibility tied to revenue data Free (Essential) to $295/month (Starter) 5 on Essential and 11 on Starter Scrunch AI Enterprise teams and agencies prioritizing visibility monitoring at scale $250/month 7: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, and Meta AI Semrush AI Visibility Toolkit Existing Semrush customers who want AI visibility inside their SEO dashboard $99/month per domain 4: ChatGPT, Google AI, Gemini, and Perplexity Otterly AI Small teams and solo marketers running their first AI visibility program $29/month (Lite) 4 by default (ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Copilot); Gemini and AI Mode cost extra Peec AI Agencies managing multiple client brands who need citation-source detail Credit-based, scales with prompt volume 3 of your choice from 6 available Ahrefs Brand Radar Existing Ahrefs customers wanting AI visibility folded into their SEO workflow $199/month add-on (requires a $129+/month base plan) 7: AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Copilot, Claude

1. Meltwater GenAI Lens

GenAI Lens tracks what AI platforms say about your brand and which sources they cite. Because it is part of Meltwater, PR teams can review those answers alongside news and social coverage, then identify the publications and journalists influencing them.

Key features:

Nine-platform monitoring. Tracks brand and competitor visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and other major AI platforms.

Tracks brand and competitor visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and other major AI platforms. Answer and citation tracking. Shows how each platform describes your brand and identifies the websites, articles, and journalists cited in the response.

Shows how each platform describes your brand and identifies the websites, articles, and journalists cited in the response. Competitor benchmarking. Compares how often your brand and named competitors appear for the same prompts and topics.

Compares how often your brand and named competitors appear for the same prompts and topics. Connected media monitoring. Examines AI answers alongside relevant news and social coverage rather than reviewing them in separate tools.

Examines AI answers alongside relevant news and social coverage rather than reviewing them in separate tools. Journalist outreach. Adds cited journalists to Meltwater media lists, giving PR teams a direct way to correct inaccurate information or pitch relevant stories.

Considerations: it's part of a broader platform, so it doesn't suit a team that wants a narrow, standalone point tool, and pricing is quote-based rather than self-serve. See what shapes a Meltwater quote for a fuller breakdown.

Best for: PR and communications teams that need to monitor both what AI says about their brand and the publications and journalists shaping those answers.

2. Profound

Profound tracks AI visibility with a research angle. Its Prompt Volumes dataset shows the actual questions people ask AI platforms, with demographic breakdowns, alongside Agent Analytics that connects crawler behavior to how AI interprets a site.

Key features:

Prompt demand research. Shows real user questions and lets teams filter them by platform, region, age, income, and intent.

Shows real user questions and lets teams filter them by platform, region, age, income, and intent. AI crawler tracking. Uses server-side data to identify which AI bots visit a website, how often they return, and which pages they crawl.

Uses server-side data to identify which AI bots visit a website, how often they return, and which pages they crawl. AI shopping analysis. Tracks which products appear in shopping results, how they are described, and how their visibility compares with competing products.

Tracks which products appear in shopping results, how they are described, and how their visibility compares with competing products. Enterprise security. Profound is SOC 2 Type II compliant and supports SSO/SAML on its Enterprise plan.

Considerations: Profound’s free trial lasts seven days and tracks 50 prompts across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. Ongoing tracking, additional AI platforms, exports, historical data, and API access require a custom-priced Enterprise plan.

Best for: Enterprise SEO and research teams that want to study real AI queries, monitor crawler activity, and track product visibility in AI shopping results.

3. AthenaHQ

AthenaHQ combines AI visibility monitoring with recommendations for improving weak or missing brand mentions. Its GA4 integration measures visits and conversions from AI search, while Shopify users can publish content and connect AI-driven discovery with revenue.

Key features:

Recommended actions. Suggests content and citation improvements based on visibility gaps.

Suggests content and citation improvements based on visibility gaps. Conversion tracking. Connects AI traffic with GA4 conversions and Shopify revenue.

Connects AI traffic with GA4 conversions and Shopify revenue. Eleven-platform coverage. Tracks major AI assistants and Google’s AI search experiences.

Tracks major AI assistants and Google’s AI search experiences. Citation analysis. Enterprise users can assess which content is likely to earn citations.

Considerations: Billing is credit-based, so monitoring cadence becomes a budget decision, and multi-market tracking forces an upgrade to Enterprise.

Best for: Ecommerce and mid-market teams that want AI visibility tied directly to revenue outcomes.

4. Scrunch AI

Scrunch pairs AI visibility monitoring with an Agent Experience Platform that creates machine-readable versions of a website to improve how AI crawlers interpret and cite it.

Key features:

Seven-platform monitoring. Tracks major AI assistants and Google’s AI search experiences.

Tracks major AI assistants and Google’s AI search experiences. AI traffic tracking. Shows which bots visit a site and which pages they access.

Shows which bots visit a site and which pages they access. Page audits. Flags issues that may prevent AI tools from reading or citing content.

Flags issues that may prevent AI tools from reading or citing content. Bot-friendly delivery. Serves AI crawlers structured, JavaScript-free versions of pages.

Considerations: There's no lower-cost tier below $250/month, and it flags visibility problems without a built-in workflow to fix them.

Best for: Established enterprise brands and agencies that need deep visibility intelligence and can handle content fixes separately.

5. Semrush AI Visibility Toolkit

The Semrush AI Visibility Toolkit adds AI mention tracking, prompt monitoring, and site auditing to the Semrush workspace. Existing customers can use it without moving their SEO and AI search work into separate tools.

Key features:

Daily prompt tracking. Monitors rankings for 25 custom prompts.

Monitors rankings for 25 custom prompts. Competitor analysis. Compares mentions, sentiment, citations, and share of voice.

Compares mentions, sentiment, citations, and share of voice. Prompt research. Finds questions people ask about a brand, topic, or competitor.

Finds questions people ask about a brand, topic, or competitor. Site auditing. Flags technical issues that may limit search and AI visibility.

Considerations: It tracks only 4 AI platforms (no Claude or Copilot), and each additional domain needs its own $99/month subscription.

Best for: Existing Semrush customers who want AI visibility without adding another vendor.

6. Otterly AI

Otterly is built for teams running their first AI visibility program: pricing is transparent, the interface doesn't require a specialist to read, and the entry tier covers the platforms most buyers actually use.

Key features:

Four-platform monitoring. Covers ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Copilot.

Covers ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Copilot. Citation tracking. Shows which domains and pages appear as sources.

Shows which domains and pages appear as sources. Competitor comparisons. Measures brand mentions and citations against competitors.

Measures brand mentions and citations against competitors. Website audits. Recommends changes that may improve AI visibility.

Considerations: The entry tier tracks just 15 prompts, and Gemini and AI Mode tracking cost extra on top of the advertised price.

Best for: Small teams and solo marketers proving out an AI visibility program on a limited budget.

7. Peec AI

Peec's standout feature is citation-source detail: it shows which domains AI engines actually cited when answering a prompt, often revealing that a brand's own site accounts for a small fraction of what gets cited.

Key features:

Source-level detail. Reports retrieved and cited content by domain and URL.

Reports retrieved and cited content by domain and URL. Competitor tracking. Compares visibility, position, sentiment, and share of voice.

Compares visibility, position, sentiment, and share of voice. Market tracking. Supports monitoring across countries and languages.

Supports monitoring across countries and languages. Data integrations. Connects with Looker Studio, REST API, and MCP.

Considerations: Pricing increases with the number of prompts and models tracked, while multi-country reporting and some integrations require higher tiers.

Best for: Agencies managing multiple client brands that need detailed citation-source data.

8. Ahrefs Brand Radar

Brand Radar folds AI visibility into the SEO platform many teams already use, pulling in rankings, backlinks, and site audit data alongside AI mention and citation tracking.

Key features:

Large response index. Searches more than 454 million prompts across six AI platforms.

Searches more than 454 million prompts across six AI platforms. Custom prompt tracking. Checks selected questions daily, weekly, or monthly.

Checks selected questions daily, weekly, or monthly. Citation analysis. Shows which pages AI platforms cite and where competitors appear.

Shows which pages AI platforms cite and where competitors appear. Wider source data. Adds search demand, web visibility, and beta data from YouTube, TikTok, and Reddit.

Considerations: It can't function as a standalone purchase, since it requires an Ahrefs base plan starting at $129+/month, and usage caps make high-volume tracking expensive.

Best for: Ahrefs users and established brands that want broad AI visibility research alongside keyword, backlink, and competitor data.

What to look for in an AI search monitoring tool

Multi-model coverage

Tracking ChatGPT alone will not show how your brand appears in Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, or Google’s AI search experiences. Check which platforms are included in the plan you would buy, how often results refresh, and whether coverage extends to the markets and languages you need.

Source attribution

A visibility score alone doesn't tell you what to fix. For every prompt you track, the tool should show the AI platform’s complete response and the specific webpages it used or cited when producing that response.

Meltwater's own AI search visibility report found press release citations falling to 0.2% of the total while earned media held steady near 38%, proof that knowing which sources an AI trusts matters more than knowing your score.

It's the same pattern behind why Wikipedia and Reddit now drive more than a quarter of ChatGPT's citations: the sources shaping your AI answers aren't always the ones you'd guess.

Competitive benchmarking

The AI search monitoring tool should compare your brand and named competitors using the same prompts, platforms, markets, and time period. Useful measures include share of voice, recommendation frequency, sentiment, and the prompts where a competitor appears but your brand does not.

How the data connects to action

When a tool finds a visibility gap, it should show the prompt, the competitor appearing instead, the sources supporting the answer, and what your team could change. A useful AI visibility report should connect its recommendations to evidence, whether the next step is updating a page, correcting inaccurate information, or earning coverage from a frequently cited publication.

Choosing the right AI search monitoring tool for your team

The score itself isn't the point; acting on what it reveals is. A tool that tells you your visibility dropped without showing you why, or what changed in the sources feeding that answer, leaves you with a number and no next step.

If you're already deep into media monitoring and earned media tracking, the tools that stand apart are the ones that connect AI visibility to that same source data instead of treating it as a separate workstream. That's the gap Meltwater's GenAI Lens closes: one platform for the media coverage shaping your brand and the AI answers built from it.

What is an AI search monitoring tool?

An AI search monitoring tool tracks how AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity describe your brand when someone asks them a question. It shows how often you're mentioned, where those answers pull their information from, and how you compare to competitors. See Meltwater's guide to AI visibility for a fuller breakdown.

How is AI search monitoring different from traditional SEO tracking?

SEO tracking measures where you rank in a list of links. AI search monitoring measures whether you show up at all inside a generated answer, and how that answer describes you. There's no ranking position to check, since an AI response is a single synthesized answer, not a page of results.

Which AI platforms should I monitor (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity)?

Start with whichever platforms your buyers actually use to research and compare options, usually ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity at minimum. Claude and Google's AI Overviews are worth adding once you have a baseline, since coverage gaps between platforms are common even among the tools built to track all of them.

Self-serve plans typically start around $29 per month and can exceed $250 per month. Enterprise pricing is usually customized based on tracked prompts, markets, users, and reporting needs. See Meltwater's pricing page for what factors into a quote at that end of the market.