CMOs already receive regular SEO reports, social dashboards and brand tracking studies. Yet many leadership teams still lack a consistent answer to four basic questions:

What do platforms like ChatGPT or Google AI Overviews say about our brand?

Does AI recommend our competitors?

Which sources influence those answers?

Is our AI visibility improving?

Those increasingly essential questions now belong in the executive reporting cycle. Buyers now commonly use generative AI tools to research categories, compare providers and form an initial view of a brand before they visit a website or speak with a salesperson. A brand can rank well in search, lead social conversations and still appear inconsistently in AI-generated answers.

AI visibility reporting gives marketing leaders a structured way to monitor this new discovery channel. Meltwater GenAI Lens’ new Executive Reports feature brings the core signals together in a shareable format, including visibility and sentiment scores, competitive positioning, prominent narratives, owned-content influence and prioritized recommendations. Executives can read the report without a Meltwater seat, which makes it easier to distribute findings across marketing, communications, digital, brand and leadership teams.

Executive Summary from a Coachella example report, showing Visibility Score, Sentiment Score, Mention Volume and Peer Rank.

Contents

TL;DR: The AI visibility KPIs modern cmos need

Why AI visibility deserves a place in the monthly CMO dashboard

Metric #1 — AI share of voice

Metric #2 — Brand recommendation rate

Metric #4 — AI sentiment and brand narrative

Metric #5 — Source influence score

Metric #6 — Topic coverage gaps

Metric #7 — AI visibility trend score

What a monthly AI visibility executive report should include

Frequently Asked Questions about AI visibility metrics

Why AI visibility deserves a place in the monthly CMO dashboard

Zero-click discovery has expanded beyond conventional search results. People can now ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and other AI systems for product recommendations, vendor comparisons, category explanations and practical advice. The response may satisfy the user before they visit any source.

Conventional SEO metrics cannot show whether a brand appears in those answers, how prominently it appears, whether the model recommends it, or which narratives surround it. Search rankings, impressions and click-through rates remain useful, but they measure a different part of the discovery process.

That gap creates a new set of executive questions. What is AI saying about us? Which competitors appear more often? Are we associated with the qualities we want to own? Which sources support those answers? Where do we lack credible coverage?

GenAI Lens gives teams a structured way to investigate those questions across models and prompts, while Executive Reports then translate the findings into a leadership-ready narrative. The sample reports combine a top-line executive summary with visibility analysis, key themes, sentiment drivers, product or portfolio breakdowns, competitor comparisons, source analysis and recommended actions.

Metric Why it is important Executive priority AI Share of Voice Shows competitive visibility across relevant AI responses High Brand Recommendation Rate Indicates how often AI includes the brand in consideration High Competitor Recommendation Rate Reveals competitive displacement and emerging threats High AI Sentiment & Narrative Tracks the reputation and themes AI associates with the brand High Source Influence Score Identifies the sources that shape AI answers Medium Topic Coverage Gaps Highlights missing authority and content opportunities Medium Visibility Trend Score Summarizes gains, losses and competitive movement over time High

Metric #1 — AI share of voice

AI share of voice measures the percentage of relevant AI-generated responses in which your brand appears compared with a defined group of competitors. It gives the CMO a category-level view of brand prominence across the prompts buyers are likely to use.

A useful share-of-voice review should cover more than raw mention volume. It should consider where the brand appears, how early it appears in the answer, how often it appears across models and how its visibility compares with competitors. A brand may generate many mentions overall while remaining weak in high-value comparison or recommendation prompts.

Tracking this metric over time helps leadership see whether the brand is gaining or losing ground. It can also expose differences between strong category awareness and weak visibility in specific use cases.

Executive insight

A declining AI share of voice can signal that competitors are building stronger authority across the sources and topics that models use. That change may appear before the impact becomes visible in web traffic, pipeline or brand tracking.

GenAI Lens Executive Reports brings together the inputs leaders need to assess competitive AI share of voice, including visibility score, mention volume, peer rank and competitive benchmarks. In this Coachella example, the report shows market-leading mention volume alongside a lower visibility score, giving executives a more complete view than volume alone.

Visibility Overview from a sample Coachella report, showing mention volume against visibility score for the brand and competitors.

Metric #2 — Brand recommendation rate

Brand recommendation rate measures how often AI systems recommend your brand in response to relevant buying and consideration prompts. Examples might include “best CRM software,” “best running shoes,” “top cybersecurity vendors” or “which music festival offers the best production experience?”

This metric is more commercially useful than a simple mention count. A model may mention a brand as background context without placing it on a shortlist. Recommendation rate focuses on whether the brand earns an active role in the answer.

CMOs should review recommendation performance by prompt group, audience need and AI model. A strong average can hide weak performance in a high-value segment, while a low overall rate may contain a clear area of strength that the brand can build on.

Executive insight

Recommendation frequency can carry more weight than general awareness because it reflects active consideration. When a brand appears repeatedly in recommendation prompts, AI becomes a source of qualified discovery rather than passive exposure.

Teams can use GenAI Lens to analyze responses to recurring recommendation and comparison prompts across major models. Executive Reports summarizes the resulting visibility, themes and competitive position, then explain where the brand performs well and where it needs stronger authority.

Metric #3 — Competitor recommendation rate

Competitor recommendation rate tracks how often AI systems recommend another brand instead of yours. It turns competitive monitoring into a prompt-level measure of displacement.

This metric can reveal established leaders, fast-rising challengers and niche brands that perform well for specific needs. It can also show where competitors own a more credible narrative. One provider may lead on innovation, another on affordability, and another on trust or ease of use.

CMOs should review competitor recommendation rate alongside the reasons behind each recommendation. The explanation often points to the content, coverage or reputation signals that give a competitor its advantage.

Executive insight

A brand can dominate traditional search and still lose recommendation responses inside AI systems. That creates a blind spot for leadership teams that rely only on rankings, traffic and paid media performance.

Executive Reports surfaces competitor gains through peer ranking, mention comparisons, sentiment comparisons and head-to-head narrative analysis. The sample reports show where a brand leads on volume but trails on selected perception attributes, giving leadership a clearer view of the competitive risk.

Competitive Deep Dive from sample Coachella report, comparing brand strengths with a named competitor across attributes such as production quality, affordability and accessibility.

Metric #4 — AI sentiment and brand narrative

AI sentiment and brand narrative measure the tone, themes and recurring claims that models associate with a brand. The analysis should distinguish between positive, neutral and negative perceptions, then identify the drivers behind each.

The narrative layer is essential. Two brands can receive similar sentiment scores for different reasons. One may earn praise for product quality but criticism for price. Another may receive positive coverage for accessibility while lacking recognition for innovation.

CMOs should also monitor misinformation, outdated claims and important themes that fail to appear. An inaccurate or incomplete AI narrative can influence buyers, journalists, investors, employees and other stakeholders.

Executive insight

AI-generated narratives can affect reputation at the point when a user is actively asking for an explanation or recommendation. Leadership needs to know which associations support the brand and which ones create friction.

GenAI Lens Executive Reports break down sentiment scores, positive and negative drivers, dominant narratives and notable absences. The Coachella example connects its mixed sentiment score to price, logistics and weather concerns, while highlighting production quality, cultural influence and the festival experience as positive drivers.

Sentiment Overview from example Coachella report, showing the overall score with positive and negative drivers.

Metric #5 — Source influence score

Source influence shows which websites, publishers, communities and owned properties contribute most to AI answers about a brand. Common sources include corporate websites, earned media, analyst reports, Wikipedia, Reddit, news coverage and social content.

A practical source influence score can combine citation share, recurrence across models and relevance to high-value prompts. The goal is to identify which sources have the strongest connection to the brand’s AI visibility and narrative.

This metric helps marketing, PR and content teams focus their work. When earned media drives high-value recommendations, communications teams can invest in the outlets and topics that produce authority. When Reddit or Wikipedia contributes substantial context, teams can monitor the narratives forming outside owned channels. When corporate content performs well, the brand can expand the formats and topics that models already use.

Executive insight

Source analysis explains why AI produces a particular answer. It converts a visibility problem into a practical content, PR and authority plan.

Executive Reports show how owned content and third-party sources influence AI conversations. In the Coachella example, official content accounts for 29% of cited sources, with Reddit and Wikipedia also contributing significant context.

Owned Content Analysis from example Coachella report, showing citation share across official content, Reddit, Wikipedia, news sites and other sources.

Metric #6 — Topic coverage gaps

Topic coverage gaps are important subjects where competitors appear in AI answers but your brand does not. These gaps may come from missing owned content, limited earned media, weak authority signals or a lack of clear evidence that models can retrieve and summarize.

Coverage gaps often appear as “notable absences” in narrative analysis. A brand may want to lead on innovation, sustainability, trust or customer outcomes, yet AI systems may rarely connect it with those themes.

The best opportunities combine commercial relevance with a realistic path to authority. A high-priority gap should relate to buyer needs, support the brand’s positioning and offer clear actions across content, PR, digital and subject-matter expertise.

Executive insight

Coverage gaps can produce fast GEO gains because they reveal where the brand already has a credible story but lacks the source material and external validation needed for AI discovery.

Executive Reports identify underrepresented themes and turn them into prioritized recommendations. This example report for Spotify highlights sustainability, community impact and digital experience as notable absences, then recommends clearer AI-facing content, stronger innovation storytelling and more focused product narratives.

Key Themes from the example Spotify report, showing dominant narratives beside notable absences.

Metric #7 — AI visibility trend score

An AI visibility trend score summarizes how the brand’s position changes from one reporting period to the next. It can combine movement in visibility, mentions, recommendation performance, sentiment, competitive ranking and source influence.

The score should help executives answer three questions quickly: Are we improving? Where are we losing ground? What action should we take next?

A trend score works best when the underlying prompt set, competitor group and reporting method remain consistent. That consistency gives leadership a reliable basis for comparison and reduces the risk of reacting to isolated results.

Executive insight

Leadership teams need a clear performance trajectory. A single snapshot can identify the current state, but repeated reporting shows whether actions are producing measurable progress.

GenAI Lens Executive Reports can support a regular review cadence by presenting the same core elements in a consistent format. Our Spotify example includes a visibility score, sentiment score, peer rank and a 12% increase in mention volume versus the prior quarter, followed by specific recommendations for the next reporting period.

Spotify Executive Summary, showing top-line scores, period-over-period mention growth and competitive rank.

What a monthly AI visibility executive report should include

A useful monthly report should give executives enough information to understand performance, challenge assumptions and approve action. It should avoid forcing senior leaders to interpret raw prompt exports or navigate a complex dashboard.

The core components should include:

AI share of voice, supported by visibility, mention volume and peer rank

Competitive benchmarking across the brands and attributes that are most relevant to the category

Brand recommendation analysis across buying, comparison and consideration prompts

Source attribution showing which owned and third-party sources influence AI answers

AI narrative monitoring, including sentiment drivers, dominant themes, missing themes and misinformation risks

GEO opportunity identification tied to content, PR, digital and reputation actions

An executive summary with prioritized recommendations and a clear explanation of why each action should help

Meltwater GenAI Lens Executive Reports package these elements into a shareable narrative rather than a raw data export. Recommendations sit at the center of the report, with supporting evidence and reasoning. The reports also show how owned content contributes to AI conversations and provide specific actions a brand can take to influence future outputs.

The sample reports demonstrate the full flow. They begin with top-line scores, move through visibility, themes, sentiment, products, competitors and sources, then close with recommended actions and a concise executive summary. This structure gives marketing leaders a practical document they can share with the C-suite, board members and cross-functional teams.

Instead of manually reviewing dozens of AI prompts every month, marketing leaders can use GenAI Lens Executive Reports to understand visibility trends, competitive risks and GEO opportunities in a single executive report.

Executive infographic from our example Coachella report.

The future of marketing performance reporting includes AI visibility

AI visibility is becoming part of the wider marketing measurement system. CMOs already monitor SEO, social media, PR, brand health, demand generation and customer experience. AI discovery adds another layer because it affects how people research a category and which brands enter consideration.

The organizations that build a consistent measurement cadence will learn faster. They will see which messages models repeat, which sources carry authority, where competitors gain ground and which actions improve representation over time.

This creates a practical advantage. Marketing teams can align content, communications, digital and brand activity around a shared view of AI performance. Executives can evaluate progress without reading raw responses. Boards can see where reputation and competitive position face new risks.

GenAI Lens Executive Reports give organizations a repeatable way to bring those insights into the monthly leadership conversation. They turn AI visibility from an occasional research project into a structured management discipline, with clear evidence, prioritized recommendations and a format designed for decision-makers.

Frequently Asked Questions about AI visibility metrics

Why should CMOs track AI visibility monthly?

Monthly tracking helps CMOs identify changes in brand prominence, recommendation performance, sentiment, source influence and competitor activity before those changes appear in other reports. A regular cadence also gives teams enough time to act, publish new content, secure relevant coverage and assess the results.

Which AI visibility KPI is most important for executives?

AI share of voice is often the most useful starting point because it shows competitive prominence across relevant prompts. Executives should review it alongside recommendation rate, sentiment and trend data. No single metric can explain the full picture.

How often should AI visibility be reported to executives?

A monthly cadence works well for most brands because it supports consistent comparison and action without creating excessive noise. Teams operating in a fast-moving category, product launch or reputation event may need more frequent analysis for a limited period.

What should an AI visibility executive report include?

It should include visibility, competitive benchmarks, recommendation analysis, sentiment and narratives, source attribution, topic gaps, period-over-period trends and prioritized actions. The report should explain the evidence behind each recommendation in plain language.

How does Meltwater’s GenAI Lens help with AI visibility reporting?

GenAI Lens analyzes how brands and products appear across AI responses. Executive Reports turn that analysis into a shareable, leadership-ready narrative covering visibility, sentiment, competitive position, key themes, owned-content influence and recommended actions. Readers do not need a Meltwater seat to access the report.