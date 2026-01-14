New report from Meltwater and We. Communications reveals 90% of PR teams are integrating generative AI into their workflows

San Francisco, CA, January 14, 2026 – Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, in partnership with We. Communications, released its first annual State of PR Report, based on insights from more than 1,100 PR and communications professionals worldwide. The report highlights how PR teams are navigating rising expectations, evolving measurement demands, and using AI as a strategic advantage – while increasingly positioning themselves as strategic drivers of business value.

Key takeaways from the report:

AI is officially mainstream: Over 90% of PR teams have already integrated generative AI into their workflows for tasks like drafting press releases, optimizing content, and brainstorming, but only 13% say it’s highly integrated.

Over 90% of PR teams have already integrated generative AI into their workflows for tasks like drafting press releases, optimizing content, and brainstorming, but only 13% say it’s highly integrated. AI can supercharge teams and reduce time-sinks: Teams reported reactive work, content creation, and measurement/reporting as their biggest time sinks. Conversely, they named identifying rising trends and issues and summarization of media coverage, as the areas AI can have the biggest impact on their efforts, illustrating the efficiencies that can be gained with greater AI integration.

Teams reported reactive work, content creation, and measurement/reporting as their biggest time sinks. Conversely, they named identifying rising trends and issues and summarization of media coverage, as the areas AI can have the biggest impact on their efforts, illustrating the efficiencies that can be gained with greater AI integration. PR measurement is entering its next era: While foundational metrics such as reach and media volume are still widely used, there is growing momentum toward outcome-based measurement tied to business KPIs. More than one-third of PR professionals say aligning metrics to business goals is now a top priority. With insufficient resources and proving ROI cited as the top two challenges PR teams are facing, it’s key that evolving measurement is key.

While foundational metrics such as reach and media volume are still widely used, there is growing momentum toward outcome-based measurement tied to business KPIs. More than one-third of PR professionals say aligning metrics to business goals is now a top priority. With insufficient resources and proving ROI cited as the top two challenges PR teams are facing, it’s key that evolving measurement is key. Budgets are flat, but expectations are higher: More than half of respondents expect little or no change in PR investment for 2026, despite increased demand for strategic impact.

More than half of respondents expect little or no change in PR investment for 2026, despite increased demand for strategic impact. Leadership buy-in is key: Nearly 40% of PR pros report that company leadership has a limited understanding of their PR team's work, despite 36% saying that PR budget is dependent on CEOs, underscoring the critical need to prove ROI to earn a seat at the table.

Nearly 40% of PR pros report that company leadership has a limited understanding of their PR team's work, despite 36% saying that PR budget is dependent on CEOs, underscoring the critical need to prove ROI to earn a seat at the table. LinkedIn dominates as the PR pro platform of choice: 62% of PR professionals said LinkedIn was the most valuable platform for their work, with Facebook and Instagram as the next most popular at 10% each.

“The world of PR is defined by constant change, yet our research shows that core challenges, specifically proving ROI and fighting a persistent lack of resources, remain front and center,” said John Box, CEO at Meltwater. “What’s different now is that AI-powered tools are giving teams concrete ways to improve operational efficiency, gain the insight needed to measure brand performance and ensure the PR function achieves recognition and investment it deserves."

Melissa Waggener Zorkin, Global CEO of We. Communications, says the report also points to the need for a pivotal shift in how communicators measure success, as AI solutions can now link communications activity to reputation outcomes and enterprise value. “PR pros do a great job measuring activity, but we’re seeing a missed opportunity when it comes to measuring impact. We now have sophisticated AI solutions that connect communications to reputation and business value in clear, quantifiable ways, giving communicators the data they need to show organization leaders how their work drives real results.”

For more insights, read the full State of PR Report here.

For more information, please contact:

Stacy Slayden

Communications Manager

pr@meltwater.com



About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.



About We. Communications

We. is a global communications agency helping brands navigate an ever-changing world. We’ve spent decades at the intersection of technology and humanity, translating new innovations into meaningful experiences that connect with people. As change accelerates and expectations evolve, we use our expertise to help brands communicate through complexity to drive connection, understanding and progress. We offer a range of solutions with this in mind, across diverse industries, audiences and stakeholders.