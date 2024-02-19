Skip to content
On-demand Webinar: 2024 Marketing Trends in APAC

2024 Marketing Trends

Build a winning marketing and communications strategy for 2024

With AI, visual search, influencer marketing changes, and other shifts challenging MarComms in 2024, the focus for the upcoming year is on creativity. Join Meltwater’s APAC Marketing Managers, Jemma Healy and Sue Howe, as they unpack the current state of social and marketing trends to watch in 2024. 

Learn how to:

  • Use AI in new ways, navigate social media changes, and keep up with influencer trends.
  • Integrate top trends into your 2024 marketing strategy.
  • Think creatively, assess your current strategies, and find new ways to attract and keep customers.

Register now to dive into these trends and see how you can apply these ideas to your strategy for the year ahead.

