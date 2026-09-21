Meltwater used GenAI Lens to ask nine LLMs one question across seven markets: which Australian universities should a student consider? The same five institutions took the top five positions in every market: the University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, Australian National University, UNSW Sydney and Monash University. However, variations appeared in who supplied the information. Around two-thirds of citations came from commercial education agents and advisory platforms rather than university or government sources, and which of those appeared depended heavily on which model was asked.

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Prospective students are increasingly using generative AI to research and shortlist universities. IDP's 2025 Emerging Futures survey, as reported by ICEF Academy, found that 54% of prospective students intended to use AI assistants to choose an institution and 53% to select a programme.

For Australian universities competing for domestic and international enrolments, that raises an important question: which institutions are the models actually recommending, and whose information are they using to do it? Meltwater used GenAI Lens, its AI Visibility Tracking capability, to find out.

This report examines which Australian universities LLMs recommend, what they emphasise, and which sources shape answers across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States and Vietnam.

Methodology

Capability Meltwater GenAI Lens Analysis window 4 August to 4 September 2026 Markets Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, USA and Vietnam Models Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot, DeepSeek, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Meta Llama, Perplexity and xAI Grok Prompt "I am a student in {country}. Which universities in Australia should I consider?" Key term definitions Visibility Score is a combined 0-99 measure of an entity's overall presence in AI answers. It is a composite score of how widely the entity is seen (Prevalence), how often it appears (Frequency) and how central it is to the response (Prominence).

Total Mentions represent how many times an institution, source or link is referenced in LLM responses.

Overall AI visibility across Australian universities

Five universities occupied the top five positions in all seven markets: the University of Melbourne (UOM), the University of Sydney (USYD), Australian National University (ANU), UNSW Sydney (UNSW) and Monash University (Monash). Their order varied by market, but no other Australian institution entered the top five, and in most markets only a few points separated them. At the same time, each market had unique variations.

Malaysia varied the most. Visibility ran from 98 for Melbourne down to 87 for ANU, an 11-point gap and the widest of any market. Monash rose to second, its highest placing anywhere, while ANU fell to fifth.

Indonesia, Vietnam and the United States each had universities that scored lower than the others. UNSW scored 92 in Indonesia, ANU 94 in Vietnam and Monash 93 in the United States, against a cluster of 96 to 98 for the other four.

Australia, China and India barely separated the five at all. The gap between first and fifth was one point in Australia, three in China and three in India. In Australia the top two tied at 97.

Why it matters: International AI visibility is highly competitive among the five leading Australian universities, although performance varies by market. To remain competitive, these institutions need to maintain visibility across priority markets and student-relevant topics. For other Australian universities, a more targeted approach, focused on owning specific topics or audiences, may offer a clearer route to better AI visibility.

Key phrases emphasise academics

When looking at key phrases that appeared across the AI answers, engineering was the leading key phrase in every market, appearing in 57.0% to 66.8% of responses. Research ranked in the top five in six of the seven markets, peaking in Australia at 55.6% and the United States at 46.0%. Together, these themes show that LLMs primarily frame Australian universities through academic and research strength.

Other considerations were less consistent. Costs entered the top five in India and Malaysia, while Australia's top five also included subject areas, with medicine at 23.9% and technology at 22.5%. Overall, AI answers share a common academic foundation but adjust their emphasis according to the perceived needs of students in each market.

International-student framing was strongest in Vietnam (45.5%) and China (45.4%), around ten points ahead of Malaysia (35.3%) and further ahead of Indonesia (28.9%) and the United States (26.8%). This framing suggests that the practical side of studying abroad, from visas to arrival support, carries more weight in those markets.

Why it matters: While academics and research remain most important to a university’s AI visibility and reputation, other factors appear to surface as leading considerations in specific markets. Cost and student-support content may be worth planning market by market rather than as a single global page.

Citation sources across Australian university AI answers

The source ecosystem

Across the top 100 cited domains, commercial platforms supplied most of the information. Study abroad agents and advisory sites accounted for 67.6% of citations, ahead of rankings and editorial media (12.2%), social platforms (7.8%), universities and sector bodies (6.9%) and government sources (5.5%).

Citation sources across different markets

The sources shaping AI answers varied by country, but commercial education advisers had the broadest reach. AECC Global and IDP were the only sources to rank in the top 10 across all seven markets. UrbanMoney appeared in six markets and EasyAbroadConsultant in five. The four sources with the widest cross-market presence were all commercial education agencies or study platforms.

However, market leaders differed even within that group. Edmaster led China, India and the United States, IDP ranked first in Indonesia and Vietnam, AUG Study led Malaysia, and countly.net ranked first in Australia. No single source dominated every market, even though the same few intermediaries appeared across all of them.

Australian institutional and government sources had a narrower footprint. Study Australia ranked in the top 10 of India, Malaysia, the United States and Vietnam, and the University of Melbourne's Pursuit in China, Indonesia and Vietnam. The Group of Eight website featured in Australia and Malaysia only. None of these sources ranked in the top three of any market.

Why it matters: Around two-thirds of the information cited in these answers came from sources universities do not own. This makes it important to work with relevant third-party sources to ensure the information on their pages is accurate, current and reflects the institution appropriately. As the sources cited also vary by market, this work is likely to be more effective when led or adapted in-market rather than managed solely through a central approach.

Citation patterns vary by model and shift within weeks

Each AI engine has a different idea of who speaks for Australian higher education.

Perplexity led with two commercial websites, edmaster.co and urbanmoney.com, and Copilot did the same with studyau.au and australianstudent.com. Both Google AI engines favoured social platforms instead: YouTube and IDP on AI Mode, Instagram and YouTube on AI Overviews. ChatGPT was the only model that led with the government sources, citing Study Australia first and Home Affairs second. xAI Grok split between an agent and a higher education ranking, IDP and Top Universities. Claude led with the commercial education website AECC Global and, unusually, the student accommodation site Unilodge.

The source mix changed within the month

When comparing the citation list across the two halves of the analysis window windows, the first half and second half of the month, only UrbanMoney, IDP and Edmaster appeared in both, meaning seven of the ten leading sources changed. AECC Global led the first period with 873 citations and did not appear in the second period's top 10, while UrbanMoney rose from fourth to first as its citations grew from 368 to 508. Study Australia entered the second period at eighth, the only government-owned source in either period's top 10.

Across the full month, IDP ranked first, followed by AECC Global and Edmaster. Those cumulative positions hide the movement underneath: UOM’s Pursuit ranked tenth overall without entering either period's top 10, meaning its citations were spread sporadically across the month.

Why it matters: With significant variation across models and time periods, Australian universities should take an always-on, model-specific approach to AI visibility. This means maintaining accurate information across institutional, social, third-party sources, rather than relying on a single central content strategy. As the sources shaping answers can change even over a short period, teams should regularly monitor where their representation is coming from and adapt their approach accordingly.

From insight to intelligence: How GenAI Lens helps

Use Case 1: Cross-Model Visibility Auditing

See how your institution and named competitors score across the major LLMs rather than a single platform, and which sources each model is drawing on.

Use it to:

Monitor Visibility Score, Prominence and Mention Rate for your institution across all nine models in one place

Identify which sources each model relies on, since a domain that dominates one model may be absent from another

Benchmark against named peers and challenger institutions on identical prompts, market by market

The result: A clearer view of which source relationships a visibility score actually depends on.

Request a demo or see it in action in a self-guided AI visibility tracking product tour.

Use Case 2: Source Ecosystem Mapping

Understand which domains are feeding AI answers about your institution in each market, and how much of that information sits on channels you control.

Use it to:

Identify which agents, advisory platforms, rankings, government pages and social channels are cited in each target market, and by which model

Review how your courses, fees, scholarships and entry requirements are described on the third-party platforms with the widest reach, including IDP and AECC Global

Track the share of citations coming from owned and official sources against commercial intermediaries, and whether that balance is shifting

The result: A basis for directing content and partnership effort toward the sources that appear in each market.

Request a demo or see it in action in a self-guided AI visibility tracking product tour.

Use Case 3: Market and Prompt-Level Tracking

Look at how recommendations vary by student market and by the specific question asked, rather than relying on a single general prompt where the largest institutions already score highly.

Use it to:

Compare positions across markets, where the same institution ranged from second to fifth on identical prompts in this dataset

Test narrower queries covering disciplines, cost sensitivity, scholarships, employability and student support, to find areas where no institution has established authority

Review source composition on a regular schedule, given how much the leading domains moved within a single month

The result: A view of the markets and question types where an institution has room to build a position.

Request a demo or see it in action in a self-guided AI visibility tracking product tour.

Conclusion

AI recommendations for Australian higher education showed a consistent top tier and more variation beneath it. The University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney were the most consistent, placing in the top three of every market, and the same five institutions filled the top five in each one, with only a few points separating them in most markets. Engineering and research provided the common academic frame, while the emphasis around cost and student support varied with the market.

The sources behind these answers showed more movement. Around two-thirds of citations came from commercial education agents and advisory platforms, the domains leading one market were often absent from another, and seven of the ten most-cited sources changed between the two halves of the month. Which sources appeared also depended on the model: Perplexity alone supplied more than half of all citations recorded, while ChatGPT was the only model to lean on official and university sources.

Institutions are competing among sources they largely do not control. The agent platforms with the widest reach may be worth treating as part of the owned estate. And because the leading sources moved within a single month, auditing regularly is likely to matter more than auditing once.

FAQs: AI visibility in Australian higher education

Which Australian universities had the highest AI visibility?

According to Meltwater's GenAI Lens analysis of nine LLMs across seven markets, the same five institutions occupied the top five in each market: the University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, Australian National University, UNSW Sydney and Monash University. Melbourne was the most consistent, with a Visibility Score of 97 or 98 in all seven markets, and no other institution entered a market's top five during the analysis window.

Did the answer change by market?

Mainly below the leading group. Meltwater's GenAI Lens data shows the University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney in the top three of all seven markets, while ANU placed in the top three of five and fifth in Malaysia (87) and Vietnam (94). Monash at second in Malaysia was the clearest market-specific variation from the otherwise consistent order.

Did all AI models draw on the same sources?

No. Meltwater's GenAI Lens data shows each model drew on a different pool of sources. ChatGPT relied almost entirely on official and institutional sources, led by Study Australia (274) and Home Affairs (130), while Google AI Mode and Google AI Overviews led with YouTube (167) and Instagram (136).

Which sources did LLMs cite when recommending Australian universities?

Study abroad agents and advisory platforms accounted for 67.6% of citations across the top 100 domains in Meltwater's GenAI Lens data, compared with 12.4% for university-owned and government sources combined. IDP and AECC Global were the only domains to rank in the top 10 of all seven markets, and no university or government source reached the top three in any market.

How stable were the sources shaping these answers?

Less stable than a single snapshot would suggest. Comparing the two halves of the analysis window, Meltwater's GenAI Lens data shows seven of the ten most-cited domains changed, with AECC Global leading the first period on 873 citations and not appearing in the second period's top 10.

What did AI models emphasise when recommending Australian universities?

Engineering led the key phrases in all seven markets, appearing in 57.0% to 66.8% of responses, with research in the top five in six of them. Meltwater's GenAI Lens data shows the supporting emphasis varied: cost language ranked in the top five in Malaysia and India, while phrases naming the student's own nationality ranked second or third in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.