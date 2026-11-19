New capability scores every AI response against a brand's own verified facts, so teams can catch inaccurate, outdated or disputed claims and trace each one to its source.





SAN FRANCISCO, November 19, 2026 -- Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, today announced AI Accuracy Checker, a new capability in GenAI Lens that scores every large language model (LLM) response against a brand's own verified knowledge base. It flags inaccurate, outdated and disputed claims, shows where they came from, and helps teams correct the record.

AI assistants and LLMs are now a primary place where buyers, journalists and the public form opinions about a brand. Research from 6sense, cited in a Meltwater AI visibility report, found that 94% of B2B buyers use LLMs during their buying process, so when an AI answer gets a fact wrong, such as an old price, a discontinued product or a leadership change that never happened, it can shape a decision before the brand's team ever hears about it. AI visibility matters, but accuracy is what protects reputation.

Meltwater launched GenAI Lens, its AI visibility platform, in 2025 as an industry-first way for organizations to understand how their company and products are mentioned across major LLMs. AI Accuracy Checker adds always-on fact-checking, so teams can move from simply knowing whether AI mentions them to knowing what it gets wrong and acting on that information.

Catch the error, trace the source

Knowing an AI answer is wrong is only half the problem; teams also need to know where it came from. Teams start by creating a verified knowledge base with facts that matter about their brand and AI Accuracy Checker compares every LLM response captured in GenAI Lens against them, scoring each response and flagging claims that are inaccurate, outdated, disputed, or missing context. It runs continuously across major LLMs, with per-model scores showing where accuracy is weakest.

For each flagged claim, teams can see which LLM is repeating it, such as ChatGPT or Claude, and track the citations behind the claim day by day, giving them a better understanding of which sources are fueling the error.

Because GenAI Lens sits inside Meltwater's media, social and consumer intelligence platform, teams can go from a flagged claim to the source behind it to the journalist who wrote it, and pitch the correction without switching tools, giving them greater control over their online reputation.

"AI doesn't just need to mention your brand, it needs to represent it accurately," said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. "When an AI assistant gets a fact wrong, that error can reach thousands of your most important stakeholders. Spotting it isn’t enough. AI Accuracy Checker shows teams which LLM is repeating the error and which sources are fueling it, so they can correct the record and influence what AI says next."

Availability

AI Accuracy Checker is included with GenAI Lens Pro and Enterprise packages. See Meltwater’s AI Accuracy Checker in action.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

pr@meltwater.com About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on.

Learn more at meltwater.com.