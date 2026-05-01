Measurement & analytics
One platform for modern media intelligence measurement
Meltwater unifies earned media, social, paid performance, and AI visibility in one analytics experience, so teams can measure what matters and prove business impact.
See performance clearly. Understand perception instantly. Share results with confidence.
Strategic shift
Modern measurement has changed
Measurement is no longer about reporting activity. It is about proving impact and guiding decisions.
Old Measurement
Modern Measurement
One unified view of performance and perception
Meltwater brings earned, owned, paid, and AI visibility together in a single analytics environment built for PR, communications, and marketing teams. See performance, understand narrative, and measure competitive position in one place.
Earned media performance
Track coverage, reach, sentiment, and share of voice alongside the signals shaping perception.
Social & owned engagement
Measure engagement, audience response, and content performance across owned and social channels.
Paid & influencer impact
Evaluate paid campaign impact and creator performance within the same reporting environment.
Reputation & AI visibility
Monitor risk signals, competitive movement, and how your brand appears in AI search.
Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide
From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.
Mira AI
Understand what changed, and why — instantly
Meltwater's AI assistants for PR, communications and marketing teams helps move from dashboards to decisions faster by analyzing trends, explaining shifts, and turning live data into clear, actionable insight.
Narrative analysis
See what is driving sentiment and narrative change, not just what is being said.
Executive summaries
Generate concise, stakeholder-ready briefings from live dashboards in seconds.
Pattern detection
Identify emerging trends, spikes, and competitive movement before they gain momentum.
Context you can trust
Get grounded answers and deeper context directly from the data behind the dashboard.
Trusted data foundation
Built on a trusted global data foundation
Measurement only works when the underlying data is trusted across the organization. Meltwater is powered by a comprehensive global media and social data foundation, enriched with AI models for sentiment, entity recognition, and narrative analysis.
Global, structured content
Every insight starts with enriched media and social data built for consistent analysis across markets and regions.
Consistent measurement models
Shared sentiment and narrative models help teams work from the same definitions across brands, regions, and business units.
Traceable, defensible insights
Transparent source-level traceability gives teams confidence in the data behind every dashboard, report, and summary.
Unified metrics across teams
One measurement foundation helps teams align on performance, reputation, and impact without conflicting views.
Automated executive reporting
Executive-ready reports in seconds
Measurement creates value when insight is shared across the business. Meltwater turns dashboards into automated intelligence that keeps executives, boards, and stakeholders aligned on performance and reputation.
Live dashboards
Give leadership a real-time view of performance, perception, and competitive position.
Automated reports
Deliver weekly and monthly updates without rebuilding the story every time.
AI-generated summaries
Turn live data into concise narrative updates stakeholders can understand quickly.
Briefings and digests
Share curated competitive, sentiment, and performance updates with teams and executives.
Real impact, proven in practice
See how teams uses Meltwater to turn coverage into measurable business results.
“We use Meltwater to change the conversation with our senior leadership. We can show impressions, reach, view-through rates, and which audiences we’re actually talking to — it’s all at our fingertips”
Gareth Crew
Social and Digital Communications Lead EMEA at Canon
See what modern measurement looks like
Unify reporting, automate insight, and prove impact across channels.
Measurement & Analytics FAQs
Meltwater's sentiment analysis is designed to be highly accurate. Powered by one of the industry's largest datasets and AI technology refined over 20+ years, Meltwater offers fast, clear, and contextually aligned sentiment insights that support confident decision-making in brand perception and reputational risk monitoring. It delivers enhanced accuracy in classifying both positive and negative content, reducing false-neutral or misclassified articles. It also offers tone detection, particularly for subtle language, sarcasm, negation, and slang in social media content.
Yes, Meltwater provides automated reporting capabilities. Meltwater's AI engine surfaces real-time insights, reducing manual task time by up to 25%. The Meltwater platform leverages AI to accelerate research and reporting, delivering trusted insights quickly: AI-powered tools help build insight reports that are boardroom-ready and easily customized. Automated alerts and sentiment analysis support proactive and timely report generation.
Yes, Meltwater allows users to customize dashboards. The platform offers unified dashboards that enable users to analyze and visualize media, social, and consumer intelligence data in ways that suit their specific needs. This customization helps teams get clearer insights tailored to their strategy and reporting requirements. Additionally, Meltwater supports creating and managing customized dashboards, providing a comprehensive view of your data.
Yes, Meltwater supports data export and integration capabilities that allow you to export data to other tools. Their platform includes third-party integrations and APIs, enabling seamless data transfer and connectivity with popular business tools like Power BI, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and more. This facilitates enhanced reporting and analytics by connecting Meltwater insights to your existing software ecosystem.
Meltwater's social listening analytics provides a wide array of valuable insights to help teams understand brand perception, audience sentiment, and emerging trends. Examples of insights through Meltwaters social listening analytics: Real-time conversation monitoring, sentiment analysis, trend identification & spike detection, content cluster summarization and real-time audience insights. The analysis are based on the largest data set globally and analyzes content across 240+ languages, capturing a truly global perspective.
For owned social accounts, Meltwater provides key performance metrics, including: Post Reach: How many people have seen your content. Engagement: Metrics such as likes, comments, shares, and reactions that show audience interaction. Impressions: Total views your posts receive. Follower Growth: Changes in your audience size over time. Campaign Impact: Performance of specific campaigns and content effectiveness. These metrics enable you to analyze the success and impact of your social media efforts, helping optimize your content strategy and engagement with your audience.
Yes, Meltwater consolidates analytics from multiple platforms into a single unified dashboard, allowing users to view and analyze data across media, social, and consumer intelligence within one place. This centralization helps teams gain comprehensive insights, benchmark performance, track trends, and generate reports without switching between various tools. Meltwater also supports integrations with third-party platforms to enhance data accessibility and streamline workflows.
Yes, Meltwater allows you to benchmark against competitors. The platform's AI-powered tools enable users to track and analyze competitor strategies, media coverage, and social conversations in real-time. This benchmarking helps you understand your market position, identify narrative shifts, and refine your messaging and marketing efforts based on competitive insights.