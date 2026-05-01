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Measurement & analytics

One platform for modern media intelligence measurement

Meltwater unifies earned media, social, paid performance, and AI visibility in one analytics experience, so teams can measure what matters and prove business impact.

See performance clearly. Understand perception instantly. Share results with confidence.

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Strategic shift

Modern measurement has changed

Measurement is no longer about reporting activity. It is about proving impact and guiding decisions.

Old Measurement

Manual reporting
Share of voice
Siloed channels
Historical reports
Earned media only

Modern Measurement

Automated insight
Share of sentiment and narrative
Unified intelligence
Real-time understanding
Listening and earned media in one
Earned, owned, paid, and AI

One unified view of performance and perception

Meltwater brings earned, owned, paid, and AI visibility together in a single analytics environment built for PR, communications, and marketing teams. See performance, understand narrative, and measure competitive position in one place.

Meltwaters paid, earned and owned reporting dashboard

Earned media performance

Track coverage, reach, sentiment, and share of voice alongside the signals shaping perception.

Social & owned engagement

Measure engagement, audience response, and content performance across owned and social channels.

Paid & influencer impact

Evaluate paid campaign impact and creator performance within the same reporting environment.

Reputation & AI visibility

Monitor risk signals, competitive movement, and how your brand appears in AI search.

Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide

From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.

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Mira AI

Understand what changed, and why — instantly

Meltwater's AI assistants for PR, communications and marketing teams helps move from dashboards to decisions faster by analyzing trends, explaining shifts, and turning live data into clear, actionable insight.

Narrative analysis

See what is driving sentiment and narrative change, not just what is being said.

Executive summaries

Generate concise, stakeholder-ready briefings from live dashboards in seconds.

Pattern detection

Identify emerging trends, spikes, and competitive movement before they gain momentum.

Context you can trust

Get grounded answers and deeper context directly from the data behind the dashboard.

Trusted data foundation

Built on a trusted global data foundation

Measurement only works when the underlying data is trusted across the organization. Meltwater is powered by a comprehensive global media and social data foundation, enriched with AI models for sentiment, entity recognition, and narrative analysis.

Global, structured content

Global, structured content

Every insight starts with enriched media and social data built for consistent analysis across markets and regions.

Consistent measurement models

Consistent measurement models

Shared sentiment and narrative models help teams work from the same definitions across brands, regions, and business units.

Traceable, defensible insights

Traceable, defensible insights

Transparent source-level traceability gives teams confidence in the data behind every dashboard, report, and summary.

Unified metrics across teams

Unified metrics across teams

One measurement foundation helps teams align on performance, reputation, and impact without conflicting views.

Automated executive reporting

Executive-ready reports in seconds

Measurement creates value when insight is shared across the business. Meltwater turns dashboards into automated intelligence that keeps executives, boards, and stakeholders aligned on performance and reputation.

See Meltwater in action

Live dashboards

Give leadership a real-time view of performance, perception, and competitive position.

Automated reports

Deliver weekly and monthly updates without rebuilding the story every time.

AI-generated summaries

Turn live data into concise narrative updates stakeholders can understand quickly.

Briefings and digests

Share curated competitive, sentiment, and performance updates with teams and executives.

Real impact, proven in practice

See how teams uses Meltwater to turn coverage into measurable business results.

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Real impact - Company Logo

“We use Meltwater to change the conversation with our senior leadership. We can show impressions, reach, view-through rates, and which audiences we’re actually talking to — it’s all at our fingertips”

Gareth Crew

Social and Digital Communications Lead EMEA at Canon

See what modern measurement looks like

Unify reporting, automate insight, and prove impact across channels.

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Measurement & Analytics FAQs

Meltwater's sentiment analysis is designed to be highly accurate. Powered by one of the industry's largest datasets and AI technology refined over 20+ years, Meltwater offers fast, clear, and contextually aligned sentiment insights that support confident decision-making in brand perception and reputational risk monitoring. It delivers enhanced accuracy in classifying both positive and negative content, reducing false-neutral or misclassified articles.  It also offers tone detection, particularly for subtle language, sarcasm, negation, and slang in social media content.

Yes, Meltwater provides automated reporting capabilities. Meltwater's AI engine surfaces real-time insights, reducing manual task time by up to 25%. The Meltwater platform leverages AI to accelerate research and reporting, delivering trusted insights quickly: AI-powered tools help build insight reports that are boardroom-ready and easily customized. Automated alerts and sentiment analysis support proactive and timely report generation. 

Yes, Meltwater allows users to customize dashboards. The platform offers unified dashboards that enable users to analyze and visualize media, social, and consumer intelligence data in ways that suit their specific needs. This customization helps teams get clearer insights tailored to their strategy and reporting requirements. Additionally, Meltwater supports creating and managing customized dashboards, providing a comprehensive view of your data.

Yes, Meltwater supports data export and integration capabilities that allow you to export data to other tools. Their platform includes third-party integrations and APIs, enabling seamless data transfer and connectivity with popular business tools like Power BI, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and more. This facilitates enhanced reporting and analytics by connecting Meltwater insights to your existing software ecosystem.

Meltwater's social listening analytics provides a wide array of valuable insights to help teams understand brand perception, audience sentiment, and emerging trends. Examples of insights through Meltwaters social listening analytics: Real-time conversation monitoring, sentiment analysis, trend identification & spike detection, content cluster summarization and real-time audience insights. The analysis are based on the largest data set globally and analyzes content across 240+ languages, capturing a truly global perspective.

For owned social accounts, Meltwater provides key performance metrics, including: Post Reach: How many people have seen your content. Engagement: Metrics such as likes, comments, shares, and reactions that show audience interaction. Impressions: Total views your posts receive. Follower Growth: Changes in your audience size over time. Campaign Impact: Performance of specific campaigns and content effectiveness. These metrics enable you to analyze the success and impact of your social media efforts, helping optimize your content strategy and engagement with your audience.

Yes, Meltwater consolidates analytics from multiple platforms into a single unified dashboard, allowing users to view and analyze data across media, social, and consumer intelligence within one place. This centralization helps teams gain comprehensive insights, benchmark performance, track trends, and generate reports without switching between various tools. Meltwater also supports integrations with third-party platforms to enhance data accessibility and streamline workflows.

Yes, Meltwater allows you to benchmark against competitors. The platform's AI-powered tools enable users to track and analyze competitor strategies, media coverage, and social conversations in real-time. This benchmarking helps you understand your market position, identify narrative shifts, and refine your messaging and marketing efforts based on competitive insights.