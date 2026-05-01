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Integrations & API

Bring Meltwater data into your existing workflow

Deliver Meltwater’s global dataset into the tools where your team already works every day. Connect Meltwater to Slack, Teams, BI platforms, CRMs, and data warehouses so insights can move where work happens.

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Meltwater´s integrations and API connections

When reporting needs expand across the organization

Meltwater dashboards create clarity. But as organizations scale, intelligence can’t live in silos. It must integrate into the systems that drive revenue, reputation, and strategy.

When reporting needs expand across the organization

Teams are asked to:

Deliver regular exports for executive reporting

Support recurring updates for leadership and board reporting without manual rework.

Share data across departments

Combine Meltwater data with marketing, sales, and revenue metrics in one view.

Create a consistent source of truth

Keep departments aligned with centralized dashboards and shared KPI reporting.

Use centralized KPI dashboards

Demonstrate measurable, bottom-line impact in numbers-driven environments.

Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide

From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.

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Collaboration & AI Workflows

Stay informed where your team already works

Bring Meltwater directly into your collaboration tools so alerts, summaries, and insights become part of your daily workflow.

Meltwater integration with Slack

Meltwater agent for Slack

Bring real-time media intelligence into Slack so teams can stay aligned instantly, without inbox overload or manual forwarding.

  • Receive real-time media alerts directly in Slack channels
  • Route campaign, competitor, or crisis alerts to dedicated channels
  • Search and share insights without leaving Slack
  • Extend visibility to executives and stakeholders without additional platform seats
Meltwater´s agent integration for Microsoft

Meltwater agent for Microsoft

Bring Meltwater into Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot so insights can be accessed, shared, and turned into action more easily within everyday workflows.

  • Get quick answers and daily news briefs inside Teams
  • Share media insights directly within channels
  • Generate media briefs, campaign summaries, and communications in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook via Copilot
  • Deliver trusted data instantly where teams already collaborate

Reporting & Data Integrations

Connect Meltwater to your reporting ecosystem

Deliver Meltwater’s structured global dataset into the analytics and systems your organization already relies on.

Integrations

Business Intelligence & Reporting

Power BI, Tableau, Looker, Smartsheet

Actions

Build shared dashboards, combine Meltwater data with business metrics, and automate executive reporting.

Integrations

CRM & Revenue Workflows

Salesforce, Internal CRM systems

Actions

Surface media and social signals directly within revenue workflows to connect reputation with pipeline performance.

Integrations

Data Warehouses & Advanced Analytics

Enterprise data warehouses, Internal data lakes, custom analytics environments

Actions

Unify Meltwater data with internal performance metrics to support deeper analysis, centralized reporting, and long-term modeling.

Integrations

Real-Time Data Streams

Secure webhook delivery, structured JSON feeds, continuous mention updates

Actions

Stream brand, executive, or campaign mentions in real time to power live dashboards, spike detection, and faster response.

Integrations

API Access

Search and export mentions, access historical and live analytics, manage searches and tags programmatically, upload first- or third-party content

Actions

Customize how Meltwater data fits within your reporting architecture, from simple automation to advanced integration use cases.

Business impact

Move from reporting results to driving decisions

When Meltwater data flows into your reporting and collaboration systems, it becomes part of how decisions are made across the organization.

Executive-ready reporting

Executive-ready reporting

Combine media performance with revenue and marketing metrics in a shared source of truth leadership can trust.

Faster response

Faster response

Stream spike detection, sentiment shifts, and high-reach mentions into Slack or Teams so action happens sooner.

Cross-functional visibility

Cross-functional visibility

Give sales, marketing, communications, and leadership access to the same data without manual exports or duplicated reporting.

Data-driven prioritization

Data-driven prioritization

Use real-time insight and advanced analytics to guide strategy, budget allocation, competitive response, and AI-powered workflows.

Connect Meltwater to your reporting ecosystem

Make reporting easier as your organization grows. Put Meltwater data to work across your organization.

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Integrations & API FAQs

Yes, users can integrate Meltwater with Salesforce, provided your Salesforce account has all the required permissions enabled to ensure a successful Salesforce connection. Additional setup may be required within your Salesforce instance to grant proper permission. 

Yes, API customers can use Meltwater’s Power BI Connector to bring earned media content and metrics, plus owned social metrics into their workbooks. 

Yes, API access is provided, offering a number of top-level features. For each feature take a look at the overview page which links to guides on how to get started. Listening - export, stream and analyze mentions in news and social media. Social Analytics - fetch content and analytics from owned social accounts you have connected to Meltwater. Integrations - connect the Meltwater API to common BI tools. For analysts looking to manually export data from the API, please take a look at the Export Console guide.

Yes. API Foundations is included in most Meltwater packages. For teams that need greater data volume, higher call limits, or advanced capabilities like data streams and Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), additional API tiers are available. 

Yes, by integrating with Slack from the Meltwater platform, you and your team can begin receiving automated, AI-powered alerts sent directly to Slack. Slack’s collaborative nature allows your teams to act quickly on market movements, alert relevant internal departments in a timely manner, and make better-informed decisions powered by rich insights.

Meltwater supports sending Smart Alerts to Zapier by configuring a Generic Webhook in Meltwater and a corresponding Webhook “Zap” in Zapier. Using Zapier lets you route alerts from Meltwater to many platforms (Discord, Google Chat, Trello, etc.) via Zapier actions.

Yes. Meltwater's API gives you flexible options for routing data into your internal data infrastructure, whether that's a cloud data warehouse, a data lake, or a custom analytics environment. The two most common approaches are scheduled exports and real-time data streams. Both approaches give you access to Meltwater's global earned and social dataset in structured formats that fit within standard data workflows. Full documentation is available at developer.meltwater.com