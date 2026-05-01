Integrations & API
Bring Meltwater data into your existing workflow
Deliver Meltwater’s global dataset into the tools where your team already works every day. Connect Meltwater to Slack, Teams, BI platforms, CRMs, and data warehouses so insights can move where work happens.
When reporting needs expand across the organization
Meltwater dashboards create clarity. But as organizations scale, intelligence can’t live in silos. It must integrate into the systems that drive revenue, reputation, and strategy.
Teams are asked to:
Deliver regular exports for executive reporting
Support recurring updates for leadership and board reporting without manual rework.
Share data across departments
Combine Meltwater data with marketing, sales, and revenue metrics in one view.
Create a consistent source of truth
Keep departments aligned with centralized dashboards and shared KPI reporting.
Use centralized KPI dashboards
Demonstrate measurable, bottom-line impact in numbers-driven environments.
Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide
From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.
Collaboration & AI Workflows
Stay informed where your team already works
Bring Meltwater directly into your collaboration tools so alerts, summaries, and insights become part of your daily workflow.
Meltwater agent for Slack
Bring real-time media intelligence into Slack so teams can stay aligned instantly, without inbox overload or manual forwarding.
- Receive real-time media alerts directly in Slack channels
- Route campaign, competitor, or crisis alerts to dedicated channels
- Search and share insights without leaving Slack
- Extend visibility to executives and stakeholders without additional platform seats
Meltwater agent for Microsoft
Bring Meltwater into Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot so insights can be accessed, shared, and turned into action more easily within everyday workflows.
- Get quick answers and daily news briefs inside Teams
- Share media insights directly within channels
- Generate media briefs, campaign summaries, and communications in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook via Copilot
- Deliver trusted data instantly where teams already collaborate
Reporting & Data Integrations
Connect Meltwater to your reporting ecosystem
Deliver Meltwater’s structured global dataset into the analytics and systems your organization already relies on.
Integrations
Actions
Integrations
Business Intelligence & Reporting
Power BI, Tableau, Looker, Smartsheet
Actions
Build shared dashboards, combine Meltwater data with business metrics, and automate executive reporting.
Integrations
CRM & Revenue Workflows
Salesforce, Internal CRM systems
Actions
Surface media and social signals directly within revenue workflows to connect reputation with pipeline performance.
Integrations
Data Warehouses & Advanced Analytics
Enterprise data warehouses, Internal data lakes, custom analytics environments
Actions
Unify Meltwater data with internal performance metrics to support deeper analysis, centralized reporting, and long-term modeling.
Integrations
Real-Time Data Streams
Secure webhook delivery, structured JSON feeds, continuous mention updates
Actions
Stream brand, executive, or campaign mentions in real time to power live dashboards, spike detection, and faster response.
Integrations
API Access
Search and export mentions, access historical and live analytics, manage searches and tags programmatically, upload first- or third-party content
Actions
Customize how Meltwater data fits within your reporting architecture, from simple automation to advanced integration use cases.
Business impact
Move from reporting results to driving decisions
When Meltwater data flows into your reporting and collaboration systems, it becomes part of how decisions are made across the organization.
Executive-ready reporting
Combine media performance with revenue and marketing metrics in a shared source of truth leadership can trust.
Faster response
Stream spike detection, sentiment shifts, and high-reach mentions into Slack or Teams so action happens sooner.
Cross-functional visibility
Give sales, marketing, communications, and leadership access to the same data without manual exports or duplicated reporting.
Data-driven prioritization
Use real-time insight and advanced analytics to guide strategy, budget allocation, competitive response, and AI-powered workflows.
Connect Meltwater to your reporting ecosystem
Make reporting easier as your organization grows. Put Meltwater data to work across your organization.
Integrations & API FAQs
Yes, users can integrate Meltwater with Salesforce, provided your Salesforce account has all the required permissions enabled to ensure a successful Salesforce connection. Additional setup may be required within your Salesforce instance to grant proper permission.
Yes, API customers can use Meltwater’s Power BI Connector to bring earned media content and metrics, plus owned social metrics into their workbooks.
Yes, API access is provided, offering a number of top-level features. For each feature take a look at the overview page which links to guides on how to get started. Listening - export, stream and analyze mentions in news and social media. Social Analytics - fetch content and analytics from owned social accounts you have connected to Meltwater. Integrations - connect the Meltwater API to common BI tools. For analysts looking to manually export data from the API, please take a look at the Export Console guide.
Yes. API Foundations is included in most Meltwater packages. For teams that need greater data volume, higher call limits, or advanced capabilities like data streams and Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), additional API tiers are available.
Yes, by integrating with Slack from the Meltwater platform, you and your team can begin receiving automated, AI-powered alerts sent directly to Slack. Slack’s collaborative nature allows your teams to act quickly on market movements, alert relevant internal departments in a timely manner, and make better-informed decisions powered by rich insights.
Meltwater supports sending Smart Alerts to Zapier by configuring a Generic Webhook in Meltwater and a corresponding Webhook “Zap” in Zapier. Using Zapier lets you route alerts from Meltwater to many platforms (Discord, Google Chat, Trello, etc.) via Zapier actions.
Yes. Meltwater's API gives you flexible options for routing data into your internal data infrastructure, whether that's a cloud data warehouse, a data lake, or a custom analytics environment. The two most common approaches are scheduled exports and real-time data streams. Both approaches give you access to Meltwater's global earned and social dataset in structured formats that fit within standard data workflows. Full documentation is available at developer.meltwater.com.